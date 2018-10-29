Middleton senior Kevin Meicher announced on Twitter he has orally committed to the University of Minnesota for wrestling.
Meicher was the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament champion at 126 pounds as a freshman in 2016. He finished as state runner-up to Sun Prairie’s Drew Scharenbrock at 138 pounds in 2017. Meicher placed fourth at 152 pounds at state in 2018.
Meicher tweeted: “Extremely excited and humbled to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at The University of Minnesota.”
Last week, Meicher was named to the Big Eight Conference all-conference football team. He was first team on offense as a utility player and on defense as a defensive back.