Large family tree deep rooted in Lodi wrestling's success

LODI — One three-word phrase remains the mantra of the Lodi wrestling team: Tradition never graduates.

It’s prominently featured on the wall in the Blue Devils’ workout room and it adorns the team’s competition mat as an ode to its originator Terry Conklin as a reminder to all current and former members of the storied program. It’s how current coach Cody Endres helps tap into Lodi’s sense of family.

“I think all sports do that to some degree, but we truly try to mean that and our family tree kind of backs that up,” he said.

That’s especially true this year with eight current wrestlers the sons of former Blue Devils themselves, on top of having two father-son coaching duos. Those deep family roots have not only helped the Lodi program build its rich history of success, but it’s helping add another chapter this season.

“It’s really cool,” said senior Levi Ness, whose father Scott Ness, graduated from Lodi in 1983. “I always wanted to do everything my dad has done, but I’ve wanted to do more than he’s done so it’s pushed me to do more and be better than he was in high school.”

The son of 1988 grad John Stevenson, Evan Stevenson, said: “It’s always been something you’ve wanted to do; be a little bit better than your dad. It really pushes you to be the best wrestler that you can."

The duo and the rest of the Blue Devils showed that could be in the cards Friday night, cruising to a 57-11 nonconference win over Sun Prairie East/West. The dominant victory, bolstered by six pins, moved Lodi to 12-4 on the year, including 5-0 in the Capitol North Conference.

Along with their romp over Sun Prairie East/West, the Blue Devils picked up wins over perennial Division 1 powers Marshfield and Holmen on Jan. 13 at the Fennimore Quad while all but one of the team’s losses has come by 13 points or fewer.

Helping fuel that success is that dynasty-like atmosphere Endres helped cultivate since taking over in 2017. The Blue Devils continually have former wrestlers stop in throughout the season to work with the team in a room where history isn’t just made, but remembered vividly.

Lodi’s workout room is plastered with names of former wrestlers from conference champions to state place-winners, as well as team record holders and much more. Endres believes that seeing that history, in some wrestler’s cases their families’, can only help push them even further.

“Wrestling is a really grinding and grueling sport, and when you’re really tired and having a tough day it helps when you can see your dad’s name there,” he said. “Knowing that he went through it and to have your dad talk highly about Lodi wrestling, which I’m sure all of their dads do, it helps them understand and have perspective that yes, this is important.”

The wrestlers themselves feel it, especially seeing familiar, and familial, faces step into the room on a consistent basis.

“You can tell they care a lot because they’ve been around the program for so long. It means a lot that they really want to see us succeed, and it really helps with our success,” senior Owen Breunig said. “They’re really important to us.”

That current run of success began with coach Jack Reinwand, who led the Blue Devils for 29 years, including eight WIAA Division 2 team state appearances and a pair of team state titles in 1998 and 2004. Current assistant coach Chris Persike took over after that for 11 years, leading Lodi to another team state title in 2008, before handing over the reins to Endres.

Reinwand and Persike both coached their sons, with Casey Persike, a 2017 Lodi grad, joining his father on the Blue Devils staff this season.

“It really shows how much wrestling means to families here in Lodi and how it just spans across generations,” Evan Stevenson said.

The three coaches have helped the Blue Devils capture 29 consecutive Capitol Conference championships, 28 straight WIAA Division 2 regional titles and make 15 Division 2 team state appearances.

This year’s group, anchored by reigning Division 2 152-pound state champion Zane Licht, Mason Lane, Evan Stevenson, Breunig and Levi Ness, are hoping to add a 16th team state appearance, the program’s first since 2017, this winter.

“I don’t see why we couldn’t,” said Owen Bruenig, whose father Brandon Breunig, was a member of the 1998 team state title team. “Our coaches tell us we kind of resemble the 2008 team that did win it; kind of the underdog a little bit. We’ve been really close in the past years but just haven’t been able to get over that hump.”

Endres is confident the team’s previous family successes can help push this year’s team over the edge.

“It’s cool to cheer on other people, but they want to do it themselves, that way some day they can tell their kids about their state titles and their success, and not have to tell them about their grandparent’s success,” he said.

