Use this directory to look up today's prep sports schedule for area and region conferences. Click on the conference desired after finding the school you are following on that conference's list.
North: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee
South: Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton, Watertown
Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie, Verona
Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Poynette, Watertown Luther Prep
Belleville, Cambridge, Marshall, New Glarus, Waterloo, Wisconsin Heights
De Soto, Ithaca, Kickapoo, La Farge, North Crawford, Seneca, Wauzeka-Steuben, Weston
Beloit Turner, Brodhead, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Evansville, Jefferson, McFarland, Walworth Big Foot, Whitewater
Bangor, Brookwood, Cashton, Hillsboro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Royall, Wonewoc-Center
East: Albany, Argyle, Barneveld, Black Hawk, Juda, Monticello, Pecatonica
West: Belmont, Benton, Cassville, Highland, Potosi, River Ridge, Shullsburg
Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma, Westfield, Wisconsin Dells
Dodgeville, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center, River Valley
Boscobel, Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Mineral Point, Riverdale, Southwestern
East: Beaver Dam Wayland, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Oakfield, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian
South: Deerfield, Johnson Creek, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, Madison Country Day, Orfordville Parkview, Palmyra-Eagle, Williams Bay
West: Cambria-Friesland, Fall River, Green Lake, Markesan, Montello, Pardeeville, Princeton, Randolph, Rio