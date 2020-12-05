Prep notes: Stoughton wrestler Rose Ann Marshall, Sauk Prairie volleyball player Olivia Breunig make college commitments

Stoughton senior Rose Ann Marshall has committed to Friends University in Wichita, Kansas, and she plans to compete in wrestling.

Marshall recently became the first Stoughton female wrestler to sign a National Letter of Intent and first with Friends, according to a Twitter announcement by Stoughton Wrestling.

Marshall has competed in girls wrestling tournaments and in meets for the Vikings’ boys program.

Stoughton Wrestling tweeted: “Congrats to Rose Ann Marshall, she signed her national letter of intent to wrestle at Friends University in Kansas! She is making history by being the 1st SHS female wrestler to sign an NLI and she is the 1st female Falcon wrestler to EVER SIGN!”

In November, Friends University athletic director Rob Ramseyer announced the hiring of Aaron Meister as coach of the newly added men's and women’s wrestling programs.

Sauk Prairie’s Olivia Breunig makes college decision

Sauk Prairie senior Olivia Breunig announced on Twitter that she has committed to UW-Oshkosh and plans to compete in women’s volleyball.