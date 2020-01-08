Proposal puts spotlight on creating girls wrestling division in WIAA, continuing to grow participation

WIAA communications director Todd Clark said discussions about girls wrestling have taken place, including during open forum at WIAA fall area meetings when the WWCA made sure it was on the radar. But he said no recommendations have come from advisory committees and further discussion will be needed. That will include talking about weight classes, number of participants, number of schools sponsoring and separate or combined teams, he said.

Supporters of the plan said a girls wrestling division could be added rather than making girls wrestling a separate sport, and pointed to the WIAA including a wheelchair division at the state track and field meet.

Dow said the proposed plan doesn’t have the expectation there would be an additional team or require an additional coach. Schools would be encouraged to continue to develop girls-only events.

The girls would practice with the boys, teams could use the girls in regular-season duals and teams could use females during regional and team sectional events. A girl who qualifies for individual sectionals would have to choose between competing in the boys sectional tournament or pursuing the female state tournament.