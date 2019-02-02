Crowning individual champions in five of the 14 weight divisions, the Janesville Craig wrestling team held off Middleton to win the Big Eight Conference tournament team title on Saturday in Verona.
The Cougars totaled 262 points, topping Middleton’s score of 215 and third-place Madison Memorial’s 146.
Craig’s five finals victories came on three pins, one technical fall and one major decision.
Sophomore Juan Armas (23-12 on the season) started the victory parade with a technical fall victory at 113 pounds. Other winners were junior Mayson MacLennan (38-3) at 126, junior Aiden Romack (22-12) at 145, junior Mitchell Schumann (28-9) at 182 and senior Keeanu Benton (31-1) at 285.
Middleton had three champions, led by senior 160-pounder Kevin Meicher, now 24-0 on the year. Senior Remington Lockwood (19-7) won at 170 and senior Gavin Adler (24-6) was the champ at 220.
Memorial’s winners were senior Guillermo Tellez-Guiron (18-1) at 106 and junior Kaden Reetz (28-1) at 152. For Madison La Follette, winners were senior Edward Pazdziora (27-10) at 120 and senior Kyle Smith (33-5) at 138. East senior Dakarai Clay (36-4) won at 132.
Rock Valley Conference
Evansville/Albany claimed four consecutive conference championships between 120 and 138 pounds, and added two runner-up finishes to score 251.5 points and win the nine-team conference tournament at Beloit Turner.
Winning for the Blue Devils were senior Jared Miller (22-5) at 120 pounds, sophomore Austin Scofield (20-9) at 126, sophomore Matt Kostroun (30-8) at 132 and senior Adam Staver (31-6) at 138.
Edgerton finished fourth as junior Ryen Hazzard (31-7) won at 106 and junior Reed Farrington (34-4) won at 285. Jefferson junior Dean Neff (39-4) won at 160.
Capitol Conference
Lodi crowned eight individual champions in the 14 weight classes and won its 27th consecutive Capitol Conference team title, scoring 322.5 points to runner-up Belleville co-op’s 187 in the nine-team meet at Poynette.
At 170 pounds, Lodi junior Sawyer Helmbrecht (21-2) won by handing Lakeside Lutheran senior Casey Ponyicsanyi (13-1) his first loss, with a pin in 1:32.
Lodi’s other champions were freshman Parker Heintz (21-7) at 106, freshman Chandler Curtis (31-9) at 113, senior Jaedon Heintz at 126, senior Garrett Moll (33-5) at 132, senior Austin Soehle at 138, junior Colton Nicolay (23-9) at 152, and senior Gabe Pickarts (25-9) at 195.
Poynette freshman Cash Stewart (31-1) won at 120. Lakeside got titles from senior Cole Lauersdorf (28-2) at 182 and senior Austin Meyer (23-7) at 220.
SWAL/SWC Clash
Fennimore crowned three individual champions and scored 285.5 points to top Prairie du Chien’s total of 272 and Lancaster’s 245 atop a 13-team field. Mineral Point took fourth and River Valley fifth at Richland Center.
River Valley senior Shane Liegel improved to 38-0 on the year, winning the championship at 182, and junior teammate Cayden Robson (29-5) won at 160.
Mineral Point’s champions were seniors Danny Pittz (29-3) at 126 and Logan Schmitz (27-5) at 145.
Trailways Conference
Johnson Creek wrestlers earned three individual championships and the Bluejays scored 180 points to win the 13-team tournament at Palmyra-Eagle.
Creek’s winners were junior Isaiah Wollet (23-8) at 132, senior Lucas Sullivan (29-3) at 195 and junior Lukas David (27-5) at 3:39. The Bluejays also had two runners-up. Deerfield sophomore Nicholas Wilfong (24-14) won the title at 126.
WRESTLING
BADGER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Team scores: Stoughton 383; Waunakee 281.5; Sauk Prairie 213; Baraboo 190; Watertown 177.5; Milton 174; DeForest 139.5; Monroe 138.5; Fort Atkinson 114.5; Portage 107; Beaver Dam 95; Monona Grove/McFarland 94; Reedsburg 88; Mount Horeb 35.5; Oregon 28.5.
Championship matches
106: Nilo, Mil, dec. Shortreed, D, 9-6. 113: Rivera, Sto, pinned Schweitzer, Wau, 2:22. 120: Lorenz, Wau, dec. Dutcher, Mil, 8-4. 126: Tijerina, Por, dec. Wilkowski, Wtn, 10-4. 132: Whitehead, Sto, dec. Arnold, Por, 4-2. 138: Lewis, Sto, dec. Hemauer, D, 6-1. 145: Mechler, Sto, tfall Gunderson, MGM, 22-7. 152: Model, Sto, dec. Logan, Wtn, 2-0. 160: Schaaf, SP, def. C. Spilde, Sto, 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker. 170: Grindle, Wau, dec. Witt, Monr, 6-2. 182: Marek, Wau, pinned Fletcher, BD, 0:29. 195: Empey, Sto, pinned Hankis, Sauk, 1:59. 220: Ryan, Wau, mdec. Brewster, Wtn, 11-2. 285: Warren, SP, pinned Nachtigall, Wtn, 1:05.
Third-place matches
106: Heinz, Wau, mdec. Neuberger, BD, 10-0. 113: Enge, SP, pinned Brandenburg, FA, 4:37. 120: Steinmetz, Sto, dec. Beyer, D, 5-1. 126: Statz, Wau, pinned Kersten, Mil, 4:26. 132: Jesse, Bar, dec. Ellis, Wau, 7-2. 138: Huerth, SP, def. Coplien, Reed, DQ. 145: Chavez, Bar, pinned Blome, Wtn, 4:02. 152: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Desormeau, Mil, 3:48. 160: Rielly, Monr, pinned Stivarius, Mil, 1:43. 170: B. Spilde, Sto, dec. Jones, FA, 7-0. 182: Detweiler, Sto, mdec. Nachtigall, Wtn, 11-1. 195: Witkins, FA, tfall Winecke, Bar, 15-0. 220: Minder, Monr, pinned Pasold, Sto, 3:49. 285: Schick, Bar, pinned Vazquez, BD, 2:35.
Fifth-place matches
106: Peterson, Sto, dec. Schuh, Monr, 3-1. 113: Kieliszewski, Mil, dec. Weaver, McF, 6-4. 120: Wichman, Wtn, pinned Gatica, MGM. 126: Detweiler, Sto, dec. Elizondo, SP, 5-1. 132: Bauer, D, dec. Steinhoff, MH, 3-0. 138: Davidson, Bar, pinned Wilcox, Wau, 1:00. 145: Schinker, Reed, pinned Clark, Monr, 1:00. 152: Stuttgen, D, pinned Johnson, Wau. 160: Van Houten, Bar, dec. Radke, MH, 10-9. 170: White, MGM, def. Wendt-Utrie, BD, medical forfeit. 182: Horvatin, FA, dec. Florencio, Bar, 8-6, sudden victory. 195: Statz, Reed, dec. Hall, Or, 10-7. 220: T. Fry, Bar, pinned Bierstaker, SP. 285: Schlicht, MGM, pinned Donmingez, Monr. At Fort Atkinson.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Team scores: Janesville Craig 262; Middleton 215; Madison Memorial 146; Janesville Parker 139; Beloit Memorial 132; Madison La Follette 122; Sun Prairie 110.5; Madison East 104; Verona 52; Madison West 37.
