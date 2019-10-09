Stoughton coaches photo

Stoughton coaches — including co-coaches Bob Empey, center, and Dan Spilde, right — react as Vikings sophomore Brooks Empey (Bob Empey's son) competes against Marshfield’s Sam Mitchell in a Division 1 195-pound championship match at the WIAA state wrestling meet last Saturday at the Kohl Center.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Stoughton wrestling co-coach Dan Spilde is one of the individuals who will be inducted into the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association — George Martin Hall of Fame on Nov. 1 in Green Bay, according to a release from Stoughton.

The 2019 Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association—George Martin Hall of Fame inductees include Terry Kramer (Fort Atkinson); Alyssa Lampe (Tomahawk); Dan Spilde (Stoughton); and Carter Turner (Spring Valley).

The event is scheduled for the Hyatt Regency and KI Convention Center in Green Bay. The event begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 1, with the banquet starting at 7:15 p.m.

The 2019 WWCA fall clinic is Nov. 1-2.

