How the Stoughton wrestling regional became memorable for Madison Memorial's Brody Weiler, Verona's Cael Wozniak

STOUGHTON – Madison Memorial senior Brody Weiler wanted to leave Stoughton High School with one particular item: The cardboard banner displaying the WIAA Division 1 regional wrestling bracket for 145 pounds.
The winner of each weight class gets to stand on top of the podium and hold the bracket while the wrestlers’ placings are announced and spectators snap their photos, then they keep it as a memento.
Weiler wanted that honor.
Weiler (26-7) won the 145-pound first-place match, defeating Ryan Errthum, a sophomore from Mount Horeb/Barneveld, by pin in 5 minutes, 36 seconds.
“It means a lot,” Weiler said. “It’s my first high school tournament coming away with the bracket. I’m really excited about it.”
Weiler was one of three Big Eight Conference wrestlers who won individual titles at the Stoughton regional. The others were Verona senior Cael Wozniak at 182 and Madison La Follette junior Jackson Mankowski at 220.
Stoughton was the team champion, with 262½ points. Verona was second with 146.
The top four finishers in each weight class advanced to next Saturday’s sectional at Fort Atkinson.
“(The title) gives me a lot of confidence,” Weiler said.
Weiler didn’t wrestle last season for his high school as the four Madison public schools didn’t participate due to the Madison School District’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to that decision, Weiler said he believed he was prepared to have his best high school season a year ago.
That didn’t stop him for this season.
“I kept training,” he said. “I kept working.”
He said he entered Saturday’s regional feeling confident. He received a bye, then won by pin over Andrew Maly, a freshman from Monona Grove/McFarland, in 1:01 in a semifinal.
“I knew there would be good competition at this tournament,” Weiler said. “I always have an expectation to win coming into any tournament. It went really well. I thought I wrestled well.”
He said he hadn’t wrestled Errthum previously, so he tried to observe Errthum in the semifinals.
“I did a little scouting in there,” he said.
Madison Memorial sophomore Brock Weiler, Brody’s younger brother, competed in the next weight class and finished second at 152, winning his first two matches by fall and decision.
Stoughton senior Trenton Dow was the 152-pound winner, defeating Brock Weiler by pin in 55 seconds in the first-place match.
Brody Weiler said he and his brother used to wrestle for fun in their basement when they were younger. Now, they are practice partners at Memorial.
“We wrestle each other to death,” he said. “I want to get him past my level.”
He said their uncle is Kent Weiler, the former longtime Middleton wrestling coach who now coaches at Evansville.
Cooling down
After earning the 182-pound title, Wozniak (35-8) left the Stoughton gym, walked through a hallway and stepped outside into the frigid air to cool off.
He normally doesn’t do that, he said, but his 9-1 major-decision victory over Oregon’s Tyler Wald was a workout.
“I was just working hard,” Wozniak said. “It was a good match.”
Wozniak entered the tournament coming off winning a Big Eight Conference title last week and said a regional title was one of his goals this season.
“I’ve been wrestling really well lately,” he said.
Wozniak plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and study engineering and might consider club wrestling in college.
His father, Bob, is Verona’s coach.
“I like him as a coach,” Cael Wozniak said. “He’s coached me since I was really little. He knows me pretty well.”
Getting the ball rolling
Stoughton junior Chance Suddeth (43-5) picked up the first of the Vikings’ six first-place finishes, winning the 120-pound title.
“I feel like our team is coming together pretty nice,” he said.
Suddeth, top-ranked at 120 in Division 1 by WiWrestling.com, defeated Madison Memorial junior Nestor Garcia-Gonzales by a technical fall (19-3, 4:33) in the first-place match.
Suddeth, who said he believed his attacks were strong during the regional, eclipsed the 100-victory mark for his high school career during Saturday’s competition.
“It’s pretty cool to get 100 wins with a team that is super good,” he said.
Stoughton advanced 10 wrestlers in the 14 weight classes to the first-place matches. In all, 13 Vikings qualified for next week’s individual sectional.
“Through the course of the day, there are a couple matches we’d love to do over,” said Dan Spilde, Stoughton’s co-coach with Bob Empey. “But if you can be at a tournament this time of year and feel comfortable with all but a couple of the matches that happened throughout the day, it was a pretty good day. Overall, it’s pretty hard to complain.
