Prep wrestling preview: Stoughton's Luke Mechler aims to finish climbing the ladder this year

When he started to wrestle in the first grade, Luke Mechler was a little bit surprised to learn there would be no ring, no ropes and no turnbuckles.
No, he wasn’t planning to fly off the top rope or put someone in a figure-four leg lock. But, he admits, there was plenty about the sport he didn’t know much about.
“I thought it was going to be like WWE,” Mechler said. “I was disappointed there was no ring — I didn’t really know what I was getting into. But after I started, I immediately fell in love with it, And it has been my passion since then.”
Through hard work and an unmatched competitive spirit, Mechler, a 152-pound junior at perennial state power Stoughton, has come a long way in the first half of his prep wrestling career.
Mechler went 57-5 last year, finishing as runner-up at 145 pounds in the WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament. He also won two matches in the state team tournament as the Vikings claimed their second straight and ninth overall team title — along with 10 runner-up finishes.
And the Vikings are looking for more success this year, with four wrestlers who won or finished second in past state individual tournaments among the 14 spots on the roster.
Mechler has a slew of colleges, including Wisconsin and Minnesota, interested in his services at the next level. And he has his sights on a bold future, including Big Ten and NCAA titles and, eventually, a chance to medal in the Olympic Games or World Championships.
“It’s a process,” said Mechler, who entered this season with a 72-7 career record. “It’s just getting better at wrestling. There are a lot of levels to jump to go where I want to be.”
From the sound of it, Mechler is on the right track.
Although injuries basically derailed his freshman season, Mechler has made progress ever since. And it’s his competitiveness — whether it’s on the mat or in a game of Euchre – that sets him apart, according to Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde.
“He’s a perfectionist. He’s a competitor,” said Spilde, a former Big Ten champion at UW. “He enjoys anything that revolves around competition, and he works extremely hard. He’s exactly what you want in a student-athlete.
“When the whistle is blown and he starts to move, his wrestling style (makes it) hard not to see the confidence. … Anyone who knows wrestling would pick out right away that there’s a kid who’s going to go places.”
While Mechler has plenty of future goals in the sport, there’s no question that his current one is to win a state individual title, especially after his loss by a 16-3 major decision in last season’s championship match to Hartland Arrowhead’s Keegan O’Toole, a Missouri recruit who is a senior this year.
Mechler and the Vikings are also shooting for a third straight state team title.
“I’d say we’re pretty comparable to last year,” said Mechler, whose go-to move is the duck -nder. “We’re all like a big family, pretty much. The guys are on my team are some of my best friends. It’s like a small brotherhood, a small family.”
When he’s not on the mat or studying, Mechler might be on a boat, fishing, or in the woods, bowhunting. He bagged a 13-point buck earlier this year and already has pulled in a 45-inch muskie.
“I just find it relaxing,” Meckler said of his time in the outdoors. “It’s nice to get away from school and wrestling sometimes. It takes your mind off things. My dad got me into hunting and fishing at a very young age.”
But for Mechler, there’s nothing quite like wrestling — a sport in which the individual athlete owns all of the credit or all of the blame.
“Everything in wrestling is up to you,” he said. “If you want to be the best, you can be the best.”