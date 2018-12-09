SUN PRAIRIE — After earning state wrestling titles the past two years, River Valley senior Shane Liegel’s goal for this season is crystal clear.
“Being a three-time state champion, that is definitely my goal,” Liegel said.
Liegel defended his 182-pound championship at Sun Prairie’s 54th annual Bob Downing Scramble invitational and was named the most valuable wrestler at the 23-team meet Saturday.
Liegel defeated Fennimore junior Will Ahnen via technical fall (23-8, 4 minutes, 58 seconds) in the title match.
“It was great to get a good match in with high pace,” said Liegel, top-ranked by WiWrestling.com at 182 in Division 2. “That’s what I needed. It’s good for conditioning and mentally.”
Leigel advanced by pinning Merrill’s Bradley Leiskau at 4:37 in the semifinal.
A year ago, Liegel took home the 182-pound title at the early season Sun Prairie meet, then capped his season earning the WIAA Division 2 title at 170 pounds.
He was the 160-pound Division 2 champion as a sophomore, after placing third at 152 pounds as a freshman. He said he isn’t certain whether this season he will make his state bid at 170 or 182 pounds.
“I don’t need to change anything, really,” Liegel said. “I know what it takes to be there. I just need to continue to work hard and get better every day.”
His teammate, junior Cayden Robson, also claimed a title Saturday, winning the 160-pound weight class. Robson pinned Marshall junior Dylan Horstmeyer in 51 seconds in the title match.
“It’s pretty special to me,” Robson said of the title. “It kind of feels like this is going to be my year — that I will show big and do good things.”
His tournament performances are aided working against Liegel in practice.
“Practicing with Shane Liegel, a two-time state champ, just really pushes me hard in the practice room,” Robson said. “I can just feel my endurance getting better and my confidence boosting every match, knowing that if I can practice with Shane Liegel, I can go against anyone.”
Said Liegel: “It’s great to be a role model for him in the wrestling room. I’m benefiting from it, too. He has a lot of potential. If he continues to work hard, he can do good things.”
Area wrestlers filled the top spots at 160; DeForest senior Jared Stuttgen finished third and Lodi junior Jack Hansen placed fourth.
Fennimore, third-ranked in Division 3, totaled three individual crowns, piled up 675 points and won the team championship. Runner-up Wisconsin Rapids had 575 points, while Lodi placed third with 499. Sauk Prairie (452) was sixth, followed in order by other area teams River Valley (440), DeForest (359) and Sun Prairie (341).
Lodi senior Garrett Moll, second-ranked at 160 pounds in Division 2, led the Blue Devils, earning the 132-pound championship. A year ago at the Bob Downing Scramble, he was the 126-pound winner.
Moll earned a 7-3 decision over Menomonee Falls junior Ethan Pogorzelski in the final.
“I think it went pretty well,” Moll said about his tournament performance. “Things were feeling pretty good. I definitely still have things to work on. Overall, I’m happy and ready to get back to work. It shows I prepared well this summer and I prepared for the season.”
Moll finished fifth at 120 at the Division 2 state meet last season.
“The goal is to be at the top of the podium this year,” Moll said.
Area wrestlers who finished second were Madison La Follette senior Kyle Smith (145), Sauk Prairie senior Bryant Schaaf (170) and River Valley senior Brock Mahoney (220). Smith advanced to the 145-pound final by edging Sauk Prairie’s Jesse Huerth 6-5 in a semifinal.
Third-place finishers from the area were Sauk Prairie’s Dawson Enge (113), River Valley’s Rowen Wipperfurth (138), Huerth (145), Lodi’s Colton Nicolay (152), Stuttgen (160) and Lodi’s Sawyer Helmbrecht (170). Fourth-place finishers included Oregon’s Steele Mellum (132), Hansen (160) and Sun Prairie’s Brendan Shannon (195).