Prep wrestling preview: Stoughton's Luke Mechler aims to finish climbing the ladder this year

When he started to wrestle in the first grade, Luke Mechler was a little bit surprised to learn there would be no ring, no ropes and no turnbuckles.

No, he wasn’t planning to fly off the top rope or put someone in a figure-four leg lock. But, he admits, there was plenty about the sport he didn’t know much about.

“I thought it was going to be like WWE,” Mechler said. “I was disappointed there was no ring — I didn’t really know what I was getting into. But after I started, I immediately fell in love with it, And it has been my passion since then.”

Through hard work and an unmatched competitive spirit, Mechler, a 152-pound junior at perennial state power Stoughton, has come a long way in the first half of his prep wrestling career.

Mechler went 57-5 last year, finishing as runner-up at 145 pounds in the WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament. He also won two matches in the state team tournament as the Vikings claimed their second straight and ninth overall team title — along with 10 runner-up finishes.

And the Vikings are looking for more success this year, with four wrestlers who won or finished second in past state individual tournaments among the 14 spots on the roster.