There’s a bit of a never-ending cycle at Mineral Point come late wintertime.
Little kids, wearing blue and white, travel to Madison and crowd the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament to watch a cousin or older sibling chase gold.
Years later, those same kids become the ones to lace up and chase after the legacy left by a relative, friend or neighbor — with a new contingent of youths watching them succeed on the big stage.
Rinse, repeat.
Entering the 2019 WIAA state individual tournament, the Pointers hold the all-division record with 50 individual state championships. Stoughton is next at 49.
Five more Mineral Point wrestlers qualified for this year's Division 3 state meet with a chance to add to that legacy, and three of them hit the mat on Thursday night.
“Whenever you are doing a drill, conditioning or jump-roping, you pick a name on the wall — whether it’d be an older brother, uncle or coach — you look at the name and say 'I want to beat that person, or I want to be as good. I want to add to the Mineral Point wrestling tradition,’” senior Danny Pittz said.
With sectional champs Logan Schmitz and Nolan Springer, at 145 and 152 pounds, respectively, earning preliminary byes on Thursday, three of the Pointers got their quests for state titles off and running during the Division 2 and 3 night session at the Kohl Center.
Pittz won 9-2 at 126, and Caden Carey took a 2-1 decision. Garrett Ward lost a 2-0 decision to higher-seeded Mitchell Gore of Athens in a 285-pound bout.
An entire section of the arena cheered on their every move — a common sight at nearly every individual state tournament.
“That’s something that we just preach to our kids, that being part of Mineral Point wrestling is a tradition and family thing,” coach Scott Schmitz said.
The crowd was especially rocking during Carey’s bout with Coleman’s Karson Casper.
Down 1-0 with 12 seconds to go, Carey got Casper into a sprawling situation and took him down with less than 10 seconds to go, earning the victory.
“You just have to keep your head forward,” Carey said. “You have to keep fighting for six minutes and wrestle every match like it’s your last.”
While all of last Saturday's sectional champions didn’t wrestle on Thursday in Divisions 2 and 3, schools with large contingents used it as a springboard for momentum.
The Pointers did just that, creating energy for the entire team headed deeper into the weekend.
“You don’t want to be wrestling on Thursday, obviously,” Pittz said. “That means you got beat the week before. But you use that as a driving force, come out with a boom. Hopefully the momentum carries over to the guys tomorrow, and then you kind of use it as a mental game.”
While the Pointers will carry the flag as far as Division 3 area representation the rest of the weekend, several Division 2 competitors won on Thursday night to advance.
At 113, River Valley’s Jimmy Jennings earned a 7-3 decision over Mosinee’s Chase Kmosena, and teammate Devan Alt beat Lomira’s Adam Sauer 8-0 at 138.
Two local wrestlers won at 120 pounds: Evansville/Albany’s Jared Miller pinned Delavan-Darien’s Owen Chelminiak in 3:07 and Jefferson’s Weston Wright was a 4-2 winner over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Colton Sime.
Wright’s teammate, Dean Neff, pinned River Valley’s Cayden Robson in 1:11 at 160.
Cole Bavery of Edgerton beat Waupaca’s Colby Bernhardt 10-6 at 132 and Daniel Enloe of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus pinned Tomahawk’s Tony Matti in 5:04 at 285.