Prep wrestling: Brooks Empey and his Stoughton teammates take care of business

During matches, Stoughton junior Brooks Empey isn’t interested in spending any more time than he needs to on the wrestling mat.
Other wrestlers might wish to work on their takedown technique and cardio, but Empey saves that for practice. He comes out on the attack and doesn’t let up.
Empey won three matches by pin, including one over De Pere senior Kyjuan Vengrowsky in 59 seconds in the 220-pound championship bout, in Saturday's Badger State Invitational. The meet, hosted by Stoughton, featured boys and girls divisions at the Alliant Energy Center.
“I don’t like hanging around with guys,” Empey said. “Some people say they want to work on their lungs to get ready for their next matches. I just want to get my match done, and then I will prepare myself for my next match. I just go out there and do my attacks and I end up with pins.”
Empey, runner-up at 195 pounds in last season’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament, set a program record with 43 pins as a sophomore, he said.
“I felt like some spots today were a little sloppy, but I ended up sharpening my attacks and overall went through the day pretty sharp,” said Empey, a son of Bob Empey, the Vikings’ co-coach with Dan Spilde.
Brooks Empey, who improved to 18-0 and said he’s won all his matches this season by pin or forfeit, was one of three Stoughton wrestlers earning titles on Saturday.
Vikings sophomore Nicolar Rivera was the 126-pound champion and junior Luke Mechler earned the 160-pound crown.
But Stoughton, top-ranked in Division 1 by WiWrestling.com, was without several injured starters and wasn’t able to defend its Badger State title. Fennimore won the 22-team boys division with 243.5 points, ahead of runner-up Stoughton (221), which has earned the last two WIAA Division 1 state team tournament titles.
Waunakee crowned individual champions in junior Kolby Heinz at 120 pounds and senior Berhett Statz (152) and placed fifth as a team with 167.5 points.
The undefeated Rivera, Division 1 state champion at 106 pounds as a freshman, recorded four pins en route to winning the 126-pound championship Saturday. He opened an 11-4 lead before pinning Fennimore senior Luke Blair with 44 seconds left in the first period of the final.
You have free articles remaining.
Rivera is expected to compete at 120 or 126 in postseason. When asked how he hoped this season would unfold after he went through last season undefeated in addition to winning the state title, Rivera simply said: “The same.”
The undefeated Mechler earned a 19-4 victory over De Pere freshman Michael Alexander in the 160 final. His three victories prior to the title match were won by pins.
“I think my performance today was good,” said Mechler, second at 145 at Division 1 state last season. “I was moving good and feeling good. I was out there to score and attack guys. That’s my style.”
Heinz said he used a “banana split” move and pinned Fennimore freshman Jayden Glassbrenner with 5 seconds left in the first period to earn the 120-pound title.
“It’s a move I like to do a lot,” said Heinz, who also had a technical fall and two pins in a dominant performance.
“I liked how I wrestled really fast today,” Heinz said. “I started on top and never got down or out of position. I’m happy. I wrestled well all the way through.”
Waunakee senior Berhett Statz won the 152-pound championship, defeating Viroqua junior Aaron Dobbs, 10-6. Statz rallied from 4-0 and 5-2 deficits in the first period.
Stoughton freshman Chance Suddeth finished second at 106. Waunakee junior Daniel Ford was second at 170, pinned by Mineral Point junior Nolan Springer in the final.
Two Rivers junior Matty Bianchi, the 145-pound champion, was named the outstanding male wrestler.
In the girls division, Stoughton junior Rose Ann Marshall was named the outstanding female wrestler after winning the 113-pound division. She pinned Poynette’s Gwen Golueke in 4:56 in the final.
“Overall, it went well today,” Marshall said. “The environment (at this tournament) is positive and there is a lot of competition.”
Mount Horeb’s Hanna Errthum was the 138-pound champion. Other champs included Johnson Creek’s Mateah Roehl (120), Mineral Point’s Kylie Rule (126) and Wisconsin Dells’ Jade Herzer (145). Milwaukee Reagan was the girls division team champion.