Prep wrestling: Brooks Empey and his Stoughton teammates take care of business

During matches, Stoughton junior Brooks Empey isn’t interested in spending any more time than he needs to on the wrestling mat.

Other wrestlers might wish to work on their takedown technique and cardio, but Empey saves that for practice. He comes out on the attack and doesn’t let up.

Empey won three matches by pin, including one over De Pere senior Kyjuan Vengrowsky in 59 seconds in the 220-pound championship bout, in Saturday's Badger State Invitational. The meet, hosted by Stoughton, featured boys and girls divisions at the Alliant Energy Center.

“I don’t like hanging around with guys,” Empey said. “Some people say they want to work on their lungs to get ready for their next matches. I just want to get my match done, and then I will prepare myself for my next match. I just go out there and do my attacks and I end up with pins.”

Empey, runner-up at 195 pounds in last season’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament, set a program record with 43 pins as a sophomore, he said.

“I felt like some spots today were a little sloppy, but I ended up sharpening my attacks and overall went through the day pretty sharp,” said Empey, a son of Bob Empey, the Vikings’ co-coach with Dan Spilde.