'Now the job's finished': Madison La Follette's Jackson Mankowski punctuates perfect year with state title

Until Thursday afternoon, Jackson Mankowski had no idea what it felt like to compete at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.
Now, the Madison La Follette junior has a feeling he’ll never forget.
Mankowski made the most of his first state appearance, the winner in the Division 1 220-pound finals Saturday night at the Kohl Center by major decision, 13-5, over Oak Creek’s Will Haeger.
The fun-loving senior got the Kohl Center crowd to go wild by waving a Wisconsin T-shirt to announce his college choice after capturing his third state championship
It was all Mankowski needed to do put a bow on his perfect season, ending with a 44-0 mark and as the Lancers’ first state champ since 112-pounder Chad Powell won the school’s only other title 29 years ago in 1993.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Mankowski said. “I just got to my shots and scored. It feels so good — especially in front of this crowd, it feels so good.”
Mankowksi is also the city of Madison’s second state champ in three years after Memorial’s Kaden Reetz ended a 27-year city drought by winning the title at 152 in 2020. He was Memorial’s first champ in 33 years.
“Coming from a Madison school, a lot of kids don’t like wrestling. They play basketball — we’ve got four good basketball teams in Madison — but I feel like this gives momentum, maybe make kids want to come out and wrestle,” Mankowski said. “It’s good for the sport.”
A year after getting silver, he fights through sore knee to end Blue Devils' 13-year title drought, beats Portage's Lowell Arnold for 3rd time in as many weekends.
He was good Saturday, early and often. He got a takedown 30 seconds into the first period and then two nearfall points, good for a 4-0 lead.
Two takedowns later — one late in the first and the other in the second — and it was 8-1.
“Keep scoring. Don’t stop moving,” he said. “Don’t let up — don’t let up on the gas.”
The senior ended a seven-year title drought for the Warriors after settling for silver just two years ago.
After winning, though, he can slow down.
No more coming home from tournaments with another bracket to hang, his mom asking him if he’s satisfied yet and having to tell her no, “the job’s not finished.”
“Now,” he said, “the job’s finished.
Stoughton’s Griffin Empey didn’t enjoy the same fate in the Div. 1 heavyweight finals, suffering a 4-2 loss to River Falls' Vito Massa.
It was Empey who got the first points, a takedown in the first period, but an escape by Massa in the opening stanza and then another in the second knotted things up at 2-2.
Massa’s takedown with under a minute left in the third period ended up being the dagger.
Action from Saturday's WIAA wrestling championship medal rounds
Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski wins against Oak Creek’s Will Haeger in a Division 1 220-pound championship match.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Brody Hemauer defeated Waukesha West's Magnus Kuokkanen by major decision during the 160-pound fifth-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
Mark McMullen/Lee Enterprises
Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger lost to Appleton North's Jake Stoffel 6-3 during the 132-pound third-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger lost to Appleton North's Jake Stoffel 6-3 during the 132-pound third-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils was pinned by Stevens Point's Jaren Rohde in 2:53 of the heavyweight third-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
Mark McMullen/Lee Enterprises
Lodi's Parker Heintz defeated Rice Lake's Carter Schulz 1-0 in the third-place match of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Parker Heintz defeated Rice Lake's Carter Schulz 1-0 in the third-place match of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils was pinned by Stevens Point's Jaren Rohde in 2:53 of the heavyweight third-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, top, competes against River Falls’ Vito Massa in a Division 1 285-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Spectators cheer on West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola as he takes on Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Gabriel Klatt in a Division 1 195-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Gabriel Klatt, right, competes against West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola in a Division 1 195-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski, top, competes against Oak Creek’s Will Haeger in a Division 1 220-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, right, competes against River Falls’ Vito Massa in a Division 1 285-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi’s Zane Licht, left, competes against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Poynette’s Cash Stewart, left, competes against Saint Croix Falls’ Kole Marko in a Division 3 160-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage’s Lowell Arnold, top, competes against Lodi’s Zane Licht in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin, top, competes against Cameron's Tanner Gerber in a Division 3 132-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cameron's Tanner Gerber wins against Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin in a Division 3 132-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi’s Zane Licht celebrates with his coach after his win against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag takes the win against Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan in a Division 3 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera wins against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage’s Chase Beckett wins against Kiel’s Eyan Dessellier in a Division 2 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera holds up a UW wrestling shirt after his win against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Zane Licht, right, hugs Portage’s Lowell Arnold after Licht took the win in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi’s Zane Licht reacts after his win against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in the Division 2 152-pound championship match.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe, left, competes against Luxemburg-Casco’s Max Ronsman in a Division 2 138-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera celebrates with his coach after his win against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship matchduring the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera does a flip after his win over Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage’s Chase Beckett, right, competes against Kiel’s Eyan Dessellier in a Division 2 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Poynette’s Cash Stewart, right, competes against Saint Croix Falls’ Kole Marko in a Division 3 160-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick celebrates his win against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey with his coach in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wrestlers participate in the March of Champions during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick, left, competes against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick reacts after a victory over Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick, top, competes against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wrestlers participate in the March of Champions during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
