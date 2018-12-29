Capturing four weight-class championships and a pair of third-place finishes, the Stoughton wrestling team dominated the field on Saturday’s final day of the Bi-State Invitational at the La Crosse Center.
Freshman Nicolar Rivera, now 24-0 on the season, won the title at 106 pounds with a pin. Junior Braeden Whitehead (17-1) won at 132 with a 12-7 decision against Lodi senior Garrett Moll (21-3). Vikings senior Hunter Lewis (24-0) captured the title at 138 and senior Cade Spilde (2-13) won by decision at 160.
Also for Stoughton, sophomore Luke Mechler (25-2) was third at 145 and junior Gavin Model (23-2) took third at 152.
Stoughton intended to compete this weekend in a major tournament in Fargo, N.D., but dangerous driving conditions in Minnesota forced the Vikings to ask for — and receive — a late addition to the Bi-State Classic field.
River Valley senior Shane Liegel (24-0) won the championship at 182 pounds, junior Jesse Tijerina (16-1) of Portage took second at 126 and senior Reed Ryan (19-2) of Waunakee was second at 220.
BI-STATE CLASSIC
Top 10, area team scores
Division 1: 1, Stoughton 356; 2, Stillwater (Minn.) 280.5; 3, Marshfield 261; 4, Waunakee 212; 5 (tie), Holmen, Pulaski 211.5; 7, Hastings (Minn.) 193; 8, New Prague (Minn.) 182.5; 9, Hudson 151.5; 10, Eastview (Minn.) 141.5; 16, Portage 73; 18, Baraboo 68; 23, Middleton 37; 25, Verona 9.
Division 2: 1, Luxemburg-Casco 214.5; 2, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 160; 3, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus 126.5; 4, West Salem/Bangor 125; 5 (tie), Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (Minn.), Oconto Falls 122.5; 7, Viroqua 112.5; 8, River Valley 109; 9, Lodi 106; Nekoosa co-op 103.5; 17, Monroe 57; 20, Dodgeville 50.5; 24, Mount Horeb 31.
Division 3: 1, Stratford 299.5; 2, Lancaster 165.5; 3, Goodhue (Minn.) 164.5; 4, Caledonia/Houston (Minn.) 132.5; 5, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Minn.) 125.5; 6, Athens 94; 7, Chatfield (Minn.) 91.5; 8, Iowa-Grant/Highland 85; 9, Boscobel 55; 10, Ithaca/Weston 54.
Championship matches
106: Rivera, Stoughton, pinned Bontreger, Lancaster, 2:28. 113: Drexler, Stratford, mdec. Heinz, Pulaski, 15-1. 120: Bailey, Sparta, dec. Drexler, Stratford, 4-3. 126: Ballantyne, Stillwater, dec. Tijerina, Portage, 7-2. 132: Whitehead, Stoughton, dec. Moll, Lodi, 12-7. 138: Lewis, Stoughton, pinned Schams, West Salem/Bangor, 3:45. 145: Cavanaugh, Caledonia/Houston, dec. Bahr, West Salem/Bangor, 4-2. 152: Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco, dec. Hertel, Marshfield, 3-1. 160: Spilde, Stoughton, dec. Tuttle, Stillwater, 9-5. 170: Jahn, Holmen, def. Dennee, Stratford, 9-7. 182: Liegel, River Valley, dec. Schwanebeck-Ostermann, Marshfield, 9-4. 195: Mitchell, Marshfield, dec. Bennett, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 3-1. 220: Striggow, Orono, dec. Ryan, Waunakee, 14-10. 285: Zschernitz, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus, pinned Schoenherr, Stratford, 4:14.
Third-place matches
106: Brenner, Stanley-Boyd, pinned Anderson, Viroqua, 3:23. 113: Henningson, Winona/Cotter, mdec. Eisch, Oconto Falls, 11-1. 120: Novak, New Prague, dec. Joniaux, Luxemburg-Casco, 9-4. 126: Purney, GET/MM, mdec. Pugh, Marshfield, 12-3. 132: Schwabe, Stratford, dec. Carlson, Stillwater, 6-4. 138: Kruse, Stillwater, dec. Bosman, Luxemburg-Casco, 4-2. 145: Mechler, Stoughton, dec. Pearce, Marshfield, 5-2. 152: Model, Stoughton, dec. Whiting, Oconto Falls, 5-0. 160: Kelby O’Reilly, Goodhue, pinned Colton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco, 4:24. 170: Reece Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco, dec. O’Kaleb O’Reilly, Goodhue, 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker. 182: Klein, Lancaster, mdec. Marek, Waunakee, 12-1. 195: Hannah, Viroqua, dec. Schaefer, Belmont/Platteville, 5-3. 220: Hennessey, Iowa-Grant/Highland, pinned Westfall, Athens, 1:14. 285: Fahey, Pulaski, dec. Leibfried, Cuba City co-op, 7-3, sudden victory.
