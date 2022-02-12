How the Stoughton wrestling regional became memorable for Madison Memorial's Brody Weiler, Verona's Cael Wozniak

STOUGHTON – Madison Memorial senior Brody Weiler wanted to leave Stoughton High School with one particular item: The cardboard banner displaying the WIAA Division 1 regional wrestling bracket for 145 pounds.

The winner of each weight class gets to stand on top of the podium and hold the bracket while the wrestlers’ placings are announced and spectators snap their photos, then they keep it as a memento.

Weiler wanted that honor.

Weiler (26-7) won the 145-pound first-place match, defeating Ryan Errthum, a sophomore from Mount Horeb/Barneveld, by pin in 5 minutes, 36 seconds.

“It means a lot,” Weiler said. “It’s my first high school tournament coming away with the bracket. I’m really excited about it.”

Weiler was one of three Big Eight Conference wrestlers who won individual titles at the Stoughton regional. The others were Verona senior Cael Wozniak at 182 and Madison La Follette junior Jackson Mankowski at 220.

Stoughton was the team champion, with 262½ points. Verona was second with 146.

The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to next Saturday’s sectional at Fort Atkinson.

“(The title) gives me a lot of confidence,” Weiler said.

Weiler didn’t wrestle last season for his high school as the four Madison public schools didn’t participate due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to that decision, Weiler said he believed he was prepared to have his best high school season a year ago.

That didn’t stop him for this season.

“I kept training,” he said. “I kept working.”

He said he entered Saturday’s regional feeling confident. He received a bye, then won by pin over Andrew Maly, a freshman from Monona Grove/McFarland, in 1:01 in a semifinal.

“I knew there would be good competition at this tournament,” Weiler said. “I always have an expectation to win coming into any tournament. It went really well. I thought I wrestled well.”

He said he hadn’t wrestled Errthum previously, so he tried to observe Errthum in the semifinals.

“I did a little scouting in there,” he said.

Madison Memorial sophomore Brock Weiler, Brody’s younger brother, competed in the next weight class and finished second at 152, winning his first two matches by fall and decision.

Stoughton senior Trenton Dow was the 152-pound winner, defeating Brock Weiler by pin in 55 seconds in the first-place match.

Brody Weiler said he and his brother used to wrestle for fun in their basement when they were younger. Now, they are practice partners at Memorial.

“We wrestle each other to death,” he said. “I want to get him past my level.”

He said their uncle is Kent Weiler, the former longtime Middleton wrestling coach who now coaches at Evansville.

Cooling down

After earning the 182-pound title, Wozniak (35-8) left the Stoughton gym, walked through a hallway and stepped outside into the frigid air to cool off.

He normally doesn’t do that, he said, but his 9-1 major-decision victory over Oregon’s Tyler Wald was a workout.

“I was just working hard,” Wozniak said. “It was a good match.”

Wozniak entered the tournament coming off winning a Big Eight Conference title last week and said a regional title was one of his goals this season.

“I’ve been wrestling really well lately,” he said.

Wozniak plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and study engineering and might consider club wrestling in college.

His father, Bob, is Verona’s coach.

“I like him as a coach,” Cael Wozniak said. “He’s coached me since I was really little. He knows me pretty well.”

Getting the ball rolling

Stoughton junior Chance Suddeth (43-5) picked up the first of the Vikings’ six first-place finishes, winning the 120-pound title.

“I feel like our team is coming together pretty nice,” he said.

Suddeth, top-ranked at 120 in Division 1 by WiWrestling.com, defeated Madison Memorial junior Nestor Garcia-Gonzales by a technical fall (19-3, 4:33) in the first-place match.

Suddeth, who said he believed his attacks were strong during the regional, eclipsed the 100-victory mark for his high school career during Saturday’s competition.

“It’s pretty cool to get 100 wins with a team that is super good,” he said.

Stoughton advanced 10 wrestlers in the 14 weight classes to the first-place matches. In all, 13 Vikings qualified for next week’s individual sectional.

“Through the course of the day, there are a couple matches we’d love to do over,” said Dan Spilde, Stoughton’s co-coach with Bob Empey. “But if you can be at a tournament this time of year and feel comfortable with all but a couple of the matches that happened throughout the day, it was a pretty good day. Overall, it’s pretty hard to complain.

“I thought the guys wrestled with intensity and I thought we wrestled pretty tactically. This time of year, you just need to wrestle with energy and wrestle for fun. That will win you a lot of matches.”

