Meet Lodi's Zane Licht in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Zane Licht of Lodi.
wsjsports@madison.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected. Zane Licht, sr., Lodi By the numbers: As of Dec. 8, Licht is 5-0 to begin his senior season. Licht finished 50-1 with a state championship as a junior and had a 90% bonus point match percentage, 195 takedowns and gave up five takedowns.
Favorite athletic memory: Beating Prairie du Chien to win the Lodi team tournament. Favorite class: CAD (Computer Aided Design) taught by my father, Jamie. Favorite place to compete: The Kohl Center for individual state. Quotable: Said Lodi coach Cody Endres: "All of the little things that Zane does well add up for him to be able to accomplish the big things that he has. He lives a championship lifestyle. It's helping him for wrestling right now, but that championship lifestyle is going to help him become an incredible adult in the years to come. He doesn't take shortcuts, he takes the long road, the less-traveled road that few are willing to take. That's why he's done what few have. He's always asking questions and seeking to improve. He challenges me as a coach daily to continue to learn and improve just to keep up with him. I have challenged him in numerous ways these past years to grow and improve in certain areas and he's responded well every time, that's why he continues to get better and better. Lastly, he loves to compete. Everybody loves winning, but not everybody loves to just compete as hard as they can. Last year when Zane was warming up for his state finals match all of the nerves left me when I heard him say continuously, 'I just want to wrestle!' It wasn't about winning, or the medal, or being a state champion. He just wanted to go out and compete and do what he loves. That's a special trait."
Photos: Action from WIAA wrestling championship medal rounds
Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski wins against Oak Creek’s Will Haeger in the 220-pound championship match in Division 1 at the WIAA individual state tournament on Feb. 26 at the Kohl Center.
DeForest's Brody Hemauer defeated Waukesha West's Magnus Kuokkanen by major decision during the 160-pound fifth-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger lost to Appleton North's Jake Stoffel 6-3 during the 132-pound third-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils was pinned by Stevens Point's Jaren Rohde in 2:53 of the heavyweight third-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
Lodi's Parker Heintz defeated Rice Lake's Carter Schulz 1-0 in the third-place match of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.
Lodi's Parker Heintz defeated Rice Lake's Carter Schulz 1-0 in the third-place match of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.
Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, top, competes against River Falls’ Vito Massa in a Division 1 285-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Spectators cheer on West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola as he takes on Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Gabriel Klatt in a Division 1 195-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Gabriel Klatt, right, competes against West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola in a Division 1 championship match Feb. 26, 2022, during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski, top, competes against Oak Creek’s Will Haeger in a Division 1 220-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton junior Griffin Empey, right, lost to River Falls senor Vito Massa 4-2 in the Division 1 285-pound state final match last Saturday at the Kohl Center. Empey also was the runner-up in 2021.
Lodi’s Zane Licht, left, competes against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Poynette’s Cash Stewart, left, competes against Saint Croix Falls’ Kole Marko in a Division 3 160-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in the 126-pound championship match in Division 1 at the the WIAA individual state tournament on Feb. 26 at the Kohl Center.
Portage’s Lowell Arnold, top, competes against Lodi’s Zane Licht in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin, top, competes against Cameron's Tanner Gerber in a Division 3 132-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Cameron's Tanner Gerber wins against Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin in a Division 3 132-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Zane Licht celebrates with his coach after his win against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag takes the win against Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan in a Division 3 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera wins against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Chase Beckett wins against Kiel’s Eyan Dessellier in a Division 2 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera holds up a UW wrestling shirt after his win against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Lodi’s Zane Licht, right, hugs Portage’s Lowell Arnold after Licht took the win in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Zane Licht reacts after his win against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in the Division 2 152-pound championship match.
West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe, left, competes against Luxemburg-Casco’s Max Ronsman in a Division 2 138-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera celebrates with his coach after his win against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship matchduring the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera does a flip after his win over Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Portage’s Chase Beckett, right, competes against Kiel’s Eyan Dessellier in a Division 2 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Poynette’s Cash Stewart, right, competes against Saint Croix Falls’ Kole Marko in a Division 3 160-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick celebrates his win against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey with his coach in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wrestlers participate in the March of Champions during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick, left, competes against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick reacts after a victory over Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick, top, competes against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Wrestlers participate in the March of Champions during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
