How Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker went from all-state linebacker to UW-Parkside wrestling commit

Waunakee senior Kaden Hooker thought he was going to play college football one day.
The outside linebacker made as strong a case as he could this fall, racking up 105 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 2 1/2 sacks and an interception. He led the Warriors on an undefeated run and the WIAA Division 2 state championship.
After the season, he was first-team all-state and was a finalist for the John Anderson Award, given to the most outstanding senior linebacker in the state of Wisconsin.
Despite his stats and accolades no college teams called to inquire about Hooker’s services.
“The tough part was letting go of football,” Hooker said. "I love the sport and the people I grew up playing it with, but since I didn’t get any offer, there was no reason I should continue playing football."
But when one door closes, another opens.
Hooker also wrestles for Waunakee, where he's 20-3 as a 195-pounder, according to TrackWrestling.com, so far this season with multiple tournament championships already. So when the opportunity arose to wrestle for UW-Parkside — the same school that his older brother, 174-pound redshirt sophomore Luke Hooker, wrestles for — Hooker had a choice to make.
“Me and my dad had a long talk and with that brought up some emotion, but after that, I knew that it was an easy decision to wrestle alongside my brother,” Hooker said.
He ultimately announced his decision Dec. 7 to commit to UW-Parkside after speaking with wrestling coaches Nick (head coach) and Craig Becker (assistant). Between them they have four NCAA Division II titles. Nick owns three of those, the only Ranger to ever win three titles.
Kaden Hooker takes 1st at 195 pic.twitter.com/p3dvd4xFnP— Waunakee Wrestling (@WaunakeeWrestle) December 18, 2021
“These two know what they’re doing and I’m going to trust them every part of the way,” Hooker said.
Hooker, who finished sixth in the WIAA Division 1 championships last year at 182 pounds, is working to get back on the state podium this season. His coach, Mark Natzke, said Hooker’s work ethic plays a key role in both the individual and team success this season.
“His goals are getting back to state and getting on the podium" Natzke said. "That’s where he wants to be. If it’s a state championship, it’s a state championship.
“Only eight guys made their way there, he earned his place there (at the state tournament). He deserved to be there, and came home with a medal
Natzke also had praise for Hooker’s leadership.
“I’ve seen him grow in the last year as a leader on our team," Natzke said. "He leads by example and has taken younger and inexperienced kids under his wing. Showing them things he’s learned over his wrestling career and passing that knowledge on.”
Hooker will be joined at UW-Parkside wrestling by some familiar faces: DeForest's Brody Hemauer, who also recently committed to the Rangers; Shane Corigan, of De Pere; and Lowell Arnold, of Portage.
Boys wrestling preview: DeForest's Brody Hemauer is back, plus 21 other wrestlers to know this season
Connor Goorsky, jr., Baraboo
Goorsky was a sectional qualifier at 132 pounds last season, finishing fourth. He’s expected to compete at 152 this season.
Kyler Neuberger, sr., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy
Neuberger was a state qualifier at 126 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. Neuberger, who has 75 victories entering the season, might wrestle at 132 or 138 pounds this season.
Brody Hemauer, sr., DeForest
Hemauer was the runner-up at 170 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet, falling to West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola (SV-1, 5-3).
Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi
Curtis placed fourth at 126 pounds at the 2021 WIAA Division 2 state meet at Adams-Friendship High School. Curtis, who was third at 120 pounds in 2020, has 88 career victories.
Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi
Heintz finished fourth at 113 pounds at the 2021 Division 2 state meet. Heintz, with 75 wins, was fourth at state in 2020.
Zane Licht, jr., Lodi
Licht earned a second-place finish at 145 pounds at the 2021 Division 2 state meet.
Dominic Flores, sr., Madison La Follette
Flores was a 2020 Division 1 state qualifier in the 126-pound class. He likely will compete at 145 pounds this season. Wrestlers in the Madison School District didn’t compete in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackson Mankowski, jr., Madison La Follette
Mankowski is expected to compete at 220 pounds this season. He compiled a 35-12 record as a freshman during 2019-2020. Wrestlers in the Madison School District didn’t compete in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jonah Dennis, sr., Middleton
Dennis is a transfer from Riverdale who probably will compete at 113 pounds this season. He was fifth at 106 pounds at the 2020 Division 3 state meet when competing for Riverdale. The Middleton program will be directed this season by first-year coach Joe Miller, who took over for longtime coach Kent Weiler.
Seth Niday, jr., Oregon
Niday was a sectional qualifier at 152 last season, finishing fourth, and is expected to be a top competitor for first-year coach Brian Hookstead.
Chase Beckett, sr., Portage
Beckett, who’s expected to wrestle at 126 pounds this season, was the runner-up at 106 pounds at the 2020 WIAA Division 2 state meet when he was a sophomore.
Cash Stewart, sr., Poynette
Stewart placed third at 138 pounds at the 2021 Division 3 state meet. He is the program's first state champion after winning the Division 3 title at 120 pounds in 2020.
Gunnar Hamre, jr., Poynette
Hamre finished third at 145 pounds at the 2021 Division 3 state meet at Wausau East High School.
Trenton Dow, sr., Stoughton
Dow was a sectional qualifier at 145, finishing third, and was 10-2 last season. He qualified for state at 132 in 2020.
Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton
Rivera finished second at 132 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. He was the state champion at 106 pounds in 2019 and at 120 pounds in 2020. Rivera entered this season 121-2 with 63 falls and 285 takedowns after finishing 13-2 last season during a schedule limited by COVID-19.
Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton
Empey placed second at 285 pounds at the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state meet in Kaukauna after being a state qualifier in 2020. He compiled a 15-1 record last season when Stoughton’s season started later and was reduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stoughton finished as runner-up to host Kaukauna (38-26), after the Vikings won three consecutive Division 1 state team titles, led by co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey.
Cole Sarbacker, so., Stoughton
Sarbacker was fifth at 113 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet.
Parker Olson, so., Sun Prairie
Olson finished 6-3 wrestling a limited 2021 schedule, which began late in the season, and was a sectional place winner for the Cardinals.
Cael Wozniak, sr., Verona
Wozniak, expected to wrestler at 170, is a three-time letterwinner and a 2020 regional champion and sectional qualifier.
Jay Hanson, sr., Verona
Hanson, expected to wrestle at 285 pounds, is a three-time letterwinner, a 2019 state qualifier and a 2020 regional champion and sectional qualifier, according to Wildcats coach Bob Wozniak.
Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee
Hooker earned sixth place in the 182-pound division at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. He had a 10-7 record with six pins. He’s expected to wrestle at 195 this season, according to Waunakee coach Mark Natzke.
Max McKinley, so., Waunakee
McKinley placed fourth at 106 at sectionals last season, compiling an 11-5 record with nine pins. He’s expected to move up to 113 this season.