“I thought the guys wrestled with intensity and I thought we wrestled pretty tactically. This time of year, you just need to wrestle with energy and wrestle for fun. That will win you a lot of matches.”
Road to the Kohl Center: Meet the south central Wisconsin wrestlers to watch in each weight class
106 pounds
TREYNOR CURTIN, FR., REEDSBURG
Record: 33-4
Curtin is enjoying a successful rookie campaign, losing on just two dates this season — at the Oshkosh on the Water Holiday Tournament where he took 10th and at the River Valley tournament where he was defeated in the championship match. He's undefeated at every other dual and tournament, and is an honorable mention at his weight in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
LEVI NESS, JR., LODI
Record: 30-10
One of seven Blue Devils in the Div. 2 rankings, Ness currently occupies the No. 11 spot and enters the postseason as a Capitol Conference runner-up, having suffered a 4-1 loss to Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus' Blake Endres, who is currently No. 10.
113 pounds
JONAH DENNIS, SR., MIDDLETON
Record: 23-1
One of just four seniors in the 113-pound Div. 1 rankings compiled by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, Dennis checks in at No. 6 after winning the bracket at the Big Eight Conference championships.
BRENNAN HOFFMAN, FR., SUN PRAIRIE
Record: 25-10
Hoffman was on the losing end of that championship match with Dennis on Saturday, getting pinned with 33 seconds to go in the second period. But the rookie remains a threat to make it through to the Kohl Center and finish on the podium, entering the postseason ranked 11th.
KADE PARRISH, FR., REEDSBURG
Record: 28-12
Like Hoffman, Parrish is enjoying a strong debut season. He'll begin the postseason as a Badger Conference runner-up (losing to Milton freshman Aiden Slama, ranked eighth, by a 3-0 decision) and as an honorable mention in the state rankings.
PARKER HEINTZ, SR., LODI
Record: 37-5
Among the most legitimate state title contenders in the area, Heintz is ranked third in Div. 2. The three-time state qualifier finished fourth last season and fourth as a sophomore. He also finished fourth at the 71-team Bi-State Classic over the holiday break in La Crosse.
DRAKE GOSDA, SO., MAUSTON/NECEDAH
Record: 28-7
Gosda enters the postseason having hardly broken a sweat at the South Central Conference championships, with byes in the preliminary round, the quarterfinals and the semifinals before pinning Wisconsin Dells' Nick Ersland in just 16 seconds to take the top spot on the podium. Gosda is an honorable mention in the state rankings.
120 pounds
CHANCE SUDDETH, JR., STOUGHTON
Record: 40-5
Suddeth, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, is angling for his first trip to state. He's coming off a Badger Conference title and he also won the Cheesehead Invitational on Jan. 8.
PEYTON OBERG, FR., BARABOO
Record: 28-8.
The best may be yet to come for Oberg, who isn't ranked but will enter the postseason on the heels of an impressive 8-2 loss to Stoughton's top-ranked Chance Suddeth in the finals at the Badger Conference tournament.
126 pounds
CHASE BECKETT, SR., PORTAGE
Record: 36-3
A Division 2 state runner-up at 106 pounds as a sophomore in 2020, Beckett has a big target on his back entering the postseason circuit this year. He missed all of last season with a knee injury but has a regular-season résumé that has him ranked No. 1 in Div. 2 at 126 headed into regionals.
JADEN DENMAN, JR., MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND
Record: 28-8.
A third-place finisher in a loaded bracket at the Badger Conference tournament, Denman enters regionals as an honorable mention in the state rankings.
OWEN BREUNIG, JR., LODI
Record: 28-15.
Breunig checks in as an honorable mention in the state rankings, one of seven to represent the Blue Devils. He was a runner-up at last Saturday's Capitol Conference championships.
AUSTIN ZAMORANO, SR., HORICON
Record: 25-7.
Twice a sectional qualifier and on the heels of a runner-up showing for the Trailways Conference champion Marshmen, Zamorano is honorable mention in the state rankings.
BRAXTON KOHN, SR., DODGELAND
Record: 16-5
Kohn checks in at honorable mention in Div. 3 but is certainly a candidate to make it on through to the state tournament.
