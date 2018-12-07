Try 1 month for 99¢

Walker Haessig completed his hat trick with a pair of third-period goals on Thursday, giving the Verona boys hockey team a 3-2 victory over host Sun Prairie to remain unbeaten in the Big Eight Conference.

Mack Keryluk delivered three assists and Cale Rufenacht had two for the Wildcats (4-0-2 overall, 2-0-0 Big Eight). Kaden Grant made 36 saves.

Ryan Batterman scored a first-period goal for Sun Prairie (4-1-0, 4-1-0), and Travis Kernen scored a third-period goal.

Madison West 7,

Janesville Craig/Parker 1

Drake Baldwin produced a hat trick and scored two of the Regents’ six first-period goals, leading West (4-0-1, 3-0-0) past the host Bluebirds (1-3-0, 1-3-0).

West’s Ian Hedican made 20 saves. Janesville’s lone score came from Cayden Erickson in the third period.

Oregon 2, Monroe co-op 1

The visiting Panthers (4-2-0, 2-0-0 Badger South) got a third-period goal from Zak Roskos to edge the Cheesemakers (2-3-0, 0-2-0).

Colton Eyers scored in the first period for Oregon, and Monroe’s Kaiden Klitzke tied the score in the second.

Wrestling

Middleton 42,

Hartland Arrowhead 36

Cole Olmstead produced a pin at 220 pounds to help send the visiting Cardinals over the Warhawks, ranked eighth in the WiWrestling.com Division 1 state rankings.

Olmstead’s victory tied the score, and a forfeit win at 285 gave the victory to Middleton.

Scoring pins for Middleton were Luis Nevarez at 106, Hunter Grimm (113), Calvin Srem (132), Joseph Hoffman (152) and top-ranked Kevin Meicher (160).

Sun Prairie 42,

Beloit Memorial 22

The host Cardinals earned seven victories, one by pin, to hold off the Purple Knights in a Big Eight Conference dual.

Gymnastics

Middleton 127.475,

Madison West 122.4

Jordan Baggot won two events and the all-around to lead the Cardinals past the visiting Regents in a Big Eight Conference dual meet.

Baggot scored 33.425 in all-around, winning vaulting (8.9) and floor exercise (8.95). Teammate Ella Mock won on balance beam (8.05).

Madison West’s Alex DeAngeles won on the uneven bars (8.4).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

