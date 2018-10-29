Try 1 month for 99¢
jump photo
Middleton’s Kevin Meicher jumps into the arms of coach Kent Weiler after earning the win over Wauwatosa West/East’s Justin Folley for the Division 1 126-pound title.

 AMBER ARNOLD -- State Journal

Middleton senior Kevin Meicher announced on Twitter he has orally committed to the University of Minnesota for wrestling.

Meicher was the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament champion at 126 pounds as a freshman in 2016. He finished as state runner-up to Sun Prairie’s Drew Scharenbrock at 138 pounds in 2017. Meicher placed fourth at 152 pounds at state in 2018.

Meicher tweeted: “Extremely excited and humbled to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at The University of Minnesota.”

Last week, Meicher was named to the Big Eight Conference all-conference football team. He was first team on offense as a utility player and on defense as a defensive back.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

