How Sun Prairie's Bopasoreya Quintana dominated on her way to a girls wrestling state championship

LA CROSSE — Sun Prairie junior Bopasoreya Quintana had no plans to waste time Saturday.

Aggressiveness and efficiency were her goals.

“I, honestly, just came in to get it over with and get it done — and don’t take any chances,” Quintana said. “I try to be aggressive and tire them out.”

Quintana pinned all five of her opponents in claiming the 114-pound weight class championship at the first WIAA girls wrestling individual state tournament Saturday at the La Crosse Center.

Quintana, in her fifth year wrestling, pinned Ozaukee sophomore Mya Delleree in 1 minute in the title bout. Quintana advanced to the final by pinning Janesville Parker’s Tracey Kessler in 2 minutes, 50 seconds in a semifinal during the afternoon.

Her first three pins came in 55 seconds, 44 seconds and 19 seconds.

“It feels great,” said Quintana, who enjoys the competition, meeting new people and making connections through wrestling. “I came in with a lot of confidence.”

Gordy Blackburn, who was in Quintana’s corner and is one of the assistants on head coach Jim Nelson’s staff, said Quintana effectively used head throws throughout the day and it wasn’t only her style that was so strong Saturday “but the way she’s been able to transfer her weight to make the throws more effective.”

Quintana’s teammate, Sun Prairie sophomore Sophia Bassino, was the other area wrestler advancing to a championship bout in the 12 weight classes.

Bassino wound up as runner-up at 165 pounds. Horicon freshman Cyriana Reinwald earned the title, recording a pin in 5:31. Bassino said she’s usually at her best when starting in the bottom position, but said Reinwald defended her roll attempts.

“I’m a little upset,” Bassino said. “But it was fun, a great experience. I can’t wait to come back next year and get first.”

Bassino, after two byes, won her next three matches with pins, advancing to the championship match.

“I feel amazing,” said Bassino, who began wrestling in sixth grade. “I never thought that I would get this far. To get to the championship match means a lot to me. It feels like all the hard work has paid off.”

“They are hard workers,” Blackburn said about Sun Prairie’s medalists. “I’m proud of them.”

Bassino enjoyed the experience — in this first year the WIAA sponsored a state tournament for the girls.

“That means a lot,” Bassino said. “It’s really nice. It’s amazing.”

“I’m excited they had it in time for my senior year,” said Baraboo senior Alexis Winecke, who finished fifth at 114 pounds. “I think it means more girls will come out for wrestling. Twelve years ago when I started there weren’t any girls.”

Baraboo wrestling coach Joe Bavlnka agreed.

“This is really special,” Bavlnka said. “You are always setting high goals as a wrestler. You have a chance to reach the top of the podium. The girls haven’t had that.

“A girl like Alexis, who’s been doing this her whole life, now she has that opportunity. And here it is for all the wrestlers. … They couldn’t have done a better job (setting up Saturday’s tournament). Mel Dow (the WIAA associate director and former Stoughton athletic director and activities director) did a great job getting this started.”

In other matches Saturday night, Cambridge senior Aevri Ciha — on a takedown just prior to time expiring in the match — rallied for a 6-5 victory over Middleton junior Mattie Papenthien in the 132-pound third-place match.

“I was proud of my performance,” Papenthien said. “She got a takedown in the last few seconds. It was just an unlucky thing. I thought I could hold on for a few more seconds.”

The 132-pound championship went to Mineral Point junior Kylie Rule, who defeated Bonduel freshman Madalyn Sokolski 9-0 in the final.

Brookfield East sophomore Lilly Becker pinned Kessler in 4:50 for third place at 114. Winecke scored a 10-0 major decision over Sparta junior Vanessa Gavilan in the 114 fifth-place match.

Beloit Turner freshman Sydney Andrews recorded a pin in 2:21 over Waterloo junior Cassandra Valle in the 126-pound third-place match.

Jefferson senior Sofia Brynman-Metcalf earned the 126-pound title, while Jefferson senior Tatiana Rios placed fourth at 120.

A total of 261 wrestlers entered and 224 competed Saturday.

The tournament included preliminary matches through the semifinals in the afternoon using a next-available-mat system on five mats, then the championship, third-place and fifth-place matches were held in the 12 weight classes Saturday night.

The championship matches were contested on a raised center stage, constructed during the late afternoon.

De Pere freshman Brooke Corrigan became the first champion in the first tournament when she won the 100-pound championship.

The event also marked the beginning of the WIAA’s year-long celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation.

Pioneers in the growth of girls interscholastic sports opportunities attended and were recognized at the event. In addition — Adeline Gray, a six-time world champion in women’s freestyle (76 kilograms), including 2021, a two-time Olympian and a Olympic silver medalist — signed autographs for spectators.

