What played out Friday night in front of a capacity crowd at the Kohl Center had been emulated time and time again inside the Sauk Prairie High School wrestling room.
Bryant Schaaf, a senior, and his teammates simulate high-intensity situations as part of nearly every practice.
“Every day we practice up by one, down by one, up by two,” said Schaaf, a 160-pound wrestler. “Stuff like that. Ride out with 15 seconds left, or 30 seconds left.”
In those sessions, Schaaf often is paired with assistant coach Matt Gaffney — who happened to win the Eagles’ last state individual title, at 130 pounds in 2008.
On Friday night, everything came full circle.
Trailing by one with 20 seconds remaining, Schaaf scored a takedown and then held on for dear life against Burlington’s Jake Skrundz in a Division 1 semifinal.
Schaaf battled from up top and fended off a reversal attempt at the buzzer — it was so close the officials had to gather to confirm the clock hit zero first — to win a 3-2 decision.
Now, he’s got the chance to become the first Sauk Prairie wrestler since his practice partner to win a state championship. He’ll battle Whitefish Bay’s Dajun Johnson for the title tonight.
“Everything is lining up, and I feel like each year it goes by and the fact that I was the last state champ, I’m thankful to see that things really do need to line up,” a proud Gaffney said after the match. “It’s been a good weekend, and he’s been wrestling his butt off.”
Not only has Schaaf been in tight situations with Gaffney during practice, but he has rattled off one-point win after one-point win during the postseason. All of them have been low scoring, as he has played to his strength as a strong rider.
“It’s helped me the whole year, and my whole life I’ve been in close matches,” Schaaf said.
It’s a moment Schaaf has dreamed about since he was a kid. It’s also pretty sweet for his assistant coach.
Gaffney began coaching at his alma mater four years ago. He remembered watching Schaaf compete before he got to high school, and wondered if Schaaf might be the one to become the next state champ at Sauk Prairie.
He’ll find out tonight.
“I told him that I remember watching him before middle school and started coaching in Sauk, and I just thought ‘That kid’s got it,”’ Gaffney said.
In perhaps the night’s most anticipated matchup, it was youth over experience as Stoughton freshman Nicolar Rivera improved to 54-0 with a decision over previously unbeaten Justin Groshek of Stevens Point.
With all eyes on their mat, Rivera caught Groshek in a spladle just 30 seconds in for a 3-point near fall.
Groshek somehow fought off a pin and fought his way to three points in the match, but Rivera wore him out and dictated the pace for a 9-3 decision.
He’ll get the first crack tonight at bringing Stoughton to 50 all-time individual champions, tying Mineral Point for the state record.
Rivera was one of four Vikings to advance to the finals.
Hunter Lewis will get a chance to win his second straight title as he came from behind to top Arrowhead’s Jack Ganos at 138 pounds in a 10-6 decision.
Luke Mechler was a 10-4 winner over Kenosha Bradford/Reuther’s Marco Infusino at 145, and Brooks Empey earned a pin victory at 195. Cade Spilde nearly made it a 5-for-5 night for Stoughton but lost 4-3 to undefeated Dajun Johnson of the Whitefish Bay co-op at 160.
The Vikings prepped together and produced a strong showing on Friday night.
“We didn’t try to hype it up too much and didn’t want to get worked up and stressed out all day,” Empey said. “We tried to keep it loose.”
Middleton senior Kevin Meicher will get his chance to book-end his career with another state title. He won gold as a freshman at 126, took second at 138 his sophomore year and was fourth at 152 last year.
With a pin at 152 on Friday night, Meicher earned his third state finals appearance. “I know the atmosphere is crazy here, but I just got to think that it’s another tournament and I just have to stick to what I do best,” Meicher said.
It was a strong night for big-time football recruits. North Dakota State signee Reed Ryan of Waunakee earned a pin at 220, and future Badger Keeanu Benton of Janesville Craig scored a pin at 285. Also, Watertown’s Edward Wilkowski advanced to the final at 126.
In Division 2, River Valley’s Shane Liegel earned a chance to add another state title, cruising to a technical fall win over Seymour’s Brady Eick in a semifinal at 182. He won state at 170 a year ago.