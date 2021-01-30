Stoughton breezes to eighth consecutive regional wrestling title

“My last two matches, I made sure I got a little workout out of it,” said Rivera, who also won his semifinal with a second-period pin. “I wanted to make sure to make the most of the matches and use some nice moves I’ve been working on.”

Rivera, who entered with only a 3-0 record, said he’s not in the shape he’d like to be due to the circumstances. The Vikings work on conditioning in their non-contact sessions at school and technique when they travel for practices to sites, including Wisconsin Dells, outside Dane County.

“We are making it work,” Rivera said. “It took some time to get used to. I wasn’t really used to working out in a mask, and wrestling practice with no contact is kind of hard. Mainly, in the no-contact practices we are working on conditioning, which is essential, because these masks make it really hard to breathe.”

Spilde said: “All we’ve been able to do in our wrestling room is conditioning and stance-and-motion drills, and stand-up drills. Anything you can do by yourself. … It’s hard to get a feel for anything that gives you resistance unless someone is on you and fighting back. It’s fun to be able to come here and be able to do it.”