Portage selects co-coaches to lead wrestling program

Portage named Tim Haak and Mitch Beckett as co-coaches for wrestling.

They replace Shane Haak, who resigned as the school’s wrestling coach.

"Shane raised the standards and expectations of wrestling at Portage High School,” Portage athletic director Ed Carlson said in a news release. “He not only led the program at the high school level, but he brought a focused vision starting at the middle school that raised our participation numbers and brought the Warrior program many successes, including high team finishes and state place winners. We can't thank Shane enough for what he has done for this program."

Carlson said Tim Haak has been an assistant coach in the program.

Carlson replaced Tim Haak as athletic director, serving the 2019-20 school year as an assistant athletic director under Haak, who retired after that school year following six years leading the department.

"We cannot be happier to have Tim step up to be a head coach for this high school and community,” Carlson said. “Tim has been an assistant coach with the team, and he has plenty of fire left. It is not too often that you find a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame out there as a candidate.

“Not only will Tim bring incredible knowledge of the sport, but he can continue to build on the great things the program has developed over the past few years and keep that consistency going. Tim will also be a tremendous mentor for Mitch."

Beckett has helped develop wrestlers in Portage.

"Mitch is a man of tremendous character,” Carlson said. “He is a very hard worker, and he has an amazing ability to relate and build relationships with students. We have been fortunate to have Mitch in our program the past several years working as one of the middle school coaches. He deserves a lot of the credit for helping to build this program up, and I am so excited to have him as a part of this head coaching staff. I think Tim and Mitch are going to make an incredible team."