Area fifth-place matches
113: Frye, Viroqua, mdec. Curtis, Lodi, 9-0. 145: Miller, Waunakee, dec. Scheffler, New Prague, 4-3. 195: Burns, GET/MM, dec. Empey, Stoughton, 3-1. 285: Seymour, West Allis Central, dec. Meurett, Mauston, 8-4.
Area seventh-place matches
113: Majerus, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, mdec. Wicks, Stoughton, 17-5. 120: Lorenz, Waunakee, tfall Schiindel, Oconto Falls, 19-2. 126: Statz, Waunakee, dec. Kendall, Hastings, 4-0. 138: Kanable, Marshfield, won medical forfeit over Davidson, Baraboo. 170: Grams, Bloomington Kennedy/Jefferson, pinned Witt, Monroe, 2:02. 195: Ruff, New Prague, tfall Recob, Dodgeville, 18-0.
Area ninth-place matches
132: Dolezal, Marshfield, dec. Arnold, Portage, 7-5. 145: Alt, River Valley, dec. Grunwald, Medford, 1-0. 170: Grindle, Waunakee, pinned Smock, Prairie du Chien, 2:33. At La Crosse Center.
Mid-States Classic
At UW-Whitewater, Janesville Craig senior Keeanu Benton improved to 19-0 on the season with a pin of Lake Geneva Badger’s Kyle Freund in the championship match at 285 pounds, helping the Cougars finish eighth in the 43-team event.
Oregon senior Robbie Ruth (20-2) won the 182-pound title with a pin of junior Justin Peake of Johnsburg, Illinois. Jefferson had a pair of runner-up finishers, as senior Quintin Gehrmann (22-1) suffered his first loss in the final at 113 and Dean Neff (25-4) lost by major decision at 160.
MID-STATES CLASSIC
Team scores: Warren Township (Ill.) 285; Wrightstown 271; Weyauwega-Fremont 226; Union Grove 216; Appleton North 201.5; Cedar Grove-Belgium 200; West Bend East 197.5; Janesville Craig 183; Oconomowoc 180; Kewaskum 177.5; Carpentersville (Ill.) Dundee Crown 159; Edgerton 158; Glendale Nicolet 149; Lake Geneva Badger 147.5; Elkhorn 146; Wauconda (Ill.) 146; Kiel 141; Vernon Hills (Ill.) 137; Reedsville 130; Jefferson 124; Harvard (Ill.) 109; Kenosha Tremper 97.5; Waukesha West 97; Johnsburg (Ill.) 84; Oregon 72.5; Whitewater 68; Pecatonica/Argyle 61; Milwaukee Lutheran 60; Janesville Parker 59.5; Beloit Turner 54; Horicon 51; Brookfield Central 48; Brookwood 48; Milwaukee Bradley Tech 44; Delavan-Darien 37; Waukesha North 34; Mayville 26; Chicago Mather 15; Racine Case 15; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 14; River Ridge/Cassville 7; Palmyra-Eagle 6.
Championship matches
106: Nash, Warren Township, mdec. Willis, Union Grove, 12-3. 113: Nash, Warren Township, def. Gehrmann, Jefferson, 5-3. 120: Willis, Union Grove, dec. Domke, Warren Township, 5-0. 126: Fischer, Weyauwega-Fremont, dec. Husko, Wauconda, 9-2. 132: Kempf, Weyauwega-Fremont, pinned Henschel, West Bend East, 2:57. 138: Laatsch, Appleton North, pinned Conner, Milw. Bradley Tech, 1:08. 145: Stilling, Elkhorn, dec. Durocher, Wrightstown, 5-0. 152: Lazar, Oconomowoc, dec. VandeHey, Wrightstown, 7-2. 160: Bauer, Kewaskum, mdec. Neff, Jefferson, 11-2. 170: Keckeisen, Glendale Nicolet, tfall Goeman, Kewaskum, 23-8. 182: Ruth, Oregon, pinned Peake, Johnsburg, 2:48. 195: Schmidt, Oconomowoc, won medical forfeit over Anzia, Cedar Grove-Belgium. 220: Somlai, Brookfield Central, pinned Goeden, Warren Township, 1:07. 285: Benton, Janesville Craig, pinned Freund, Lake Geneva Badger, 1:32.
Area third-place matches
126: MacLennan, Janesville Craig, pinned Ott, Glendale Nicolet, 3:32. 132: Grisar, Waukesha West, pinned Williams, Janesville Parker, 1:34. 138: Bavery, Edgerton, pinned Scales, Dundee Crown, 0:43. 285: Farrington, Edgerton, pinned Witcpalek, Wrightstown, 1:56.
Area fifth-place matches
170: Thiel, Appleton North, dec. Heine, Jefferson, 5-3. 195: Schumann, Janesville Craig, dec. Hanke, Waukesha West, 7-0. At UW-Whitewater Williams Center.
Oshkosh on the Water
At UW-Oshkosh, Mineral Point senior Logan Schmitz (20-5) took second at 145 pounds and sophomore teammate Nolan Springer (21-6) was fifth at 160 to lead the Pointers to a fifth-place finish in the 67-team tournament.
