Use this directory to look up today's prep sports schedule for area and region conferences. Click on the conference desired after finding the school you are following on that conference's list.

Badger North and South

North: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee

South: Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton, Watertown

Big Eight

Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona

Capitol North

Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep

Capitol South

Belleville, Cambridge, Marshall, New Glarus, Waterloo, Wisconsin Heights

Ridge and Valley

De Soto, Ithaca, Kickapoo, La Farge, North Crawford, Seneca, Wauzeka-Steuben, Weston

Rock Valley

Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Hillsboro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall, Wonewoc-Center

Six Rivers East and West

East: Albany, Argyle, Barneveld, Black Hawk, Juda, Monticello, Pecatonica

West: Belmont, Benton, Cassville, Highland, Potosi, River Ridge, Shullsburg

South Central

Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells

Southwest Wisconsin

Dodgeville, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley

Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League

Boscobel, Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Mineral Point, Riverdale, Southwestern

Trailways East, South and West

East: Beaver Dam Wayland, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Oakfield, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian

South: Deerfield, Johnson Creek, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Madison Country Day, Orfordville Parkview, Palmyra-Eagle, Williams Bay

West: Cambria-Friesland, Fall River, Green Lake, Markesan, Montello, Pardeeville, Princeton, Randolph, Rio

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

