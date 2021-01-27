State wrestling rankings: Stoughton slips two places to No. 4 in Division 1 team rankings

Following a dual-meet loss to Holmen last week, the three-time defending WIAA state champion Stoughton wrestling team has dropped two spots to No. 4 in the latest WiWrestling.com state Division 1 team rankings.
The latest rankings were released Tuesday night, ahead of Saturday’s statewide WIAA regional competitions.
The Vikings still have three individuals ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes, and seven wrestlers mentioned in the overall individual rankings. Nicolar Rivera held the No. 1 spot after moving up to 132 pounds, Luke Mechler remained No. 1 at 160 and Brooks Empey held the No. 1 spot at 220.
Waunakee was ranked 11th in Division 1. The Warriors’ Sam Lorenz was ranked second at 138, and four other Waunakee wrestlers were ranked individually. Kaukauna held on to the No. 1 team ranking.
In Division 2, Evansville held on to the No. 5 team ranking, followed by Prairie du Chien at No. 6. Evansville had seven individuals in the rankings, led by No. 4 Gunner Katzenmeyer at 106 and No. 4 Austin Scofield at 145.
Lodi earned honorable mention in the Division 2 team rankings, with five ranked individuals led by Parker Heintz, No. 2 at 113, and Chandler Curtis, No. 2 at 132. Luxemburg-Casco took over the No. 1 team ranking, switching places with Wrightstown.
Coleman was ranked No. 1 in Division 3.
In the Division 1 individual rankings, Baraboo’s John Gunderson held the No. 1 spot at 182 pounds, and teammate Brandon Jesse was fourth at 145. DeForest’s Brody Hemauer was second at 170, and Verona’s Jay Hanson was second at 285.
In the Division 3 individual rankings, Poynette’s Gunnar Hamre was ranked second at 138.
WIWRESTLING.COM STATE RANKINGS
TEAMS
(Previous ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Kaukauna (1); 2, Holmen (3); 3, Mukwonago (4); 4, Stoughton (2); 5, Kimberly (6); 6, Neenah (7); 7, Schofield D.C. Everest (10); 8, Bay Port (8); 9, Marshfield (HM); 10, Slinger (5); 11, Waunakee (11); 12, West Bend East (12).
Honorable mention: Hortonville; Hudson; Wisconsin Rapids; Oshkosh West; Shawano.
DIVISION 2
1, Luxemburg-Casco (2); 2, Wrightstown (1); 3, Amery (3); 4, Brillion (4); 5, Evansville (5); 6, Prairie du Chien (6); 7, Neillsville co-op (7); 8, Kiel (8); 9, Baldwin-Woodville (9); 10, Delavan-Darien (10); 11, Maple Northwestern (11); 12, Denmark (12).
Honorable mention: Freedom; Winneconne; Ellsworth; Tomahawk; Lodi.
DIVISION 3
1, Coleman (1); 2, Mineral Point (3); 3, Random Lake (2); 4, Kenosha Christian Life (4); 5, Cadott (5); 6, Fennimore (6); 7, Stratford (7); 8, Shiocton (8); 9, Cedar Grove-Belgium (9); 10, St. Croix Falls (10); 11, Iowa-Grant/Highland (11); 12, Markesan (12).
Honorable mention: Lancaster; Boyceville; Riverdale; Ithaca/Weston; Wittenberg-Birnamwood.
INDIVIDUALS
Note: The top-ranked wrestler statewide is listed, along with ranked area wrestlers.
DIVISION 1
106 pounds: 1, Ben Bast, West Bend West; 12, Rose Ann Marshall, Stoughton.
113: 1, Joey Showalter, Elkhorn; 10, Jayden Freie, Waunakee.
120: 1, Alec Hunter, Oshkosh West; 11, Jaxon Pernot, Mount Horeb.
126: 1, Greyson Clark, Kaukauna; 7, Oscar Wilkowski, Watertown; 9, Kolby Heinz, Waunakee; 10, Chance Suddeth, Stoughton; HM, Kyler Neuberger, Beaver Dam; HM, Juan Armas, Janesville Craig.