Reedsburg junior Caden Fry (22-3) was fourth at 132, and sophomore Zachary Gunderson of Monona Grove/McFarland (16-3) took fourth at 145. Watertown got fifth places from junior Edward Wilkowski (23-4) at 132 and senior Matt Brewster (18-4) at 220, and a sixth from senior Nick Logan (22-6) at 152.
OSHKOSH ON THE WATER
Top 10, area team scores: 1, Coleman 365.5; 2, Slinger 332; 3, Tinley Park (Ill.) Andrew 242; 4, Ashwaubenon 206; 5, Mineral Point 200.5; 6, Random Lake 186.5; 7, Hortonville 183.5; 8, Antigo 162.5; 9, Watertown 162.5; 10, Perry (Ariz.) 159; 26, Reedsburg 119.5; 42, Monona Grove/McFarland 77.5; 47, Sun Prairie 63; 59, Belleville co-op 40; 62, Deerfield 23.
Championship matches
106: Groshek, Stevens Point, dec. Meunier, Winneconne, 10-4. 113: Valdez, Andrew, dec. Gryzbowski, Coleman, 5-4. 120: Jankowski, Cedarburg, pinned Minor, Ashwaubenon, 3:02. 132: Spuhler, Hartford, dec. Gross, Coleman, 6-4. 138: Nelson, Kenosha Indian Trail, dec. Tonsor-Heesen, Slinger, 10-3. 145: Baldwin, Coleman, dec. Schmitz, Mineral Point, 7-3. 152: A. Vandenbush, Random Lake, dec. Morgan, Berlin, 5-3. 160: Johnson, Whitefish Bay, dec. Hebior, Wilmot, 13-12, tiebreaker. 170: G. Vandenbush, Random Lake, dec. Migawa, Andrew, 4-3. 182: Handrick, Edgar, dec. Jorns, Sturgeon Bay, 5-3. 195: Kools, Neenah, mdec. Calloway, Perry, 12-2. 220: Heil, Edgar, dec. Giese, Bonduel, 5-4. 285: Martinson, Coleman, pinned Klarkowski, Green Bay, 2:48.
Area third-place matches
132: Leisgang, Ashwaubenon, dec. Cad. Fry, Reedsburg, 4-2. 145: Grudzinski, Cedarburg, dec. Gunderson, Monona Grove/McFarland, 4-3.
Area fifth-place matches
132: Wilkowski, Watertown, dec. Pogorzelski, Menomonee Falls, 6-4. 152: Moravec, Wabeno/Laona, dec. Logan, Watertown, 8-6. 160: Springer, Mineral Point, dec. Ramage, Ashwaubenon, 5-2. 220: Brewster, Watertown, dec. Koeppel, Mishicot, 5-3. At UW-Oshkosh Kolf Center.
Northern Exposure Duals
At Merrill, Sauk Prairie finished seventh among 18 teams in the two-day, dual-meet tournament. The Eagles beat Waukesha South, 55-16, and Merrill, 43-31, on Saturday. The Eagles’ Reece Bierstaker went 7-0 at 220 pounds.
Mukwonago won the tournament title. Beaver Dam finished 12th.
NORTHERN EXPOSURE DUALS
Championship bracket: Mukwonago 2-0; Shakopee, Minn., 1-1; Kaukauna 0-2.
Championship match: Mukwonago 29, Shakopee 29; Mukwonago won on criteria.
Fourth-place bracket: Wisconsin Rapids 2-0; De Pere 1-1; Bay Port 0-2.
Seventh-place bracket: Sauk Prairie 2-0; Merrill 1-1; Waukesha South 0-2.
Sauk Prairie: Def. Waukesha South, 55-16; def. Merrill, 43-31.
Sauk Prairie individuals — 106: Uselman 4-3; 113: Enge 5-2; 120: Caygill 2-5; 126: Elizondo 5-2; 132: Nolden 5-2; 138: Saladis 4-3; 145: Huerth 5-2; 152: Smet 1-6; 160: Schaaf 6-1; 182: Ridger 2-5; 195: Hankins 5-1; 220: Bierstaker 7-0; 285: Warren 5-2.
10th-place bracket: Marinette 2-0; Menomonie 1-1; Beaver Dam 0-2.
Beaver Dam: Lost to Marinette, 38-30; lost to Menomonie, 42-27.
Beaver Dam individuals — 106: Neuberger 5-1; 113, Hendrix 2-5; 120, Frey 0-7; 126, Nafisi Bahabadi 3-4; 132, Garb 0-7; 138: Lugo 1-6. 145: Brown 2-5; 152: Booth 3-4; 160: McCormack 6-1; 170: Wendt-Utrie 4-3; 182: Fletcher 4-3, Lemus 0-2; 195: Hallman 3-2; 220: De Jager 5-2; 285: Vazquez 4-3.
13th-place bracket: Two Rivers 2-0; Port Washington 1-1; Milwaukee Marquette 0-2.
16th-place bracket: East Troy 2-0; Manawa 1-1; Rosholt 0-2. At Merrill.