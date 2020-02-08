Injury-plagued Waunakee senior Colton Grindle repeats as Badger Conference wrestling champion

“No matter how bad the injury was, I wasn’t going to give up on my football and wrestling teams,” said UW-Platteville football commit Grindle, who plans to have ACL surgery in March. “I won it last year (at 170) and it’s great to be back here and win it again.”

Stoughton, ranked third in Division 1 in the WiWrestling.com state poll, had five individual champions and defended its conference title, finishing first with 326 points. Milton was second with 240, followed by Waunakee (215½) and Baraboo (208½).

“We are coming together, which is a great time of the year to do that,” said Bob Empey, the Vikings’ co-coach with Dan Spilde. “I think all the guys wrestled for the effort of the team. That always translates into great success, not only when you do it for yourself but when you do it for one another. It was a great day for our group. It was a nice stepping stone as we continue to approach that state tournament series.”

Stoughton won its sixth consecutive conference meet and 41st Badger Conference title, Empey said. The Vikings were undefeated in the Badger South dual season and claimed the Badger South overall title.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}