Championship matches
106: Tellez-Guiron, MM, pinned Ramirez, JP, 0:35. 113: Armas, JC, tfall Flores, ML, 22-5. 120: Pazdziora, ML, dec. Xiong, ME, 7-0. 126: MacLennan, JC, pinned Krueger, JP, 0:44. 132: Clay, ME, dec. Williams, JP, 10-7. 138: Smith, ML, pinned Quechol Ramirez, Mid, 1:07. 145: Romack, JC, pinned Kopplin, BM, 1:28. 152: Reetz, MM, mdec. Hoffman, Mid, 13-0. 160: Meicher, Mid, pinned Getchell, JC, 1:27. 170: Lockwood, Mid, pinned Myadze, ME, 1:14. 182: Schumann, JC, mdec. Zanon, Mid, 11-3. 195: Sireci, BM, pinned Shannon, Sun, 4:34. 220: Adler, Mid, def. Schenk, JC, injury, 3:02. 285: Benton, JC, pinned McDonald, MM, 1:01.
Third-place matches
106: Neopomnyashchikh, ME, pinned Coulter, JC, 0:44. 113: Grimm, Mid, pinned Weiler, MM, 5:51. 120: Garcia, JC, tfall Neisius, Mid, 17-1. 126: Grandau, V, dec. Oberneder, BM, 17-11. 132: Bellomo, JC, dec. Lopez, BM, 4-0. 138: Wozniak, V, dec. Getchell, JC, 8-2. 145: Hess, SP, pinned Harris, MW, 4:46. 152: Serrano, JC, pinned Sutton, SP, 2:54. 160: Badillo, BM, pinned Porter, ME, 4:52. 170: Schreiber, MW, dec. Grim, V, 7-4. 182: Bonds, ML, dec. Acosta, JP, 4-3. 195: Heerey, JP, pinned Green, MM, 3:15. 220: Dakpa, MM, pinned Moore, SP, 5:15. 285: Caudle, BM, pinned White, JP, 3:57.
Fifth-place matches
106: Nevarez, Mid, pinned Fahey, ML, 1:22. 113: Norman, JP, pinned Tess, SP, 0:39. 120: Rivest, SP, pinned Walker, MM, 2:53. 126: Srem, Mid, mdec. Welch, SP, 15-3. 132: Lacey, ML, pinned Carranza, Mid, 1:42. 138: Desens, SP, tfall Lux, JP, 16-0. 145: Hoffman, Mid, pinned Newman, MM, 1:11. 160: Sanda, JP, pinned Prine, MM, 2:00. 170: Mullen, JC, pinned Garland, MM, 1:12. 182: Sun Prairie won forfeit. 195: Olmsted, Mid, pinned Solache, ME, 5:28. 220: Meiller, ML, dec. Paiz-Handrick, MW, 10-7. 285: Briggs, Mid, pinned Mai Sowe, Sun, 3:54. At Verona.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Team scores: Lodi 322.5; Belleville co-op 187; Lakeside Lutheran 149; Poynette 132.5; Waterloo 129; Marshall 102; Cambridge 88; Columbus 84; Lake Mills 52.
Championship matches
106: Heintz, Lodi, bye. 113: Lodi, won forfeit. 120: Stewart, Poy, dec. Quaglia, Bel, 9-2. 126: Heinz, Lodi, dec. Walz, Poy, 7-0. 132: Moll, Lodi, dec. Shallow, Poy, 4-0. 138: Soehle, Lodi, mdec Genco, Col, 22-11. 145: Chenoweth, Bel, pinned Potter, Lodi, 2:00. 152: Nicolay, Lodi, tfall Diederich, Bel, 16-1. 160: Horstmeyer, Mar, pinned Grieser, Cam, 2:00. 170: Helmbrecht, Lodi, pinned Ponyicsanyi, LL, 1:32. 182: Lauersdorf, LL, dec. Taylor, Poy, 11-4. 195: Pickarts, Lodi, def. Balistreri, LL, injury default. 220: Meyer, LL, def. Roche, Col, injury 0:51. 285: Enloe, Bel, won forfeit.
