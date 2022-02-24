Spotlight shines on Sun Prairie sophomore Christopher Anderson on Day 1 at state wrestling tourney

Christopher Anderson was part of history in his first match Thursday at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

In his next match, he made more history, this time for himself, securing a spot on the podium.

The seventh-seeded Sun Prairie sophomore pinned Mukwonago’s Josephine Stachowski, the first girl to qualify for state in Division 1, in the 106-pound prelims and then posted an upset in the quarterfinals, scoring an 11-2 major decision over third-seeded Colin McDowell of Hartland Arrowhead to advance to Friday night’s semifinals.

“All I wanted to do is end up placing at state,” Anderson (46-2) said of his mindset entering the tournament, something he accomplished with the win over McDowell.

Being seeded seventh, Anderson was in all likelihood going to need to pull off an upset somewhere along the line in order to achieve his goal. He got the job done on Day 1.

And he managed to do so in pretty efficient fashion to boot, a goal of his all season long in early-round matches, he said.

“Save energy for my next matches — the harder matches,” he said. “I feel pretty fresh.”

Anderson gets fifth-seeded Brayten Casey from Menomonie in the semifinals, trying to score another upset that would catapult him all the way up to no worse than second on the podium.

His Big Eight Conference counterpart, 220-pound top-seeded junior Jackson Mankowski of Madison La Follette, kept alive his perfect record with a pair of wins — the second one of the day over Monona Grove/McFarland fourth-seeded senior Guenther Switzer.

“You’ve got to get momentum going. You don’t want any close matches,” Mankowski said of a pin over New Berlin West/Eisenhower’s Thomas Perra in the prelims and a 16-4 major decision over Switzer in the quarters. “I feel good.”

He should. He accomplished exactly what he set out to do Thursday.

“Score a lot of points so the next guy I wrestle in the semifinals knows that I deserve the No. 1 seed,” he said.

That “next guy” will be Pulaski junior Mason Wells, who will not be as familiar with Mankowski as Switzer was.

Switzer kept things close in the first period before Mankowski (42-0) started racking up points in the second.

“I just had to pick up the pace,” Mankowski said. “I’ve wrestled him three other times this year. I knew I could score a lot of points, and in the first period I just didn’t score as many points as I’d like to.

“He kind of knew some of my stuff was coming, so I just had to mix it up a little bit.”

Like Mankowski, Stoughton’s top-seeded duo of 126-pound senior Nicolar Rivera and junior heavyweight Griffin Empey also had no trouble advancing.

But Rivera, a state champ as a freshman and sophomore and a runner-up last year — a finish that still eats at him — left feeling like he could have done better.

“The first one I think I could have pinned him faster,” he said of getting the fall against Schofield D.C. Everest freshman Deakin Trotzer with only a second left in their prelims match.

Rivera’s 19-4 technical fall, with 53 seconds remaining, over Kimberly seventh-seeded sophomore Tyson Peach eats at him even more.

“I’m not satisfied,” Rivera said, “because I didn’t get the pin and now I can’t get the (Stoughton) pin record. I needed a pin every win (this weekend).

“I could have pinned him, but I just didn’t wrestle good. I need to go recuperate and get some more sleep.”

Rivera (51-0) will face fifth-seeded Bryan Winans from Kaukauna in Friday night’s semifinals.

He can’t make his ultimate statement until Saturday, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to be on a mission against Winans.

“Tomorrow I’m going to get after it,” he said. “I’m going to make it known that I’m the best, and nobody can beat me.”

Empey (51-1) added two more wins in pretty easy fashion, needing only 55 seconds to pin Spiro Perra of New Berlin West/Eisenhower in the prelims and then 3:44 to take care of seventh-seeded Jay Hanson from Verona in the quarters.

“Dominate is always the goal,” Empey said, adding of the victory over Hanson that he “would have liked to do a little more scoring from neutral, but a pin is a pin and a win is a win, so I can’t complain.

No, but when pressed on if he did, indeed, dominate the way he wanted, he stopped short of saying yes.

“But it’s good enough for today,” he said. “More work to do tomorrow.”

Also from Stoughton, second-seeded Chance Suddeth punched a ticket to the semifinals at 120 pounds, pinning Kenosha Indian Trail’s Edwin Estrada in 4:20 in the prelims and winning 17-12 by technical fall over Marshfield fifth-seeded freshman Caleb Dennee in the quarters.

He could have gotten things done a little more efficiently, going into the third period in both of his matches, but for the most part he was pleased with how he took care of business.

“Just to get to the semifinals as quick as possible — get my matches over with fast so I didn’t waste too much energy, and get on to tomorrow,” Suddeth said of his goal Thursday. “I feel great about tomorrow’s match.”

He gets Kaukauna sophomore Lucas Peters (46-3) on Friday.

And Suddeth enters the match with some much-needed confidence.

“My finishes and my set-ups were very well done today,” Suddeth said. “I’ve been struggling (with those) in the past.”

Stoughton sophomore Cole Sarbacker, seeded second at 132, was upset in the quarterfinals, getting pinned by sixth-seeded junior Kellan Aure from Menomonie.

The Vikings’ Trenton Dow, a senior seeded eighth at 152, notched an upset in the prelims, pinning Marshfield fourth-seeded junior Garrett Willuweit with 50 seconds left.

But Dow was sent into the consolation side of the bracket when he was pinned by top-seeded senior Mitchell Mesenbrink in 3:24 in the quarterfinals.

Stoughton’s John Harman was pinned in the prelims at 195, the only one of the Vikings’ six qualifiers not to make it through to Friday.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.