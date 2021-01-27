State wrestling rankings: Stoughton slips 2 places to No. 4 in Division 1 team rankings

Following a dual-meet loss to Holmen last week, the three-time defending WIAA state champion Stoughton wrestling team has dropped two spots to No. 4 in the latest WiWrestling.com state Division 1 team rankings.

The latest rankings were released Tuesday night, ahead of Saturday’s statewide WIAA regional competitions.

The Vikings still have three individuals ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes, and seven wrestlers mentioned in the overall individual rankings. Nicolar Rivera held the No. 1 spot after moving up to 132 pounds, Luke Mechler remained No. 1 at 160 and Brooks Empey held the No. 1 spot at 220.

Waunakee was ranked 11th in Division 1. The Warriors’ Sam Lorenz was ranked second at 138, and four other Waunakee wrestlers were ranked individually. Kaukauna held on to the No. 1 team ranking.

In Division 2, Evansville held on to the No. 5 team ranking, followed by Prairie du Chien at No. 6. Evansville had seven individuals in the rankings, led by No. 4 Gunner Katzenmeyer at 106 and No. 4 Austin Scofield at 145.