132 pounds
NICOLAR RIVERA, SR., STOUGHTON
Record: 42-0
Rivera is coming off a runner-up finish at 132 pounds at last year's WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament. The senior, who won the Badger Conference title a week ago, has wrestled at 126 as well, winning the Bi-State Classic and Cheesehead Invitational at that weight. He's ranked No. 1 in Div. 1 at 126 but will have to contend with the likes of Arrowhead's Wyatt DuChateau (No. 1 at 132), Elkhorn's Joey Showalter (No. 2) and Appleton North's Jake Stoffel (No. 3), the latter of whom has moved down a weight from 138 most of the year.
KYLER NEUBERGER, SR., BEAVER DAM
Record: 39-4
Neuberger is no chump, currently ranked No. 5. But he lost by technical fall to Rivera at Saturday's Badger Conference championships, showing that there's work to be done if he wants to make it to the top of the podium later this month. He's seeking his second straight trip to state after not making it as a freshman or sophomore.
CHANDLER CURTIS, SR., LODI
Record: 38-4
A flexible, versatile athlete who was the kicker, wide receiver and cornerback on the football team this past fall and is a pole vaulter in the spring, Curtis is ranked fifth in Div. 2. He took seventh at the 71-team Bi-State Classis in La Crosse over the holiday break and will be looking to improve upon a third-place finish at state in 2020 and a fourth-place showing a year ago.
BRADY GROENEWOLD, SR., HORICON
Record: 34-6
An honorable mention in the Div. 3 state rankings, Groenewold is seeking the first trip to state of his career. He is twice a regional champion and was a conference champion last weekend.
138 pounds
JACK DUBACH, JR., MONROE
Record: 25-5
Win No. 25 on the year for Dubach came in thrilling fashion, as he pinned Oregon's Brandon Liddle (24-5) with 6 seconds to spare in the finals of the Badger Conference tournament. Dubach is honorable mention in the Div. 2 rankings.
JACKSON WHITNEY, JR., MAUSTON/NECEDAH
Record: 29-7
With momentum from winning the South Central Conference title a week ago, Whitney is looking to make it back to sectionals for the first time since 2020.
145 pounds
ROYCE NILO, JR., MILTON
Record: 32-5
Ranked third in Division 1, Nilo is a legitimate state title threat. He enters regionals as a Badger Conference champion.
CONNOR GOORSKY, JR., BARABOO
Record: 31-7
A Division 1 regional champion last season, Goorsky is eyeing his first trip to the state tournament.
BRADY SCHUH, SR., MONROE
Record: 31-5
Ranked fifth in Div. 2, Schuh is coming off a third-place showing at the conference tournament, albeit because he was on the same half of the bracket as Nilo and got pinned in the semifinals.
ANTHONY NIGHBOR, JR., WAUPUN
Record: n/a
Nighbor suffered a close loss in the finals at the East Central Conference tournament but is honorable mention in Div. 2. He was previously ranked 10th.
JAMES AMACHER, JR., POYNETTE
Record: 36-4
Ranked eighth in Div. 3, Amacher is part of a strong group of middleweights for the Pumas. He is trying to make it back to state for the first time since 2020, when he lost in the prelims at the Kohl Center. He enters the postseason as a conference champion.
152 pounds
TRENTON DOW, SR., STOUGHTON
Record: 35-8
A state qualifier two years ago, Dow is currently No. 8 in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online. This season the senior finished as a runner-up at the Cheesehead Invitational, losing to Henry Amborn of Racine St. Catherine's co-op. Dow is coming off an runner-up finish at the Badger Conference Tournament, falling to Portage's Lowell Arnold in a 6-2 decision.
ZANE LICHT, JR., LODI
Record: 40-1
Licht has traveled the world to advance his wrestling skills and won a folkstyle tournament in the wrestling-rich state of Iowa last year. Now, he'll try and bring home a state championship after taking second last season. He's got the target on his back as the top-ranked wrestler at this weight in Div. 2, but he could have his hands full with St. Croix Central's Owen Wasley recently dropping down from 160 and landing in the No. 2 spot, while former No. 2 Mason Tylee of Amery sits in the third spot.
LOWELL ARNOLD, SR., PORTAGE
Record: 13-0
Perhaps the biggest dark horse at any weight on this list, Arnold recently returned from an injury that kept him out the first two months and served notice at Saturday's Badger Conference tournament that he's not to be overlooked, beating Dow for the championship at 152. He recently made the eye-opening jump from unranked to fourth in the state in one poll period. Arnold was a state qualifier as a freshman and sophomore but did not make the podium. He missed out on state during last year's COVID-altered postseason.
