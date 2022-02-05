Stoughton disappointed finishing runner-up to Milton for Badger East wrestling crown

BEAVER DAM — Members of the Stoughton wrestling team knew coming into Saturday’s Badger Conference tournament that it would be tough to outlast Milton.

The Red Hawks had won the dual season by going undefeated at 7-0 while the Vikings were 5-2. So in order to be crowned Badger East champions, the Vikings had to finish ahead of the Red Hawks in the team standings at the tournament held at Beaver Dam High School.

Milton didn’t let that happen as it topped the leaderboards with five wrestlers winning their brackets and two finishing second in order to help finish with 372.5 points. Stoughton finished third with 228 points.

By winning the tournament, the Red Hawks earned the league title over the Vikings 14-11 in the Badger Conference’s point system.

“We’ve battled with Milton over the years,” Stoughton coach Dan Spilde said. “We’ve had a really good run the last few years and they’ve got a very strong team this year. They’ve beat us earlier in the year in duals. They beat us again in a dual. It’s not a huge shock that they’ve found a way to win here. We’re just hoping to get healthy for next week and we’re proud of the guys who competed for us today.”

The Badger didn’t host a conference tournament last season due to COVID-19 related restrictions, but the Vikings had won the previous six conference championships (2015-2020).

For Milton, ranked third in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, it’s the Red Hawks’ first league title since 2010, which was their second year in the conference. They jumped ship from the Southern Lakes to the Badger for the 2008-2009 season.

“Milton is really tough this year,” Stoughton heavyweight Griffin Empey said. “Obviously, they’ve got a really good team. They’ve been building really good. They got a lot of good kids in a lot of good spots, but I still don’t think we wrestled our best team tonight. I don’t think we were at our best. It’s not to say the guys we wrestled today were bad, but we still have a couple guys (missing).

“We had one of our better wrestlers not wrestle today because he rolled his ankle. We didn’t have our best team and we still have a lot more, in just a short amount of time left in the season, we still have a long way to go.”

Empey, the top-ranked heavyweight in Div. 1, was one of three Vikings to claim conference titles. He pinned the sixth-ranked heavyweight, Sauk Prairie’s Nolan Vils, in just 26 seconds.

“It was a pretty big win to let everybody know in the state that I can beat some guys,” Empey said. “It was quick too. Plus, I don’t really hit throws that much. I hit that in the last match, so I was a little extra excited.”

Teammate and fellow top-ranked wrestler at 126 pounds, Nicolar Rivera also had a day to remember at 132 pounds. After pinning his first two opponents, Rivera defeated seventh-ranked Beaver Dam’s Kyler Neuberger by technical fall (18-3).

“He almost always has a great day,” Spilde said of Rivera. “He was looking for a pin in the finals, but he got the tech fall. How do you complain about that? He really put together a great tournament. The kid he tech falls in the finals is a ranked kid that’s a really good wrestler. We’re really excited for the way he’s wrestling right now. He’s just such a catalyst for the rest of the guys. He brings great energy and he’s just so fun to watch.”

The other Stoughton wrestler who won his bracket was Chance Suddeth. Suddeth, who is the top-ranked 120-pounder, also pinned his first two opponents before defeating Baraboo’s Peyton Oberg 8-3 in the finals.

“He’s put together a nice string of matches,” Spilde said. “He won the Cheesehead tournament, which is not an easy feat. He’s just kept his head of steam. He hasn’t lost since. He’s really wrestled well. He dominated in the finals there. That was a great win.”

Both Trenton Dow and Beckett Spilde finished second in 152 pounds and 220 pounds, respectively.

Dan Spilde said he’s hoping with the way his team wrestled Saturday that they use it as momentum heading into the postseason next week. They host regionals next Saturday.

“It certainly does,” Dan Spilde said. “We knew that we were going to have to do some building here. We have some guys that haven’t been in the starting lineup all the way through. We’re trying to put our full team and our best team on the mat next week. We’re still a little bit banged up. Hopefully, we can put it all together for next week and have an exciting run here come regional and sectional time.”

