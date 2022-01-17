 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker went from all-state linebacker to UW-Parkside wrestling commit
PREP BOYS WRESTLING

How Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker went from all-state linebacker to UW-Parkside wrestling commit

Waunakee's Kaden Hooker (11) led the Warriors to a state title in football. But his collegiate future lies on the mat, where he'll wrestle for UW-Parkside next year.

Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker thought he was going to play college football one day.

The outside linebacker made as strong a case as he could this fall, racking up 105 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 2 1/2 sacks and an interception. He led the Warriors on an undefeated run and the WIAA Division 2 state championship.

After the season, he was first-team all-state and was a finalist for the John Anderson Award, given to the most outstanding senior linebacker in the state of Wisconsin. 

Despite his stats and accolades no college teams called to inquire about Hooker’s services. 

“The tough part was letting go of football,” Hooker said. "I love the sport and the people I grew up playing it with, but since I didn’t get any offer, there was no reason I should continue playing football."

But when one door closes, another opens.

Hooker also wrestles for Waunakee, where he's 20-3 as a 195-pounder, according to TrackWrestling.com, so far this season with multiple tournament championships already. So when the opportunity arose to wrestle for UW-Parkside — the same school that his older brother, 174-pound redshirt sophomore Luke Hooker, wrestles for — Hooker had a choice to make.

“Me and my dad had a long talk and with that brought up some emotion, but after that, I knew that it was an easy decision to wrestle alongside my brother,” Hooker said.

He ultimately announced his decision Dec. 7 to commit to UW-Parkside after speaking with wrestling coaches Nick (head coach) and Craig Becker (assistant). Between them they have four NCAA Division II titles. Nick owns three of those, the only Ranger to ever win three titles.

“These two know what they’re doing and I’m going to trust them every part of the way,” Hooker said.

Hooker, who finished sixth in the WIAA Division 1 championships last year at 182 pounds, is working to get back on the state podium this season. His coach, Mark Natzke, said Hooker’s work ethic plays a key role in both the individual and team success this season.

“His goals are getting back to state and getting on the podium" Natzke said. "That’s where he wants to be. If it’s a state championship, it’s a state championship.

“Only eight guys made their way there, he earned his place there (at the state tournament). He deserved to be there, and came home with a medal

Natzke also had praise for Hooker’s leadership.

“I’ve seen him grow in the last year as a leader on our team," Natzke said. "He leads by example and has taken younger and inexperienced kids under his wing. Showing them things he’s learned over his wrestling career and passing that knowledge on.”

Hooker will be joined at UW-Parkside wrestling by some familiar faces: DeForest's Brody Hemauer, who also recently committed to the Rangers; Shane Corigan, of De Pere; and Lowell Arnold, of Portage. 

