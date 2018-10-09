Sauk Prairie has hired Adam Brager as its wrestling coach, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer said Tuesday.
Brager has been an assistant coach in the Sauk Prairie program for the past three seasons. Prior to that, he was wrestling coach at Portage and was an assistant at Mount Horeb and La Crosse Aquinas, Boyer said in an email.
Brager is a social studies teacher at Sauk Prairie High School.
“We are excited to have Adam leading our program,” Boyer said. “He has an extensive knowledge and experience in the sport of wrestling, but more importantly he knows our kids and has a great relationship with the kids and support of our coaching staff. He will hold our kids to a high standard and push them to be great wrestlers on the mat and great students in the classroom. We are looking forward to having Adam lead and grow upon the tradition of Sauk Prairie wrestling.”
Longtime Sauk Prairie coach Scott Smith stepped down in April. Sauk Prairie was a dominant team in the Badger North Conference in Smith’s 14 years.
During Smith's 14-year career at Sauk Prairie, the Eagles won outright or shared nine Badger North Conference titles, including the past eight in a row, and they had seven undefeated conference seasons and won seven WIAA regional team titles, according to a Star News story.