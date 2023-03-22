Many area wrestlers grappled their way to success during the 2022-23 season.

The Lodi wrestling program found success on the mat with six wrestlers qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament and two of them placing highly in their brackets. The Blue Devils hosted and participated in the WIAA Division 2 team sectionals as well.

Meanwhile, Stoughton, Sun Prairie East/West co-op and Waunakee all qualified for the WIAA Division 1 team sectionals at Baraboo.

There were 36 area wrestlers who qualified for the WIAA individual state tournament.

Here is our area team of the year.

Boys Wrestler of the Year

Zane Licht, sr., Lodi — His final year as a Blue Devil solidified him as the “best Lodi wrestler” according to coach Cody Endres.

The North Dakota commit defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander 6-1 to repeat as the 152-pound WIAA Division 3 state champion. He also became the first Blue Devil to compete in three-straight finals, winning two.

Licht finished his historic senior year with 380 takedowns and set a school record of most in a season, breaking the mark previously held by 1993 grad Ryan Kutz with 265 takedowns in 1993. He also didn’t give up any takedowns all season.

To go along with his state title, he earned the Capitol Conference Wrestler of the Year, winning the honors in a unanimous vote by league coaches, according to the Lodi Wrestling Twitter account.

Girls Wrestler of the Year

Bopasoreya Quintana, sr., Sun Prairie East/West co-op — For the first two years of the WIAA girls individual state tournaments, Quintana can say she was a back-to-back 114-pound state champion.

She won her finals match over Two Rivers freshman Angie Bianchi, 6-4 in overtime. She joined Drew Scharenbrock and Jared Scharenbrock as back-to-back state champions out of Sun Prairie. Jared Scharenbrock won the 145-pound title in 2013 and the 152-pound title in 2014. Drew Scharenbrock won the 138-pound title in 2017 and the 145-pound title in 2018.

Quintana was also a second-team All-Big Eight Conference wrestler at 113 pounds. She had just six matches against girls this season, but she wrestled with the boys’ dual team and earned a 23-8 record.

Coach of the Year

Jim Nelson, Sun Prairie East/West co-op — The United had a memorable season under Nelson, going 10-0 in Big Eight dual meets and edging out Janesville Parker 263-228 to win the Big Eight Conference tournament.

The United had three wrestlers — 120-pound junior Christopher Anderson, 132-pound junior Parker Olson and 220-pound junior Isaiah Horan — win their brackets. Heavyweight sophomore Kamron Sarbacker, 195-pound sophomore Jaxon Johnson, 160-pound freshman Benji Gore, 138-pound junior Dylan Meuhlenberg and Quintana each finished second in their weight classes.

The United finished its home regional second behind Stoughton, 263.5-164.5, to qualify for team sectionals, which it lost to Reedsburg 57-19.

The United had three boys (Anderson, Olson and Meuhlenberg) qualify for the individual state tournament. Quintana and 165-pound junior Sophia Bassino qualified for the girls individual state tournament. Bassino finished fourth.

Boys team

106 — Mason Spear (36-15), fr., Waunakee; Levi Ness (41-14), sr., Lodi.

113 — Evan Fahey (36-9), fr., Oregon; Daniel Jimenez (24-6), sr., Madison La Follette.

120 — Christopher Anderson (29-4), jr., Sun Prairie East/West co-op; JJ Poarch (25-9), Mt. Horeb/Barneveld.

126 — Irie Jackson (35-8), sr., Madison La Follette; Reese Miller (30-11), soph., Middleton.

132 — Chance Suddeth (52-6), sr., Stoughton; Parker Olson (48-8), Sun Prairie East/West co-op.

138 — Gabe Guralski (32-13), sr., Waunakee; Dylan Muehlenberg (35-18), jr., Sun Prairie East/West co-op.

145 — Cole Sarbacher (48-10), jr., Stoughton; Brandon Liddle (22-6), sr., Oregon.

152 — Zane Licht (55-0), sr., Lodi; Damiano Cappelini (23-7), jr., Madison West.

160 — Seth Niday (24-8), sr., Oregon; Brason Ballweg (28-13), jr., Sauk Prairie.

170 — Bryce Falk (45-12), jr., Middleton; Bryan Guevara (28-8), sr., Madison East.

182 — Mason Lane (47-10), sr., Lodi; Grant Sorg (39-11), sr., Sauk Prairie East/West co-op.

195 — Tyler Wald (34-11), sr., Oregon; Jaxon Johnson (41-12), soph., Sun Praire East/West co-op.

220 — Beckett Spilde (49-9), jr., Stoughton; Isaiah Horan (45-7), jr., Sun Prairie East/West co-op.

285 — Griffin Empey (51-3), sr., Stoughton; Jackson Mankowski (50-5), sr., Madison La Follette.

Girls team

1 — Bopasoreya Quintana (6-0), sr., 114 pounds, Sun Prairie East/West co-op.

2 — Mattie Papenthien (18-2), sr., 138 pounds, Middleton.

3 — Claire Spilde (13-4), sr., 126 pounds, Stoughton.

4 — Sophia Bassino (6-2), jr., 165 pounds, Sun Prairie East/West Co-op.

5 — Katelyn Ottosen (16-7), soph., 120 pounds, Waunakee.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships