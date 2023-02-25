Capitalizing on mistakes can be the major difference in victory and defeat on the wrestling mat.

It was an inability to do just that which hurt Mattie Papenthien on Saturday night.

The Middleton senior had her opportunities but couldn’t seize on those windows in a 7-0 decision loss to Bonduel’s Madalyn Sokolski in the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.

“She was staying in good position and I just needed to work on a few (of her) mistakes, but she ended up overcoming them,” Papenthien said.

The loss marked a second straight podium finish for Papenthien, who placed fourth at 132 pounds in last year’s inaugural tournament at the La Crosse Center. She ran into Sokolski in last year’s semifinals, getting pinned by the Bears sophomore in 3 minutes, 19 seconds.

That result was markedly different going for gold Saturday night with the duo going the distance. Sokolski led 2-0 after a takedown midway through the opening period and elected to start the second period on bottom after Papenthien deferred.

Papenthien battled to keep the pressure on but ultimately gave up an escape and later a takedown to fall behind 5-0 heading to the final period. She elected to start the final 2-minute stanza neutral but gave up another early Sokolski takedown and couldn’t recover.

“She’s a lot bigger than me and it was just harder,” Papenthien said of attempting to escape Sokolski’s unrelenting ride. “It wore me out so I think toward the end I was really too tired to get up or do much.”

Despite the loss, Papenthien was pleased with her overall performance in her state return before she plans to wrestle collegiately next fall.

“It was a fun experience and I’m happy I got to be here,” she said. “The March of Champions was really fun. Last year we were at the La Crosse Center and this year the Kohl Center is so much fun, it’s just a different energy.”

It was especially different with two teammates in tow. Papenthien was the lone Middleton wrestler to compete last year and was joined this season by fellow seniors Jessica Bristol and Katrina Clark. Bristol joined Papenthien on the podium, placing sixth at 132 pounds and finishing her season 15-5, while Clark also made her state debut.

After recruiting Bristol to join her this winter, Papenthien was thrilled to see her finish on the medal stand and is excited for what the future holds of the Cardinals girls program in its infancy.

“It’s really fun to see what Jessica’s done with a year’s work of practice, and how Katrina did with it being her first time at state,” Papenthien said. “It’s really fun to see the program grow and I hope I get to see more of it.”

