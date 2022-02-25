Portage's Lowell Arnold, Lodi's Zane Licht to meet again for WIAA 152-pound championship

The Division 2 152-pound state championship match is set.

And it’s between two familiar foes: Lodi senior Zane Licht and Portage senior Lowell Arnold. Both of them won their semifinals match during Friday’s WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Both matches started at the same time, but it was Arnold (20-2) who finished his match first. He pinned Luxemburg-Casco Hunter Joniaux (39-12) in 2 minutes on the nose to close out the first period.

“I was just treating it as another match, staying mellow the whole time, throughout the whole tournament,” Arnold said. “Not (let my emotions) go up and down.

“It’s definitely nice to get the pin and get off the mat.”

Then about 1 minute, 20 seconds later Licht (49-1) earned a technical fall victory, 19-4, over Saint Croix Central sophomore Owen Wasley (40-10) in 3:20 to earn a spot in the championship match for the second straight year.

“It was to score a lot of points and be flawless on my feet,” Licht said of his game plan entering the semis. “I was not letting anyone take me down.”

Arnold and Licht met twice leading up to state in the championship match at both regionals and sectionals, with Licht getting the better of both meetings.

“I liked having the hard matches in the regionals and sectionals weeks,” said Arnold, who mentioned the pair wrestled with each other all summer. “It gets you ready, feels good and you know what you need to work on. I’m just excited to get another crack at him again tomorrow.

“I need to get to my stuff and not let him get to his.”

Licht still shows the same respect as Arnold does him, though.

“I need to wrestle smart and get out on the bottom,” Licht said. “I need to keep going forward.”

Klatt fulfills goal

Beaver Dam sophomore Gabe Klatt’s main goal this season was punching his ticket for a Div. 1 finals match at 195 pounds and then win it.

Klatt (52-1) is half way there after he earned a 12-1 major decision in Friday’s semifinals match against Oshkosh West senior Roman Martell (38-8).

“It’s what I expected all year,” Klatt said. “There’s one more match and that’s it.”

Klatt will wrestle West Bend West sophomore Cole Mirasola (49-2) in the final Saturday.

“I need to go out there and wrestle my match,” Klatt said. “Don’t let him wrestle (his match). I need to wrestle like I have been all year.”

Beckett advances to finals

Portage senior Chase Beckett (44-3) earned a 10-0 major decision victory over Oconto Falls freshman Cole Bozile (24-7) during the 126-pound Div. 2 semifinals.

“It’s just my technique and constant time spent in the wrestling room just sharpening my craft and knowing I have the skills to go out there and score as many points as I like,” Beckett said. “I just knew I could control the match, work my ties and do my attacks. Ultimately, I came out on top.”

Beckett wanted to go out on the mat wrestling his match and he kept building his points throughout.

“I wanted to go out there wrestle my match and advance to the finals, which I did. I’m pretty happy with how I did,” he said.

Now he will wrestle Kiel sophomore Eyan Dessellier (38-4) in the final.

“Stick to what I’ve been doing all season long — my style, my attacks, my shots, don’t change it up and treat it like any other match because truly it is,” Beckett said. “I’m excited to go out there and compete on Saturday night. I’m looking forward to take home the championship.”

Stewart one win away from second title

Poynette senior Cash Stewart (42-1) defeated La Crosse Aquinas junior Calvin Hargrove (41-3) during the Div. 3 160-pound semifinals.

Stewart will face Saint Croix Falls senior Kole Marko (41-0) in the final.

Ripp grits out semifinal win

Both Licht and Lodi senior Wyatt Ripp (50-6) will get the chance to end the Blue Devils' individual title drought, Ripp putting himself in position to try by gutting out a 3-1 win over Peshtigo's Connor Thomas in a Div. 2 220-pound semifinal tilt.

Lodi's last champion was 13 years ago when Keegan and Logan Einerson won golds in 2009.

Ripp will take on the defending Div. 2 state champion, Amery sophomore Koy Hopke, in Saturday night's finals.

Prior to the victory over Thomas, Ripp first had to defeat Richland Center sophomore Teige Perkins in Friday morning's quarterfinals.

He did so with a 6-5 decision, a momentum-building victory considering Teige got the upper hand between the two at sectionals.

"I was winning in that match and then he ended up sticking me, so it was a revenge match almost," Ripp said of the loss at sectionals spilling into state. "It was a good match for me to win."

With his match against Thomas tied at 1, Ripp was able to find the winning combination.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’ve got to get a takedown to win this," he said. "I was going in for the shot, an outside single, and I bumped him down from his hip and I scored from there.”

And like that, he's now in the finals.

“It’s something I worked for all year, and I’m just very happy I made it this far," he said. "All the hard work pays off. Now I’ve just got to keep going.”

Heintz falls in semis

Lodi senior Parker Heintz (45-7) couldn’t find any traction, losing to Dodgeville sophomore Reid Spurley (43-0) 9-2 in the 113-pound Div. 2 semifinals.