EASTON HULL, JR., WAUPUN
Record: 33-7
Ranked fifth in Div. 2, Hull rounds out what is the most top-heavy divisional weight in the area, joining Licht and Arnold as state title contenders. He lost in the finals at last weekend's East Central Conference tournament, though it was at the hands of Winneconne's Caleb Meunier, a senior who's ranked No. 1 at 145. Hull has taken a tremendous leap from last year to this year, going from not qualifying to state to beating six ranked wrestlers en route to trying to make it to the Kohl Center. He did qualify for state as a freshman, though.
160 pounds
MICHAEL SCHLIEM, SR., MILTON
Record: 35-6
A Badger Conference champion last weekend, Schliem kicks off the WIAA postseason stretch occupying the No. 7 spot in the Division 1 rankings according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
MASON LANE, SO., LODI
Record: 24-15
Lane is an honorable mention in Div. 2 but ran into a buzzsaw at the Capitol Conference tournament, falling to Poynette's Cash Stewart, ranked second in Div. 3, in the finals.
ISAAC GLEWEN, SR., WAUPUN
Record: n/a
An honorable mention in Div. 2, Glewen is part of the Warriors core helping to turn the program around.
CASH STEWART, SR., POYNETTE
Record: 33-1
A state runner-up at 138 a year ago and a state champion at 120 as a sophomore in 2020, Stewart has ascended into the middleweight class and is a strong contender to bring home his second career gold medal at the Kohl Center.
170 pounds
BRODY HEMAUER, SR., DEFOREST
Record: 33-5
Hemauer, ranked third in Division 1 at 170 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, lost in the state title match last year in overtime. The senior finished second in the Badger Conference Tournament to Milton's Aeodan Sinclair, the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class.
AEODAN SINCLAIR, SO., MILTON
Record: 38-1
Enjoying a dominant second season in the high school ranks, Sinclair will look to make good on his No. 1 spot in the rankings by standing atop the podium at the end of the month. He took third at state at 152 pounds in his rookie campaign.
BRYCE FALK, SO., MIDDLETON
Record: 29-11.
Falk is an honorable mention in Div. 1 and will carry the momentum of winning the Big Eight title into the postseason.
BRADY ELVERS, SR., HORICON
Record: 31-8
An overtime winner (by sudden victory) over Markesan's Devin Brooks, Elvers was a critical reason why the Marshmen were able to win the league championship by a tiebreaker over the Hornets as the two both totaled 192 points. Elvers is ranked ninth in Div. 3.
OWEN BAHR, SR., POYNETTE
Record: 32-8
An honorable mention in Div. 3, Bahr will look to surprise some people over the next couple weeks in his bid to punch a ticket to the Kohl Center.
182 pounds
CAEL WOZNIAK, SR., VERONA
Record: 32-8
The Wildcats senior won the Mount Horeb Invitational in December, defeating Brodhead/Juda's Cole Hoesly by decision. Wozniak, an honorable mention in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, enters the postseason after pinning Janesville Parker's Treveon Sanda to claim the Big Eight Conference title.
ELIJAH BAUER, SR,. DEFOREST
Record: 16-3
Ranked 10th in Division 1, Bauer is coming off a runner-up showing at the Badger Conference tournament.
KADE DESORMEAU, SR., MILTON
Record: 30-6
The winner over Bauer in the finals last Saturday, Desormeau is ranked fifth in Div. 1.
LUKE STATZ, JR., BARABOO
Record: 28-11
A sectional qualifier a year ago, Statz will be trying to make a return to the second weekend of the WIAA's postseason series — and maybe even write a Cinderella story as an unranked state qualifier.
DALTON HOEHN, JR., MAUSTON/NECEDAH
Record: 31-6
In and out of the rankings throughout the year, Hoehn is hoping to go on a run now that it's February, getting started on the right foot at last Friday's South Central Conference tournament by winning his bracket.
