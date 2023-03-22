Many area wrestlers grappled their way to success during the 2022-23 season.
The Lodi wrestling program found success on the mat with six wrestlers qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament and two of them placing highly in their brackets. The Blue Devils hosted and participated in the WIAA Division 2 team sectionals as well.
Meanwhile, Stoughton, Sun Prairie East/West co-op and Waunakee all qualified for the WIAA Division 1 team sectionals at Baraboo.
There were 36 area wrestlers who qualified for the WIAA individual state tournament.
Here is our area team of the year.
Boys Wrestler of the Year
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander during the WIAA Division 2 152-pound state finals match on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Zane Licht, sr., Lodi — His final year as a Blue Devil solidified him as the “best Lodi wrestler” according to coach Cody Endres.
The North Dakota commit defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander 6-1 to repeat as the 152-pound WIAA Division 3 state champion. He also became the first Blue Devil to compete in three-straight finals, winning two.
Licht finished his historic senior year with 380 takedowns and set a school record of most in a season, breaking the mark previously held by 1993 grad Ryan Kutz with 265 takedowns in 1993. He also didn’t give up any takedowns all season.
To go along with his state title, he earned the Capitol Conference Wrestler of the Year, winning the honors in a unanimous vote by league coaches, according to the Lodi Wrestling Twitter account.
Girls Wrestler of the Year
Sun Prairie co-op senior Bopasoreya Quintana wrestles Milton's Madi Peach during the 114-pound semifinal match of the WIAA state girls tournament on Feb. 24, 2023, at the Kohl Center.
Bopasoreya Quintana, sr., Sun Prairie East/West co-op — For the first two years of the WIAA girls individual state tournaments, Quintana can say she was a back-to-back 114-pound state champion.
She won her finals match over Two Rivers freshman Angie Bianchi, 6-4 in overtime. She joined Drew Scharenbrock and Jared Scharenbrock as back-to-back state champions out of Sun Prairie. Jared Scharenbrock won the 145-pound title in 2013 and the 152-pound title in 2014. Drew Scharenbrock won the 138-pound title in 2017 and the 145-pound title in 2018.
Quintana was also a second-team All-Big Eight Conference wrestler at 113 pounds. She had just six matches against girls this season, but she wrestled with the boys’ dual team and earned a 23-8 record.
Coach of the Year Jim Nelson, Sun Prairie East/West co-op — The United had a memorable season under Nelson, going 10-0 in Big Eight dual meets and edging out Janesville Parker 263-228 to win the Big Eight Conference tournament.
The United had three wrestlers — 120-pound junior Christopher Anderson, 132-pound junior Parker Olson and 220-pound junior Isaiah Horan — win their brackets. Heavyweight sophomore Kamron Sarbacker, 195-pound sophomore Jaxon Johnson, 160-pound freshman Benji Gore, 138-pound junior Dylan Meuhlenberg and Quintana each finished second in their weight classes.
The United finished its home regional second behind Stoughton, 263.5-164.5, to qualify for team sectionals, which it lost to Reedsburg 57-19.
The United had three boys (Anderson, Olson and Meuhlenberg) qualify for the individual state tournament. Quintana and 165-pound junior Sophia Bassino qualified for the girls individual state tournament. Bassino finished fourth.
Boys team 106 — Mason Spear (36-15), fr., Waunakee; Levi Ness (41-14), sr., Lodi. 113 — Evan Fahey (36-9), fr., Oregon; Daniel Jimenez (24-6), sr., Madison La Follette. 120 — Christopher Anderson (29-4), jr., Sun Prairie East/West co-op; JJ Poarch (25-9), Mt. Horeb/Barneveld. 126 — Irie Jackson (35-8), sr., Madison La Follette; Reese Miller (30-11), soph., Middleton. 132 — Chance Suddeth (52-6), sr., Stoughton; Parker Olson (48-8), Sun Prairie East/West co-op. 138 — Gabe Guralski (32-13), sr., Waunakee; Dylan Muehlenberg (35-18), jr., Sun Prairie East/West co-op. 145 — Cole Sarbacher (48-10), jr., Stoughton; Brandon Liddle (22-6), sr., Oregon. 152 — Zane Licht (55-0), sr., Lodi; Damiano Cappelini (23-7), jr., Madison West. 160 — Seth Niday (24-8), sr., Oregon; Brason Ballweg (28-13), jr., Sauk Prairie. 170 — Bryce Falk (45-12), jr., Middleton; Bryan Guevara (28-8), sr., Madison East. 182 — Mason Lane (47-10), sr., Lodi; Grant Sorg (39-11), sr., Sauk Prairie East/West co-op. 195 — Tyler Wald (34-11), sr., Oregon; Jaxon Johnson (41-12), soph., Sun Praire East/West co-op. 220 — Beckett Spilde (49-9), jr., Stoughton; Isaiah Horan (45-7), jr., Sun Prairie East/West co-op. 285 — Griffin Empey (51-3), sr., Stoughton; Jackson Mankowski (50-5), sr., Madison La Follette. Girls team 1 — Bopasoreya Quintana (6-0), sr., 114 pounds, Sun Prairie East/West co-op. 2 — Mattie Papenthien (18-2), sr., 138 pounds, Middleton. 3 — Claire Spilde (13-4), sr., 126 pounds, Stoughton. 4 — Sophia Bassino (6-2), jr., 165 pounds, Sun Prairie East/West Co-op. 5 — Katelyn Ottosen (16-7), soph., 120 pounds, Waunakee. Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.
Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships
Sun Prairie East/West's Sophia Bassion tries to stretch out Antigo's Alexandra Hofricther during the girls 165-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Pardeeville's William Becker tries to turn Coleman's William Bieber during the Division 3 152-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Middleton's Jessica Briston tries to fight through a tkedown attempt by New Berlin West/Eisenhower's Amelia Poplawski during the girls 132-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Middleton's Bryce Falk scrambles with Brookfield Central's Benjamin Otto during the Division 1 170-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Pardeeville's Kingston Galetka scrambles with Lena's Luke Misco during the Division 3 132-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez fights to try and pin Stoughton's Beckett Spilde during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Lodi's Mason Lane defends against Two Rivers' Max Matthias during the Division 2 182-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Madison La Follette's Jackson Mankowski fights to pin Ashwaubenon's Troy Dietzler during the Division 1 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Poynette's Emmy Miller locks in a cradle on St. Croix Falls' Nevaeh Nwachukwu during the girls 138-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Westfield's Ty Monfries grpples with Cedar Grove-Belgium's Diego Morales during the Division 3 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker grapples with Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski during the Division 1 145-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Claire Spilde works to keep control over Plymouth's Brooke Schuenemann during the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Beckett Spilde grapples with Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Claire Spilde gets a hug from her father and Vikings co-coach Dan Spilde after winning the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Chance Suddeth works to finish a scramble takedown on Oconomowoc's Quintin Wolbert during the Division 1 132-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Lodi's Zane Licht finished his senior season with 380 takedowns, which broke a school record set by Ryan Kutz's 265 in 1993.
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound state finals match at the Kohl Center.
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald celebrates after winning the girls 165-pound state title during the WIAA girls individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.
Horicon's Cyrianna Reinwald pinned Fennimore's Rachel Schauer in 5:59 during the 165-pound finals match of the WIAA girls individual state tournament.
After winning the girls 165-pound title, Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald ran over to the stands at the Kohl Center to hug her parents.
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald hugs coach Joe Kern after winning the girls 165-pound state title.
Lodi's Zane Licht hugs coach Cody Endres after winning the Division 2 152-pound state title.
Kenosha Christian Life's Drew Dolphin won the Division 3 106-pound state title by defeating Pecatonica's Aidan Gruenenfelder in the finals.
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound finals match.
Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi powers through to try and finish a takedown on Sun Prairie East/West's Bopa Quintana during the girls 114-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Kaukauna's Greyson Clark works to break down Germantown's Riese Thornberry during the Division 1 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Amery's Koy Hopke works an over-under against Brillion's Damon Schmidt during a Division 2 220-pound semifinal match.
Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig celebrates after winning the Division 2 138-pound championship match for his fourth title at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles looks to finish a single-leg takedown on St. Croix Central's Owen Wasley during the Division 2 160-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Oconto Falls' Taylor Whiting flexes after beating Wausau West's Savannah Danielson to win the girls 107-pound championship match.
Stoughton's Griffin Empey congratulates West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo after falling in the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Clayton Whiting, a four-time state champion at Oconto Falls, celebrates after his younger sister Taylor Whiting's first state championship at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Stoughton's Griffin Empey looks for a shot against West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Stoughton's Griffin Empey defends against a shot by West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag celebrates his fourth state championship after beating Fennimore's Ian Crapp in the Division 3 132-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana fights to turn Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana grapples with Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien, top, fights to stay in control over Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana celebrates after winning the girls 114-pound title Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien battles to stave off a takedown attempt by Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien hand fights with Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
