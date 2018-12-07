Walker Haessig completed his hat trick with a pair of third-period goals on Thursday, giving the Verona boys hockey team a 3-2 victory over host Sun Prairie to remain unbeaten in the Big Eight Conference.
Mack Keryluk delivered three assists and Cale Rufenacht had two for the Wildcats (4-0-2 overall, 2-0-0 Big Eight). Kaden Grant made 36 saves.
Ryan Batterman scored a first-period goal for Sun Prairie (4-1-0, 4-1-0), and Travis Kernen scored a third-period goal.
Madison West 7,
Janesville Craig/Parker 1
Drake Baldwin produced a hat trick and scored two of the Regents’ six first-period goals, leading West (4-0-1, 3-0-0) past the host Bluebirds (1-3-0, 1-3-0).
West’s Ian Hedican made 20 saves. Janesville’s lone score came from Cayden Erickson in the third period.
Oregon 2, Monroe co-op 1
The visiting Panthers (4-2-0, 2-0-0 Badger South) got a third-period goal from Zak Roskos to edge the Cheesemakers (2-3-0, 0-2-0).
Colton Eyers scored in the first period for Oregon, and Monroe’s Kaiden Klitzke tied the score in the second.
Wrestling
Middleton 42,
Hartland Arrowhead 36
Cole Olmstead produced a pin at 220 pounds to help send the visiting Cardinals over the Warhawks, ranked eighth in the WiWrestling.com Division 1 state rankings.
Olmstead’s victory tied the score, and a forfeit win at 285 gave the victory to Middleton.
Scoring pins for Middleton were Luis Nevarez at 106, Hunter Grimm (113), Calvin Srem (132), Joseph Hoffman (152) and top-ranked Kevin Meicher (160).
Sun Prairie 42,
Beloit Memorial 22
The host Cardinals earned seven victories, one by pin, to hold off the Purple Knights in a Big Eight Conference dual.
Gymnastics
Middleton 127.475,
Madison West 122.4
Jordan Baggot won two events and the all-around to lead the Cardinals past the visiting Regents in a Big Eight Conference dual meet.
Baggot scored 33.425 in all-around, winning vaulting (8.9) and floor exercise (8.95). Teammate Ella Mock won on balance beam (8.05).
Madison West’s Alex DeAngeles won on the uneven bars (8.4).