Gary Skiles’ love for wrestling intensified as a junior high and high school competitor in Indianapolis.
“What I love about it is it’s hard,” Skiles said. “It’s not something everybody can or wants to do because of the level of challenge of it. … You can’t take a day off in the wrestling room, or you will get killed in there. I’ve always enjoyed pushing myself as hard as I can.”
Those challenges in the wrestling room, during training, competing in matches, in turn, taught him life lessons.
“Life is hard,” Skiles said. “The things you do in life prepare you for the difficulties of life. If you don’t challenge yourself, you aren’t preparing yourself for the tough times you will face in life.”
After graduating from Indiana University, moving to Madison and working in the business sector, Skiles’ passion for the sport was rekindled when he went back to college at age 37 at the University of Wisconsin to attain his teaching degree.
And to become a wrestling coach and have a positive impact on student-athletes.
He served as an assistant wrestling coach at Madison La Follette, beginning in 1990, before becoming head coach in 1994 until his retirement in 2017. Skiles also was the driving force behind starting the Lancer Youth Wrestling Club in 1991. The 66-year-old Skiles continues to instruct wrestlers as a volunteer coach.
For some 30 years of commitment to wrestling on all levels in the state, Skiles is one of nine individuals scheduled to receive a lifetime-service-to-wrestling award and induction into the Wisconsin chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame during activities and ceremonies Sept. 28-29 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
“It’s been a really important part of my life,” said Skiles, adding he was humbled to receive the honor.
“(Skiles) helped change a lot of lives in the Madison area,” said Dan Spilde, Stoughton’s wrestling co-coach with Bob Empey. “He built that La Follette program. He resurrected that program when wrestling was not a popular thing in the Madison schools.”
Spilde will join Skiles as part of the induction class that has numerous ties to this area and region.
“I don’t know life without wrestling,” Spilde said. “My parents (Arlan and Nancy) got me started in wrestling when I was in kindergarten. I never have gone a year without it. It is something I am quite passionate about. Wrestling has had a positive influence on me and I wanted to return the favor and, hopefully, have an impact on the people involved in it.”
Spilde, 49, was a WIAA individual and team state champion while wrestling at Stoughton and a Big Ten Conference champion at UW. Spilde, after serving as an assistant to Stoughton wrestling coach LaVerne Pieper, became head coach in 1995, then teamed with Empey as co-coaches in 1999 until now. The Vikings won the WIAA Division 1 state team championships the past two years.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by people within the wrestling community,” Spilde said.
Spilde said so many others — coaches, former teammates, his student-athletes, parents and administrators — have helped him during his career in the sport.
“It is a community effort on all fronts,” Spilde said. “It is a lot of fun to be part of a great sport and a great program.”
Spilde is looking forward to visiting with the other inductees, including Luke Francois, who competed against Spilde in youth wrestling, began his coaching career with Spilde in 1994 at Stoughton and was in Spilde’s wedding in 1998.
Waterford schools superintendent Francois wrestled as a youth in Baraboo and Middleton, qualifying twice for the state tournament for Middleton, and coached wrestling at Waterford and Middleton (later becoming athletic director at Middleton and Mineral Point superintendent of schools).
Another inductee, Jill Brandl Gurtner (a Middleton-Cross Plains administrator), and Francois started a female wrestling program in the early 2000s in Middleton, and she coached there. Brandl Gurtner officiated WIAA (1988-2008) and NCAA (2000-2005) matches and was the first female to officiate a WIAA state tournament match.
Her father, Paul Brandl, also will be inducted. He wrestled at Valders and UW and coached at Greenfield and Plymouth.
Also scheduled to be inducted is Wayne Bruno, who wrestled at UW-La Crosse and was varsity coach at Kickapoo and the strong Sauk Prairie program. He was as a volunteer coach at Wisconsin Heights, Mount Horeb and Sauk Prairie, and will enter his 52nd year of coaching in 2019 — his ninth year as an assistant to Middleton coach Kent Weiler.
Other inductees include Stan Weigel, who wrestled at Platteville and UW-Platteville and has coached at Monticello and Boscobel; Greg Jentz, who wrestled at Platteville and UW-La Crosse, coached 33 years at Fennimore and started the Fennimore Wrestling Club in 1982; and Randy Dammon, who wrestled at La Crosse Aquinas and De Soto and coached at Belmont, Aquinas and West Salem/Bangor.