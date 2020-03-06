Stoughton defeats Kaukauna in WIAA state team wrestling semifinals

For Braeden Whitehead, a return to the University of Wisconsin Field House was mostly about spending one more night — and hopefully two — with his teammates as his final high school wrestling season winds down.
“I thought it would be a fun tournament to wrestle for the team, to end off my career,” the Stoughton senior said. “Just have a fun time with the team and enjoy every little opportunity I can get.”
Whitehead’s happy-to-be-here attitude was understandable for an all-state talent who had seen virtually all of his senior campaign wiped out by knee surgery. But when his name was called in the WIAA team state semifinals, he got down to business.
Whitehead scored a match-clinching pin of Kaukauna's Logan Stumpf at 145 pounds Friday night, and Stoughton knocked out the Galloping Ghosts in the semifinals for the third straight season, securing their shot at a third consecutive state team championship with a 42-19 victory.
The Vikings will take on Mukwonago in the finals Saturday afternoon.
“We’ve worked really hard to put our best team on the mat all year, and we have not been able to do it until today,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “Braeden Whitehead is unbelievable, and for a senior to just keep battling, keep battling, fighting his way back — that’s as much of a storyline as anything. He was our catalyst.”
Spilde said Whitehead was not originally scheduled to wrestle in the Vikings’ quarterfinal victory over Neenah earlier Friday evening. When he did, though, the lack of mat time showed through a bit, as he dropped a 10-9 decision to the Rockets’ Drake Hayward.
“It felt good to finally wrestle again,” Whitehead said. “I knew my gas tank wouldn’t be that good.”
For Spilde, though, Whitehead’s decision to step up in the quarters was a testament to his tenacity.
“We didn’t figure we really needed that,” Spilde said. “But when the match was fairly close to coming around — we put some seniors and some other people in and the match was still fairly close — we just decided, ‘Hey, you wanna go?’ And he said, ‘Absolutely.’ But that’s his mindset. He came in and he said, ‘Don’t pull me out.’”
While Whitehead came through with the decisive pin, it was the heavier classes that gave Vikings the breathing room they needed early on. The dual opened at 182 pounds, and Stoughton reeled off four consecutive wins, including an 18-3 technical fall from state individual champion Brooks Empey at 220.
“Their team is so talented in those (lowest) six weight classes that, quite frankly, we knew we had to have a lead coming around,” Spilde said. “We knew that 182 was a coin-flip match, 195’s a coin-flip match and heavyweight’s a coin-flip match. To win all three of those was absolutely enormous.”
Empey, too, knew how big the early matches would be.
“Rudy Detweiler’s overtime match at 195, he wins (and) that’s what really drove us,” Empey said “When they had their best kids — which is their lower weights — wrestle through, it really helped that we didn’t allow them to get so many points."
Kaukauna presented a familiar sight in the state tournament. While Stoughton has had the upper hand the past two years, the Galloping Ghosts had the edge in the three previous meetings, defeating the Vikings in the state finals in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
While the feeling might be similar, Spilde said comparing this year’s team with the past two is a difficult task.
“We had said last year might be the best team we had ever coached,” Spilde said. “Top to bottom, they were so solid, they were so aggressive. (But) when we’re healthy, this team definitely pushes them.”
Mukwonago 42, Arrowhead 27
Top-seeded Mukwonago, in team state for the third consecutive year, blasted past its Classic 8 Conference opponent to earn the chance to win what would be a fifth championship.
Mukwonago got pin victories from Blake Roberts at 113, Zach Eliszewski at 132, Cole Hansen at 152, Luke Stromberg at 170, Caleb Willmann at 220 and Tyler Pitcel at 285.
Mukwonago easily handled Brookfield East in its quarterfinal match, 57-21. Arrowhead, on the other hand, needed to win the last two matches of the night — capped by a 47-second pin victory by four-time individual champion Keegan O'Toole at 160 — to beat Holmen, 38-37.
The other quarterfinal saw Kaukauna roll past Hudson, 46-21.