132: 1, Nicolar Rivera, Stoughton; HM, Colton Uselman, Sauk Prairie.
138: 1, Tyler Goebel, Mukwonago; 2, Sam Lorenz, Waunakee; 12, Walker Wichman, Watertown; HM, Hunter Kieliszewski, Milton.
145: 1, Connor Thorpe, Brookfield East; 4, Brandon Jesse, Baraboo; 8, Jakob Williams, Janesville Parker; HM, Michael Schliem, Milton; HM, Trenton Dow, Stoughton.
152: 1, Michael Mesenbrink, Hartland Arrowhead; 7, Zachary Gunderson, Monona Grove/McFarland; 8, Aeoden Sinclair, Milton; HM, Seth Niday, Oregon.
160: 1, Luke Mechler, Stoughton; 10, Kolten Blome, Watertown; HM, Braysen Ellis, Waunakee; HM, Gabriel Klatt, Beaver Dam.
170: 1, Noah Mulvaney, Hartland Arrowhead; 2, Brody Hemauer, DeForest; 7, Lowell Arnold, Portage.
182: 1, John Gunderson, Baraboo; 4, Thomas Witkins, Fort Atkinson; HM, Daniel Ford, Waunakee.
195: 1, Mason Diel, Hartland Arrowhead; 5, Rudy Detweiler, Stoughton.
220: 1, Brooks Empey, Stoughton; 9, Jacob Horvatin, Fort Atkinson; 12, Nolan Vils, Sauk Prairie.
285: 1, Ben Kawczynski, Oak Creek; 2, Jay Hanson, Verona; 3, Griffin Empey, Stoughton; HM, Kristian Schlicht, Monona Grove/McFarland.
DIVISION 2
106: 1, Nolan Johnson, Luck co-op; 4, Gunner Katzenmeyer, Evansville; HM, Drew Lochner, Lodi.
113: 1, Luke Dux, Neillsville co-op; 2, Parker Heintz, Lodi; 11, Jack Dubach, Monroe.
120: 1, Rhett Koenig, Prairie du Chien; 11, Camden Staver, Evansville.
126: 1, Tanner Andersen, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro; 11, Matthew Kostroun, Evansville.
132: 1, Blaine Brenner, Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee; 2, Chandler Curtis, Lodi; HM, Sawyer Strouse, Edgerton.
138: 1, Kaiden Koltz, Wrightstown; HM, Jimmy Jennings, River Valley; HM, Joe Quaglia, Belleville co-op.
145: 1, Matty Bianchi, Two Rivers; 4, Austin Scofield, Evansville; 6, Brady Schuh, Monroe;
152: 1, Matt Rogge, Prairie du Chien; 8, Zane Licht, Lodi; HM, Keeghan Kjos, River Valley.
160: 1, Braeden Scoles, Kewaskum; 6, Owen Heiser, Evansville.
170: 1, Devin Wasley, Hammond St. Croix Central.
182: 1, Clayton Whiting, Oconto Falls; HM, Ricky Braunschweig, Evansville.
195: 1, Kale Hopke, Amery; 6, Collin Roberts, Evansville.
220: 1, Koy Hopke, Amery.
285: 1, Michael Douglas, Belmont/Platteville; 10, Wyatt Ripp, Lodi.
DIVISION 3
106: 1, Dawson Johnson, Cumberland.
113: 1, Nolan McKittrick, Royall; HM, Isaiah Gauer, Poynette.
120: 1, Brayden Sonnentag, Cadott.
126: 1, Tanner Gerber, Cameron; 8, Juan Alonso, Waterloo.
132: 1, Jack Severin, Kewaunee; HM, Jonathon Aguero, Waterloo.
138: 1, Gavin Drexler, Stratford; 2, Gunnar Hamre, Poynette; 12, Nick Wilfong, Deerfield.
145: 1, Karson Casper, Coleman; HM, Raymond Bach, Deerfield.
152: 1, Kole Marko, St. Croix Falls; HM, James Amacher, Poynette.
160: 1, Aiden Vandenbush, Random Lake.
170: 1, Nolan Springer, Mineral Point.
182: 1, Mason Hughes, Mineral Point.