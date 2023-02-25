The final night of the WIAA individual state wrestling champions is reserved for the best of the best.

There’s no doubt Griffin Empey was among them, but in the end, he just ran into someone better Saturday night. Facing reigning Division 1 195-pound champion and Penn State commit Cole Mirasola, the Stoughton senior couldn’t keep up with the West Bend West junior in a 19-9 major decision loss in the 285-pound championship match at the Kohl Center.

“He’s just a really good wrestler overall,” Empey said. “He’s hard to score on, doesn’t leave any gaps open and just a great wrestler.”

Mirasola set a frenetic pace to force Empey, a North Dakota State football commit, to settle for second for a third consecutive season. It wasn’t anything Empey hadn’t seen previously, said Vikings co-coach and father Bob Empey, but it wasn’t the future Bison could keep up with.

Cole Mirasola scored three takedowns in the opening 54 seconds of the match, cutting Empey each time, to seize a quick 6-3 lead. Connor Mirasola, Cole's twin brother, won his third straight state title, including his second straight at 182 pounds, and is also a Penn State commit.

He later added another takedown with nine seconds left to go up 8-3 heading into the second. Empey elected to start the second period down and again, Mirasola cut him before executing the same high-scoring strategy, ultimately leading 14-7 heading into the third.

“It was just hard to attack him. He’s constantly moving his feet and lighter on his feet than a guy who’s normally at this weight,” Griffin Empey. “I was just going to go out swinging, it was as simple as that.”

Cole Mirasola scored in every way imaginable, from wriggling out of single-leg shots by Empey to dropping him with a trip off a single-leg takedown. Despite giving up nearly 80 pounds — Mirasola bumped up two weight classes while weighing 198 pounds to Griffin Empey’s 271 — Bob Empey credited the success to the twins’ skill set.

“It’s not about the weight,” he said. “They’re recruiting them because of their skills and what they have. It’s a wrestling match, whoever you face, even throughout the year you might wrestle up a weight class for a dual, and in this case, he wrestled well tonight.”

It capped a bittersweet end to a sterling career for Griffin Empey, who qualified for the individual state tournament four times and helped lead the Vikings to three straight Division 1 team state appearances. Bob Empey has been by his son’s side the whole time and while he knows the loss stings now, it doesn’t reflect the full story.

“As you reflect back, you find out what you accomplished,” Bob Empey said. “I competed in the sport to the best of my ability, and for that, hopefully I had an impact on the sport while I was there.”

His son echoed those sentiments.

“The only thing I can think of right now is that I’m just thankful,” Griffin Empey added. “I’m not the most religious person, but whatever the universe or God decided to put in front of me — the people, the coaches, the opportunities that I did or didn’t take, or feel short of — everything knew I could handle it and it’s only going to make me better. I’m just thankful for everything.”

