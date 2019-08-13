Sauk Prairie has named Matt Gaffney as its wrestling coach, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said Tuesday.
Gaffney has served as an assistant at Sauk Prairie for the past four years and prior to that was an assistant at Portage for seven years, according to information provided by Boyer in an email.
Gaffney is a Sauk Prairie graduate. He had a career record of 165-17 in wrestling and won the WIAA Division 1 state championship at 130 pounds in 2008.
"Matt is someone who has been around the sport of wrestling his entire life, is passionate about teaching and coaching our student-athletes the sport and is committed to Sauk Prairie wrestling,” Boyer said. “His familiarity (with) the program as a wrestler and now as an assistant the last four years is invaluable and will help us continue our rich tradition of excellence on and off the mat and will help us continue that into the future.
“We are pleased to have Matt lead our wrestling program and we are looking forward to seeing the program grow and develop under his leadership."
Adam Brager had been the wrestling coach, hired in October, 2018.