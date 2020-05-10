Madison Memorial state champion wrestler Kaden Reetz makes college decision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Madison Memorial senior Kaden Reetz announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has committed to Augsburg University and plans to compete in wrestling.

Reetz earned the WIAA Division 1 state championship at 152 pounds at this winter’s state wrestling tournament.

Reetz (43-0) defeated Hartland Arrowhead’s Noah Mulvaney 14-8 in the final at the Kohl Center and became Memorial’s first WIAA wrestling champion in 33 years and the first winner from a Madison high school in 27 years.

Reetz and Stoughton sophomore Nicolar Rivera shared top honors as the Wisconsin State Journal All-Area wrestlers of the year for 2019-20.

Reetz repeated as a selection to the Madison All-City wrestling team.

Augsburg is an NCAA Division III program in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Augsburg won the 2019 Division III national championship in wrestling. The 2020 national tournament wasn’t held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Augsburg is a 13-time national national team champion.

Reetz tweeted: "Blessed to announce that I’ll be continuing my wrestling and academic career at the University of Augsburg #rollauggies #titlechasin@AuggieWrestle”