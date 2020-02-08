Injury-plagued Waunakee senior Colton Grindle repeats as Badger Conference wrestling champion

WATERTOWN — Despite sustaining two injuries to his left knee, Waunakee senior Colton Grindle wasn’t about to miss the football or wrestling seasons.
And he certainly wasn’t going to miss Saturday’s Badger Conference wrestling meet at Watertown High School.
Grindle, wearing a protective sleeve over a brace on his knee, won his first two matches by technical fall and then rallied from a 2-0 deficit and defeated Baraboo senior Aiden Estes 8-5 in the 170-pound championship bout. Grindle persevered after a delay when he experienced discomfort in the knee and was examined.
“I watched a lot of film on him and I’ve wrestled him a lot of times,” Grindle said. “He’s really good in the first period. He’s a lot better wrestler than me in the first period. He’s quick and fast, but I knew my conditioning would eventually take (over). I just wasn’t going to give up on the match, no matter what.”
Grindle said he tore his ACL prior to Waunakee’s first football game, but declined to get surgery because he was told by doctors he’d miss the football and wrestling seasons. He returned midway through football season, then said he injured his meniscus trying to make a tackle during Waunakee’s second game in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
He saw action in the Division 2 state title game, then had meniscus surgery in December. He missed the start of wrestling season.
“No matter how bad the injury was, I wasn’t going to give up on my football and wrestling teams,” said UW-Platteville football commit Grindle, who plans to have ACL surgery in March. “I won it last year (at 170) and it’s great to be back here and win it again.”
Stoughton, ranked third in Division 1 in the WiWrestling.com state poll, had five individual champions and defended its conference title, finishing first with 326 points. Milton was second with 240, followed by Waunakee (215½) and Baraboo (208½).
“We are coming together, which is a great time of the year to do that,” said Bob Empey, the Vikings’ co-coach with Dan Spilde. “I think all the guys wrestled for the effort of the team. That always translates into great success, not only when you do it for yourself but when you do it for one another. It was a great day for our group. It was a nice stepping stone as we continue to approach that state tournament series.”
Stoughton won its sixth consecutive conference meet and 41st Badger Conference title, Empey said. The Vikings were undefeated in the Badger South dual season and claimed the Badger South overall title.
Winners for the Vikings were undefeated sophomore Nicolar Rivera at 126; senior Gavin Model (145); junior Luke Mechler (160); junior Rudy Detweiler (195); and junior Brooks Empey (220).
Brooks Empey (42-1) recorded pins in his three matches, including in 1:01 in the final against Sauk Prairie senior Simon Patterson.
Rivera (34-0) — who won a WIAA Division 1 state title at 106 pounds last year and is top-ranked in Division 1 at 126 by WiWrestling.com — earned his second Badger Conference title with a 15-10 decision over fourth-ranked Watertown senior Edward Wilkowski.
Wilkowski jumped to an early 2-0 lead. But Rivera used his quickness and said he was able to counter Wilkowski’s moves.
“I had clean moves, things just flowed,” Rivera said. “He’s the real deal. He was second at state last year (at 126). He’s good.”
Waunakee, by virtue of finishing just ahead of Baraboo at the conference meet, shared the Badger North overall title with Baraboo. Baraboo finished 7-0 and first in the Badger North dual season, ahead of Waunakee (6-1).
Waunakee's other champion was junior Kolby Heinz at 120 pounds.
In a division filled with state-ranked wrestlers, Baraboo’s undefeated and fourth-ranked John Gunderson claimed the 182-pound championship with a second-period pin over Sauk Prairie senior and fifth-ranked Marcus Hankins.
“I got second as a freshman and third as a sophomore, so I really wanted to win this year,” Gunderson said. “It’s been a lot of work. I had knee surgery earlier this year. I thought my season was going to be over.”
Gunderson (27-0) said he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in December, warming up for Baraboo’s first dual meet. After wrestling in some meets, he said he had surgery and returned to competition in January.
The rest of the champions: Milton sophomore Riley Nilo at 106; Watertown freshman Oscar Wilkowski (113); Reedsburg senior Caden Fry (132); Portage senior Jessie Tijerina (138); Monona Grove/McFarland junior Zachary Gunderson (152); and Monroe senior Bodie Minder (285).