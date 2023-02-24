Sun Prairie co-op senior Bopasoreya Quintana was irked.
The veteran wrestler won the 114-pound WIAA girls individual state title a season ago and was well on her way to doing it again this season.
However, heading into Friday’s state semifinals at the Kohl Center, she felt people doubted her against Milton freshman Madi Peach.
She laid to rest the naysayers and defeated Peach 8-3 to advance to Saturday’s finals against Two Rivers freshman Angie Bianchi.
“I wasn’t really nervous to wrestle her,” Quintana said. “I’d say I just wanted to win. People were saying she was going to be the person to beat me. I had to prove them wrong.”
In the previous seven matches she had at a state tournament (two this year, five last season), Quintana had pinned all seven girls.
“You never take anyone for granted and you wrestle just how you do,” she said.
Coming out of the gate, Quintana got a takedown over Peach with 48 seconds left of the first period to go on top 2-0.
However, Quintana received a second stall warning with 11 seconds left in the opening period to allow Peach to cut the lead to 2-1.
“All the kids up here are strong wrestlers,” Sun Prairie co-op Jim Nelson said. “You’ve always got to be ready every time you wrestle. It was a great match by her. We knew Madi Peach is a good, young freshman.”
That showed in the second period. Quintana had a takedown with 1:44 to go up 4-1. Peach was awarded two points for a reversal with a second left in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-3.
The third period showed Quintana’s grit and determination as she used her hips to get a reversal and a two-near fall with under a minute left to go up 8-3.
“It was nerve-wracking. She did a great job of countering it,” Nelson said. “She is so good with her hips. Her hips are so strong. She won the battle right there at the end to get the reversal and near fall.”
Quintana is proud of the resiliency she displayed.
“I was looking for the pin for her,” Quintana added. “I had her on her back at one point, but she rolled off. It is what it is. I still won.”
Nelson said he was pleased with Quintana’s performance as she “did a good job” from neutral to get the two takedowns.
In her first state match won by decision, Quintana said it was her toughest competition so far.
“Yes, it has, but I was determined to win,” Quintana said.
She pinned Whitnall/Greendale’s Diana Khaddour in 1:05 during the preliminaries and then needed just 36 seconds to defeat Wausau West senior Ashley Danielson.
Photos: Action from Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships
Pardeeville's Jackson Preston wrestles Valder's Maddux Wending during the 113-pound match of Friday's WIAA Division 2 quarterfinal match.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Pardeeville's Jackson Preston wrestles Valder's Maddux Wending during the 113-pound match of Friday's WIAA Division 2 quarterfinal match.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Pardeeville's Jackson Preston wrestles Valder's Maddux Wending during the 113-pound match of Friday's WIAA Division 2 quarterfinal match.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Mason Lane wrestles Two River's Max Matthias during the 182-pound quarterfinals of Friday's WIAA Division 2 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Mason Lane wrestles Two River's Max Matthias during the 182-pound quarterfinals of Friday's WIAA Division 2 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Mason Lane wrestles Two River's Max Matthias during the 182-pound quarterfinals of Friday's WIAA Division 2 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Owen Breunig wrestles Darlington's Owen Seffrood during Friday's 138-pound quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 2 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles wrestles Prairie du Chien's Jeremiah Avery during the 160-pound quarterfinals of Friday's WIAA Division 2 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Owen Breunig wrestles Darlington's Owen Seffrood during Friday's 138-pound quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 2 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig wrestles Luxemberg-Casco Caleb Delebreau during the 138-pound quarterfinals of Friday's WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Pardeeville's William Becker wrestles Random Lake's Stone Pomeroy during Friday's 152-pound match of the WIAA Division 3 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Pardeeville's William Becker wrestles Random Lake's Stone Pomeroy during Friday's 152-pound match of the WIAA Division 3 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Zane Licht wrestles Sain Croix Central's Noah Nusbaum during Friday's 152-pound quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 2 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Zane Licht wrestles Sain Croix Central's Noah Nusbaum during Friday's 152-pound quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 2 individual state meet.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Pardeeville's William Becker scrambles with Random Lake's Stone Pomeroy during a 152-pound quarterfinal match in Friday's WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Pardeeville's Kingston Galetka tries to bridge out of a pin attempt by Fennimore's Ian Crapp during a 132-pound quarterfinal match in Friday's WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Mauston/Necedah's Drake Gosda tries to lock in a cradle on Brillion's Bob Huntley during a 120-pound quarterfinal match in Friday's WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Mason Lane sprawls out of a tackle attempt by Two Rivers' Max Matthias during a 182-pound quarterfinal match in Friday's WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Zane Licht sits out as he tries to pin St. Croix Central's Noah Nusbaum during a 152-pound quarterfinal match in Friday's WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Royall/Wonewoc-Center's Colin McKittrick works for control of the arm of Mineral Point's Kade Rule during a 132-pound quarterfinal match in Friday's WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Poynette's Ashton Meister scrambles against Clear Lake's Dominic Leintz during a 138-pound quarterfinal match in Friday's WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Westfield's Ty Monfries works to turn Phillips' Brandon Sommers during a 285-pound quarterfinal match in Friday's WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Royall/Wonewoc-Center's Gunnar Wopat grapples with Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian's Mason Carpenter during a 126-pound quarterfinal match in Friday's WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie co-op senior Bopasoreya Quintana wrestles Milton's Madi Peach during the 114-pound semifinal match of Friday's WIAA state girls tournament at the Kohl Center.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie co-op senior Bopasoreya Quintana wrestles Milton's Madi Peach during the 114-pound semifinal match of Friday's WIAA girls state tournament at the Kohl Center.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!