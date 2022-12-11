 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet Lodi's Zane Licht in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Zane Licht of Lodi.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Zane Licht, sr., Lodi

Sport: Wrestling.

By the numbers: As of Dec. 8, Licht is 5-0 to begin his senior season. Licht finished 50-1 with a state championship as a junior and had a 90% bonus point match percentage, 195 takedowns and gave up five takedowns.

Favorite athletic memory: Beating Prairie du Chien to win the Lodi team tournament.

Favorite class: CAD (Computer Aided Design) taught by my father, Jamie.

Favorite place to compete: The Kohl Center for individual state.

Quotable: Said Lodi coach Cody Endres: "All of the little things that Zane does well add up for him to be able to accomplish the big things that he has. He lives a championship lifestyle. It's helping him for wrestling right now, but that championship lifestyle is going to help him become an incredible adult in the years to come. He doesn't take shortcuts, he takes the long road, the less-traveled road that few are willing to take. That's why he's done what few have. He's always asking questions and seeking to improve. He challenges me as a coach daily to continue to learn and improve just to keep up with him. I have challenged him in numerous ways these past years to grow and improve in certain areas and he's responded well every time, that's why he continues to get better and better. Lastly, he loves to compete. Everybody loves winning, but not everybody loves to just compete as hard as they can. Last year when Zane was warming up for his state finals match all of the nerves left me when I heard him say continuously, 'I just want to wrestle!' It wasn't about winning, or the medal, or being a state champion. He just wanted to go out and compete and do what he loves. That's a special trait."

