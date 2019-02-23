Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN AND SOME SNOW THIS MORNING... .A MIXTURE OF SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING RAIN WILL MOVE NORTHEAST ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THIS MORNING. EXPECT ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH SOUTHWEST OF MADISON, WITH LESSER ICE ACCUMULATIONS TO THE EAST AND NORTH. TEMPERATURES WILL WARM ABOVE FREEZING BY AFTERNOON, WITH RAIN THEN LIKELY. SOME POTENTIAL FOR ABOVE FREEZING TEMPERATURES TO LINGER THIS MORNING IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, WHICH MAY REDUCE THE ICING RISK THERE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH EXPECTED, HIGHEST SOUTHWEST OF MADISON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&