Third-place matches
106: None. 113: None. 120: Jones, Cam, mdec. Springer, Wat, 13-0. 126: Knoch, Col, pinned Resler, Mar, 2:14. 132: Alonso, Wat, tfall Hollis, Bel, 18-3. 138: Grossman, Mar, pinned Femrite, Bel, 5:23. 145: Quest, LM, dec. Rowbotham, Wat, 4-1. 152: Aguero, Wat, pinned Attoe Poy, 5:29. 160: Hansen, Lodi, pinned Latsch, Bel, 0:48. 170: Moen, Mar, pinned Garza, Wat, 2:48. 182: Beechey, Lodi, pinned Limon, Wat, 4:57. 195: Messner, Bel, pinned Besl, Wat, 0:35. 220: Buchholtz, LM, pinned Lane, Lodi, 0:52. 285: Learned, LL, pinned Theder, LM, 1:49. At Poynette.
ROCK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Team scores: Evansville/Albany 251.5; Whitewater 200.5; East Troy 168; Edgerton 161; Beloit Turner 134; Jefferson 126; Brodhead/Juda 109.5; Clinton 36; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 29.5.
Championship matches
106: Hazzard, Ed, dec. Kegley, ET, 4-2. 113: Larson, ET, pinned Staver, EA, 3:19. 120: Miller, EA, dec. Harbison, BT, 7-4. 126: Scofield, EA, mdec. Wright, J, 14-4. 132: Kostroun, EA, pinned Gamble, WW, 3:37. 138: Staver, EA, pinned Salmieri, WW, 0:28. 145: Cushman, WW, dec. Rojas, WBF, 10-8. 152: Hauri, BrJ, pinned Friend, WW, 1:54. 160: Neff, J, dec. Wilkinson, Edg, 4-2. 170: Dessart, ET, dec. Heine, J, 9-5. 182: Wynstra, Cli, pinned Leibbrand, WW, 1:40. 195: Ries, BT, pinned Roberts, EA, 5:21. 220: Price, ET, pinned Krueger, BT, 1:22. 285: Farrington, Ed, pinned Franco, WW, 0:28.
Third-place matches
106: Katzenmeyer, EA, pinned Mansfield, BrJ, 4:09. 113: Erb, BrJ, pinned Robinson, WBF, 3:29. 120: Zahn, WW, dec. Waeffler, BrJ, 7-1. 126: Moran, BT, dec. DePorter, WW, 6-3. 132: Beltran, BT, def. Dieckman, J, 1-1, ultimate tie-breaker. 138: Staff, BrJ, dec. Clark, Ed, 4-0. 145: McCullough, BrJ, mdec. Senter, EA, 10-1. 152: Crull, EA, dec. Veselka, ET, 3-0. 160: Dedick, ET, dec. Ries, BT, 9-8. 170: Braunschweig, EA, dec. Ison, Ed, 6-4. 182: Hogan, Ed, pinned Adkins, EA, 2:34. 195: Monday, WW, def. Kinkaid, J, medical forfeit. 220: Lange, EA, pinned Lee, J, 2:33. 285: Hudson, ET, pinned Klitzman, EA, 0:55. At Beloit Turner.
SWAL/SWC CLASH
Team scores: Fennimore 285.5; Prairie du Chien 272; Lancaster 245; Mineral Point 218; River Valley 206; Iowa-Grant/Highland 170.5; Darlington/Black Hawk 158; Belmont/Platteville 132; Cuba City co-op 126; Dodgeville 102.5; Boscobel 77.5; Riverdale 74; Richland Center 61.
Championship matches
106: Bontreger, Lan, dec. Lee, Fen, 8-3. 113: Rogge, PdC, dec. C. Lull, Lan, 8-5. 120: M. Lull, Fen, pinned Burbach, BP, 3:25. 126: Pittz, MP, dec. Birchman, Fen, 8-6, sudden victory. 132: Nutter, Fen, dec. Cad. Carey, MP, 9-8. 138: Ubersox, DBH, dec. Saint, PdC, 7-6. 145: Schmitz, MP, pinned Koenig, PdC, 5:32. 152: Saint, PdC, mdec. Lane, CC, 11-2. 160: Robson, RV, pinned Hughes, MP, 0:30. 170: Ahnen, Fen, dec. Beinborn, Bos, 3-1. 182: Liegel, RV, pinned Hach, Riv, 1:13. 195: Schaefer, BP, dec. Straka, Lan, 9-2. 220: Hennessey, IGH, dec. Leffler, Fen, 11-4. 285: Bredeson, DBH, pinned Osterkamp, PdC, 1:33.
