Madison Memorial junior Kaden Reetz headlined the 60th annual Madison All-City wrestling banquet hosted by Madison La Follette on Monday night.
Reetz, who placed third at 152 pounds at the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament, earned his third All-City selection. He posted a 36-4 record this season and also earned the All-City most falls trophy with a total of 24 falls, according to a release.
Senior Kyle Smith, who was 38-8 at 145 pounds, was a repeat All-City performer for La Follette. He also qualified for the WIAA individual state tournament.
Other repeat All-City selections included: Memorial junior Guillermo Tellez-Giron at 106 pounds; La Follette senior Edward J. Pazdziora at 120; Madison East senior Dakari Clay at 132; Madison West junior Harrison Schreiber at 160; Memorial sophomore C.J. Green at 195; and Memorial sophomore Patrick McDonald at 285.
The All-City dual meet champion trophy was presented to Madison East.
City high school coaches selected a member of their squad as a recipient of the George Martin award, representing the qualities of sportsmanship, character, leadership and dedication. Those qualities were symbolic of former University of Wisconsin wrestling coach George Martin, for whom the award is named.
Honorees included: East sophomore Josh Porter, La Follette sophomore Logan Dwyer, Memorial junior Pierce Kaufman and Madison West senior Harrison Schreiber.
Gary Skiles, a retired Madison school district elementary classroom teacher and former La Follette head wrestling head coach, served as the guest speaker at the event, sponsored by Elite Wrestling and hosted by the Optimist Club of Downtown Madison.
2019 MADISON ALL-CITY WRESTLING TEAM
106 – Guillermo Tellez-Giron*, jr., Madison Memorial (19-4 season record)
113 – Dominic Flores, fr., Madison La Follette (30-13)
120 – Edward Pazdziora*, sr, La Follette (30-12)
126 – Michael Flores, so., La Follette (18-20)
132 – Dakarai Clay*, sr., Madison East (40-5)
138 – Jamie Lacey, so., La Follette (14-17)
145 -- Kyle Smith,* sr., La Follette (38-8)
152 – Kaden Reetz*, jr., Memorial (36-4)
160 – Josh Porter, so., East (11-18)
170 – Harrison Schreiber*, sr., Madison West (29-11)
182 – Armon Myadze, jr., East (27-10)
195 – CJ Green*, so., Memorial (27-13)
220 – Gyurme Dakpa, so., Memorial (12-17)
285 – Patrick McDonald*, so. Memorial (27-11)
* - Repeat selections.
Dual meet champion: Madison East.
Most falls, season: Kaden Reetz, jr., Memorial, 152 pounds (24).
WIAA state qualifiers: Kaden Reetz, jr., Memorial (152); Kyle Smith, sr., La Follette (145).
George Martin Award: Josh Porter, so., East; Logan Dwyer, so., La Follette; Pierce Kaufman, jr., Memorial; Harrison Schreiber, sr., West.