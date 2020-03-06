Stoughton defeats Kaukauna in WIAA state team wrestling semifinals

For Braeden Whitehead, a return to the University of Wisconsin Field House was mostly about spending one more night — and hopefully two — with his teammates as his final high school wrestling season winds down.

“I thought it would be a fun tournament to wrestle for the team, to end off my career,” the Stoughton senior said. “Just have a fun time with the team and enjoy every little opportunity I can get.”

Whitehead’s happy-to-be-here attitude was understandable for an all-state talent who had seen virtually all of his senior campaign wiped out by knee surgery. But when his name was called in the WIAA team state semifinals, he got down to business.

Whitehead scored a match-clinching pin of Kaukauna's Logan Stumpf at 145 pounds Friday night, and Stoughton knocked out the Galloping Ghosts in the semifinals for the third straight season, securing their shot at a third consecutive state team championship with a 42-19 victory.

The Vikings will take on Mukwonago in the finals Saturday afternoon.