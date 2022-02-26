'Now the job's finished': Madison La Follette's Jackson Mankowski punctuates perfect year with state title

Until Thursday afternoon, Jackson Mankowski had no idea what it felt like to compete at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament.

Now, the Madison La Follette junior has a feeling he’ll never forget.

He’s a state champion.

Mankowski made the most of his first state appearance, the winner in the Division 1 220-pound finals Saturday night at the Kohl Center by major decision, 13-5, over Oak Creek’s Will Haeger.

It was all Mankowski needed to do put a bow on his perfect season, ending with a 44-0 mark and as the Lancers’ first state champ since 112-pounder Chad Powell won the school’s only other title 29 years ago in 1993.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Mankowski said. “I just got to my shots and scored. It feels so good — especially in front of this crowd, it feels so good.”

Mankowksi is also the city of Madison’s second state champ in three years after Memorial’s Kaden Reetz ended a 27-year city drought by winning the title at 152 in 2020. He was Memorial’s first champ in 33 years.

“Coming from a Madison school, a lot of kids don’t like wrestling. They play basketball — we’ve got four good basketball teams in Madison — but I feel like this gives momentum, maybe make kids want to come out and wrestle,” Mankowski said. “It’s good for the sport.”

He was good Saturday, early and often. He got a takedown 30 seconds into the first period and then two nearfall points, good for a 4-0 lead.

Two takedowns later — one late in the first and the other in the second — and it was 8-1.

The rout was on.

“Keep scoring. Don’t stop moving,” he said. “Don’t let up — don’t let up on the gas.”

After winning, though, he can slow down.

No more coming home from tournaments with another bracket to hang, his mom asking him if he’s satisfied yet and having to tell her no, “the job’s not finished.”

“Now,” he said, “the job’s finished.

“It feels good.”

Stoughton’s Griffin Empey didn’t enjoy the same fate in the Div. 1 heavyweight finals, suffering a 4-2 loss to River Falls' Vito Massa.

It was Empey who got the first points, a takedown in the first period, but an escape by Massa in the opening stanza and then another in the second knotted things up at 2-2.

Massa’s takedown with under a minute left in the third period ended up being the dagger.

