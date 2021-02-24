Prep notes: Stoughton two-time state champion Brooks Empey commits to Badgers for wrestling

Stoughton senior Brooks Empey announced on Twitter on Wednesday night that he has committed to the University of Wisconsin and plans to compete in wrestling.

Empey has won the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling championship at 220 pounds for the past two years. He most recently won the 220 title with a 2-1 decision over Ashwaubenon senior Nathan Moynihan earlier this month in Kaukauna.

Empey tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to further my Wrestling and Academic Career. Thank you to all of my coaches and teammates that have helped me along the way.”

Mount Horeb’s Torin Hannah makes decision for basketball

Mount Horeb senior Torin Hannah announced on Twitter that he has committed to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and plans to compete in men’s basketball.

Hannah, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward, averaged 12.8 points per game this season in an abbreviated season for the Mount Horeb boys basketball team. He averaged 13.7 last season when he was a second-team all-conference selection in boys basketball in the Badger North Conference.

He tweeted: “I’m excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at UW-La Crosse! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way!”

