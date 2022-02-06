Portage's Chase Beckett accomplishes two milestones during Saturday's Badger Conference meet

BEAVER DAM – Portage 126-pound senior Chase Beckett entered Saturday’s Badger Conference high school wrestling meet with a couple goals in mind.

The first one was to get his 100th victory and the second one was redemption.

Not only did he earn his career-milestone with his second victory of the day, but he also breezed through the finals match against Milton junior Matt Haldiman to take home the bracket.

“I like his approach to every match,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “He has the same preparation, the same mentality whether it be the first round or the finals in each tournament. He has that great focus. In the sport of wrestling, that mental part is so important.”

Stoughton disappointed finishing runner-up to Milton for Badger East wrestling crown The Vikings finished runner-up for the Badger East Conference title to Milton after the Red Hawks won the league's tournament on Saturday.

Beckett, the top-ranked 126-pounder in Division 2 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, has that every-match-is-the-same kind of attitude and it showed all day Saturday.

He started the day out with a bye in the first round before pinning Fort Atkinson sophomore Robert Wildenauer in 52 seconds for his 99th victory.

He used that momentum to pin Monona Grove junior Jaden Denman in 2:53 for his 100th victory. Someone he had known from previous matchups during his high school career.

“I just knew that if I were to stick to my technique, my skills and focus on my match rather than what he was going to do, I knew I would come out on top and get that 100th win.” Beckett said. “I didn’t feel any pressure. I just knew I had to go out there and wrestle my match and treat it like it was any other match with any other opponent.”

Beckett was overjoyed to reach the milestone, but at one time, he never knew he’d get to that point. Entering his junior season, he tore his meniscus and MCL in his right knee, which forced him to miss the season.

“It’s been a rough path. With my injury obviously that set me back a little bit as well as the COVID and the pandemic year,” he said. “I just had to push through all those obstacles. I just had to keep going and focusing on my technique and my strength, so that way I’m performing to the best of my abilities during the postseason of my last year here. I feel good.

“I feel great and I feel confident that I put in the work to be successful to come in here and achieve my end of the year goals.”

Beckett said it took five months of recovery and rehab in the weight room and the wrestling room to get him to where he is now.

“It’s just my passion for the sport,” he said. “I love this sport. I don’t know where I’d be in life without it. I just have a drive to improve every day and improve my wrestling to achieve my goals in wrestling, and to continue on to do the sport I love.”

So getting a pin for his milestone makes it that much more special for Beckett.

“Yes, it does,” he said. “Obviously, when I go out there I want to score as many points as possible. I do like pinning kids, so it was great to get the fall and secure the 100th victory.”

Reaching 100 victories is something Haak said is hard to do for anyone.

“It takes a lot of consistency and consistency from each year,” he said. “It’s quite an achievement. It doesn’t happen very often for any program and any individual in any program. It’s really a good testament to him for his commitment level for each year.

“He’s really been a good leader for our program. He leads the way and leads by example. It’s quite an accomplishment.”

However, the day wasn’t over for Beckett. He still had one more job according to Haak. That was to win the finals match Haldiman.

And winning a championship at the conference tournament was something that Beckett had tried before, but came up just short as a sophomore. At 106 pounds, Beckett lost to then-sophomore Riley Nilo 9-7 in sudden death.

With that loss and a knee injury embedded in his memory, Beckett had something to prove against Haldiman in the finals.

“I got another (chance) this year and I had my chance to prove that I’m on top of the Badger Conference, which was a big goal of mine,” Beckett said.

How Beaver Dam 195-pound Gabrial Klatt dominated his bracket at Badger Conference meet When you’re one of the best in the state at your weight class, it means your coach doesn’t have to worry about how you’re going to fair during…

Beckett climbed to the mountain top by beating Haldiman 9-4 for the bracket.

“I really felt like he was adding points as the match went on,” Haak said. “He really wrestled a solid match against a solid kid.”

But having that mentality of treating every match the same, didn’t allow for Beckett to show too much emotion after winning it all.

“I am excited. I don’t show it as much as some others do, but I just know to treat every match like every other match,” he said. “It is exciting. I came back here and celebrated with my teammates and everything. It’s a good feeling within. I just try not to show raw emotion out there on the mat.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.