Third-place matches
106: Welsh, IGH, pinned Co. Carey, MP, 2:25. 113: Gilbertson, BP, dec. Jennings, RV, 1-0. 120: Lucey, Lan, pinned White, RV, 4:05. 126: Kjos, RV, pinned Donovan, RC, 0:34. 132: Wipperfurth, RV, def. Holley, PdC, medical forfeit. 138: Wanek, Fe, pinned Alt, RV, 3:18. 145: Frazier, Bos, dec. Schneider, Lan, 4-2. 152: Springer, MP, pinned Crook, Dod, 4:19. 160: Milz, DBH, def. Bell, Dod, injury default. 170: Klein, Lan, pinned Smock, PdC, 1:50. 182: Klaas, Fen, dec. Swiggum, PdC, injury 2:30. 195: Ragels, Fen, dec. Mahoney, RV, 6-5. 220: Peters, RC, pinned Zenz, Lan, 2:14. 285: Leibfried, CC, dec. Douglas, BP, 1-0. At Richland Center.
TRAILWAYS CONFERENCE
Team scores: Johnson Creek 180; Dodgeland 166; Horicon 140; Markesan 138; Princeton 137; Orfordville Parkview 121; Deerfield 79; Oshkosh Lourdes 66; Hustisford 53; Cambria-Friesland co-op 48; Oakfield 34; Palmyra-Eagle 20; Montello 2.
Championship matches
106: Slark, Mar, mdec. Price, CF, 11-2. 113: Newton, Mar, dec. McDonough, Deer, 6-0. 120: Tuttle, Hor, dec. Schmidt, 11-4. 126: Wilfong, Deer, pinned Anton-Pernat, JC, 1:03. 132: Wollet, JC, dec. Grienier, Pri, 5-2. 138: Pulvermacher, Pri, pinned Bach, Deer, 1:56. 145: Kurth, Dod, pinned Straks, Mar, 1:02. 152: Brown, OP, pinned Dykstra, Pri, 0:16. 160: Hebbe, Pri, dec. Zamorano, Hor, 7-2. 170: Neu, Dod, pinned Purpi, JC, 2:43. 182: Bader, Dod, pinned Bartaszewicz, Mar, 1:10. 195: Sullivan, JC, pinned Stelzer, OL, 3:30. 220: David, JC, pinned Saylor, Mar, 3:39. 285: Friday, Mar, pinned Stark, Hus, 3:18.
Third-place matches
106: Kohn, Dod, pinned Groenewold, Hor, 0:43. 113: Roehl, JC, pinned Keintz, OP, 1:29. 120: McDonough, Deer, pinned Hombsch, JC, 2:56. 126: Renning, Hor, pinned Papp, CF, 3:51. 132: Felder, Dod, dec. Kelly, OL, 3-1. 138: Gruss, JC, pinned Augustine, Hor, 3:50. 145: Coffey, Hor, pinned Schueler, Pri, 2:50. 152: Thull, Dod, pinned Thomsen, Hor, 4:26. 160: Benzing, Dod, dec. Hartwig, Oak, 7-5. 170: Schwengels, OP, pinned Moore, Pri, 0:31. 182: Pronschinske, PE, dec. Reinwald, Hor, 7-1. 195: Carratt, OP, pinned Nicholls, Hus, 4:29. 220: Apland, Pri, dec. Schraufnagel, Oak, 7-1. 285: Huelsman, Dod, pinned Yoshino, JC, 0:54. At Palmyra-Eagle.