This week’s high school sports spotlight is Brock Weiler of Madison Memorial.

Brock Weiler, jr., Madison Memorial

Madison Memorial junior wrestler Brock Weiler

Sports: Wrestling, football.

Key statistics/achievements of the athlete in wrestling: Captain, second in conference and second at regionals at 152 pounds last season at Stoughton.

Favorite athletic memory: Winning the city championship for wrestling and football last year.

Favorite class: English.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Janesville Craig.

Quotable: “Brock continues to improve as the season progresses,” Madison Memorial wrestling coach Jason Rogers. “He is a fun and focused leader of our team; gives the effort and has the attitude that exemplifies what it takes to be a wrestler, which is a great example to all the new wrestlers we have on the team this season.”