195 pounds
GABE KLATT, SO., BEAVER DAM
Record: 43-1
With his only loss coming in his first match of the year (against Milton's state-ranked Kade Desormeau while competing at 182), Klatt, ranked second in Division 1 at 195 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, has been on a roll. One of the top running backs in the state last fall (1,830 yards good for 13th in all of Wisconsin), Klatt hasn't missed a beat in terms of success while going from the gridiron to the grappling mat.
KADEN HOOKER, SR., WAUNAKEE
Record: 22-3
Hooker has been out for an extended period of time with an injury, but is ranked No. 8 in Division 1. Before his injury Hooker won the Gerald "Sarge" Marking Scramble and the Badger State Invitational. The senior, who will wrestle at UW-Parkside next year, finished sixth at state a year ago.
JACK CALLEN, SR., PORTAGE
Record: 33-8
A greatly improved wrestler throughout his four years in high school, Callen now finds himself ranked 10th in Div. 2 and poised to cap off his career in style.
220 pounds
JACK SCHWEITZER, JR., WAUNAKEE
Record: 31-10
Schweitzer enters the postseason a bit off the radar being that he's unranked, but he won the Waunakee Warrior Classic and the Rick Lawinger Invitational this season.
JACKSON MANKOWSKI, JR., MADISON LA FOLLETTE
Record: 34-0
The only undefeated wrestler in this compilation, Mankowski is ranked second in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
GUENTHER SWITZER, SR., MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND
Record: 33-3
The Badger Conference champion last weekend, Switzer is ranked fifth in Div. 1 and has eyes set on the podium at the Kohl Center later this month.
BECKETT SPILDE, SO., STOUGHTON
Record: 28-15
Switzer's foe in the finals on Saturday, Spilde now hopes for another shot at his Badger Conference rival on the postseason circuit. Spilde is an honorable mention in Div. 1.
NICK LUDOWESE, SR., BEAVER DAM
Record: 29-11
Enjoying a successful senior year after battling injuries over the last couple years, the Golden Beavers' upperweight is hoping to cap off his career by competing on the season's final weekend. He's an honorable mention in Div. 1.
JESUS GONZALEZ, SO., REEDSBURG
Record: 32-8
Also an honorable mention in Div. 1, Gonzalez enters the postseason as a third-place finisher at the conference tournament, having lost 8-4 to Stoughton's Beckett Spilde in the semifinals before pinning Ludowese in the third-place match.
WYATT RIPP, SR., LODI
Record: 39-5
Ripp was robbed of a chance to compete in the postseason last year because of COVID-19 protocols but has been on a warpath this year, currently ranked fourth in Div. 2. He took fourth at sectionals in 2020 and is one of a handful of state title contenders among the Blue Devils' seven wrestlers in the rankings
HUNTER ISAACSON, JR., WISCONSIN DELLS
Record: n/a
Ranked fifth in Div. 2, Isaacson has eyes on an equal or better finish in a couple weeks down the interstate in Madison.
LOUIE WHITE, SR., DODGELAND
Record: 29-8
It's been a bit of a roller-coaster year for White, who's been in the rankings but is out now. He started out competing at heavyweight after not dropping enough weight following the football season, but he's made his way down to 220, the weight he made it to state at a year ago.
285 pounds
GRIFFIN EMPEY, JR., STOUGHTON
Record: 42-1
A two-time state qualifier and last year's heavyweight runner up, Empey enters the postseason as the top-ranked wrestler in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online. He has championships at the Badger Conference Tournament, the Bi-State Classic and the Badger State Invitational. The only loss he suffered was in the Cheesehead Invitational championship match to Dillon Johnson of Joliet Catholic (Ill.).
ISAAC BUNKER, JR., MONROE
Record: 30-5
Ranked fifth in Div. 2, Bunker is coming off a third-place showing at the Badger Conference tournament having run into Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils, ranked sixth in Div. 1, in the semifinals.
JAY HANSON, SR., VERONA
Record: 39-2
After byes in the first round, second round and quarterfinals at the Big Eight Conference tournament, Hanson needed a combined 3 minutes, 2 seconds to pin his way to the title with wins in the semifinals and finals. He's ranked fifth in Div. 1.
NOLAN VILS, SR., SAUK PRAIRIE
Record: 36-4
Vils checks in at No. 6 in Div. 1 but was pinned in just 26 seconds by top-ranked Griffin Empey of Stouhgton, showing — for now — just how big the gap is from the last spot on the podium and the top spot.