Prep wrestling: Memorial's Kaden Reetz tops All-City selections

Madison Memorial senior Kaden Reetz headlined the 61sth annual Madison All-City wrestling banquet hosted by Madison West High School on Monday night.
Reetz, who recently won the 152-pound title at the WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament, earned his fourth All-City selection. He posted a 43-0 record this season and also earned the All-City Most Falls trophy with a total of 27 pins.
With his 14-8 decision over Hartland Arrowhead’s Noah Mulvaney at the Kohl Center, Reetz became Memorial’s first WIAA champion in 33 years, and the first winner from a Madison high school in 27 years.
Other repeat All-City selections included: La Follette sophomore Dominic Flores at 126; La Follette junior James Lacey at 145; East junior Josh Porter at 182; Memorial junior C.J. Green at 195; Memorial junior Gyurme Dakpa at 220; and Memorial junior Patrick McDonald at 285.
Flores was also a state qualifier at 126 pounds.
The All-City Dual Meet Champion Trophy was presented to Memorial High School.
City high school coaches selected a member of their squad as a recipient of the George Martin award, representing the qualities of sportsmanship, character, leadership and dedication. These qualities are symbolic of former University of Wisconsin wrestling coach George Martin for whom the award is named.
Honorees included: East junior Tanner Turek, La Follette senior Lexus Browning, Memorial sophomore Brody Weiler and West senior Joseph Harris.
Bernie Kane, former Madison East athletics director and head wrestling head coach and a member of the George Martin Wisconsin Hall of Fame and the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, served as the guest speaker at the event, sponsored by Elite Wrestling and hosted by the Optimist Club of Downtown Madison, Inc.
2019-20 MADISON ALL-CITY WRESTLING TEAM
106 pounds: Eric Ritz, so., East, (22-15 season record)
113: Andres Villalobos, so. West, (15-19)
120: Yanzong Xiong, sr., East (38-9)
126: Dominic Flores*, so., La Follette (30-14)
132: Mikel Myadze, fr., East (26-15)
138: Judah Sparkman, so., La Follette (19-11)
145: James Lacey*, jr., La Follette (16-15)
152: Pierce Kaufman, sr., Memorial (20-8)
160: Kaden Reetz*, sr., Memorial (43-0)
170: Jackson Mankowski, La Follette, fr., (35-12)
182: Josh Porter*, jr., East (31-13)
195: C.J. Green*, jr., Memorial (25-9)
220: Gyurme Dakpa*, jr., Memorial (28-7)
285: Patrick McDonald*, jr. Memorial (31-6)
* — Repeat selection.
Dual-meet champion: Memorial.
Most falls, season: Kaden Reetz, sr., Memorial (27).
WIAA state qualifiers: Kaden Reetz, sr., Memorial (145), Dominic Flores, so., La Follette (126).
George Martin Award: Tanner Turek, jr., East; Lexus Browning, sr., La Follette; Brody Weiler, so., Memorial; Joseph Harris, sr., West.