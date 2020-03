Madison Memorial's Kaden Reetz first wrestler from city to win WIAA state title in 27 years

Ten years ago, there were four wrestlers in the Madison Memorial practice room.

Now, there are more than 30. And that number could grow in the future, thanks to the inspiration provided Saturday night by Kaden Reetz, the Spartans’ newly crowned WIAA Division 1 state champion at 152 pounds.

With his 14-8 decision over Arrowhead’s Noah Mulvaney on Saturday night at the Kohl Center, he became Memorial’s first WIAA champion in 33 years, and the first winner from a Madison high school in 27 years.

“I knew I had to have great guys around me to help,” Reetz said of his in-building recruiting efforts. “This was not just me. It was the coaches and the athletic director and the school. They all wanted it.”

“I haven’t been long here, but this lends a lot of pride to the school,” said Spartans coach R.J. Brachman. “The kid (Reetz) is now proudly near the top of the brotherhood of Spartan wrestling, and his will be a continuing legacy.”

Reetz took control against Mulvaney with an aggressive five-point throw in the third period. He rose up proudly afterward, with the crowd roaring.

He’ll happily claim the position of role model.