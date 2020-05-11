Prep notes: Lakeside Lutheran hires wrestling coach; 4 Middleton soccer players commit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clayton Grow has been named the head wrestling coach at Lakeside Lutheran High School, athletic director Todd Jahns announced Thursday.

Grow worked with the Warriors as a part-time volunteer coach last season.

“Clayton has coached multiple sports since 2009,” Jahns wrote in an email. “He is energetic and has a passion for wrestling and teaching kids. He will have a positive impact on the kids and program. We are excited and looking forward to Coach Grow taking over our wrestling program.”

Lakeside did not qualify any wrestlers for the sectional tournament last season.

Mike Twohig stepped down as coach in April.

Four Cardinals commit

Four members of the Middleton boys soccer program announced their college commitments — while observing social distancing guidelines — during a ceremony at the school’s soccer field Thursday.

Peter Tuttle committed to NCAA Division III Carroll University in Waukesha; Julio Lima-Sanchez committed to Edgewood College; Isaac Gueu committed to Pomona Pitzer College in Claremont, California; and Cian Carlson committed to Brown University, an Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island.

The Cardinals finished third in the Big Eight Conference last fall and fell to league champ Verona in a WIAA sectional battle. Gueu scored 10 goals and eight assists for 28 points; Tuttle had six goals and six assists for 18 points; Carlson had two goals; and Lima-Sanchez scored one goal.

