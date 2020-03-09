Prep wrestling: Memorial's Kaden Reetz tops All-City selections

Madison Memorial senior Kaden Reetz headlined the 61sth annual Madison All-City wrestling banquet hosted by Madison West High School on Monday night.

Reetz, who recently won the 152-pound title at the WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament, earned his fourth All-City selection. He posted a 43-0 record this season and also earned the All-City Most Falls trophy with a total of 27 pins.

With his 14-8 decision over Hartland Arrowhead’s Noah Mulvaney at the Kohl Center, Reetz became Memorial’s first WIAA champion in 33 years, and the first winner from a Madison high school in 27 years.

Other repeat All-City selections included: La Follette sophomore Dominic Flores at 126; La Follette junior James Lacey at 145; East junior Josh Porter at 182; Memorial junior C.J. Green at 195; Memorial junior Gyurme Dakpa at 220; and Memorial junior Patrick McDonald at 285.

Flores was also a state qualifier at 126 pounds.

The All-City Dual Meet Champion Trophy was presented to Memorial High School.