Sun Prairie co-op senior Bopasoreya Quintana was irked.

The veteran wrestler won the 114-pound WIAA girls individual state title a season ago and was well on her way to doing it again this season.

However, heading into Friday’s state semifinals at the Kohl Center, she felt people doubted her against Milton freshman Madi Peach.

She laid to rest the naysayers and defeated Peach 8-3 to advance to Saturday’s finals against Two Rivers freshman Angie Bianchi.

“I wasn’t really nervous to wrestle her,” Quintana said. “I’d say I just wanted to win. People were saying she was going to be the person to beat me. I had to prove them wrong.”

In the previous seven matches she had at a state tournament (two this year, five last season), Quintana had pinned all seven girls.

“You never take anyone for granted and you wrestle just how you do,” she said.

Coming out of the gate, Quintana got a takedown over Peach with 48 seconds left of the first period to go on top 2-0.

However, Quintana received a second stall warning with 11 seconds left in the opening period to allow Peach to cut the lead to 2-1.

“All the kids up here are strong wrestlers,” Sun Prairie co-op Jim Nelson said. “You’ve always got to be ready every time you wrestle. It was a great match by her. We knew Madi Peach is a good, young freshman.”

That showed in the second period. Quintana had a takedown with 1:44 to go up 4-1. Peach was awarded two points for a reversal with a second left in the second period to cut the deficit to 4-3.

The third period showed Quintana’s grit and determination as she used her hips to get a reversal and a two-near fall with under a minute left to go up 8-3.

“It was nerve-wracking. She did a great job of countering it,” Nelson said. “She is so good with her hips. Her hips are so strong. She won the battle right there at the end to get the reversal and near fall.”

Quintana is proud of the resiliency she displayed.

“I was looking for the pin for her,” Quintana added. “I had her on her back at one point, but she rolled off. It is what it is. I still won.”

Nelson said he was pleased with Quintana’s performance as she “did a good job” from neutral to get the two takedowns.

In her first state match won by decision, Quintana said it was her toughest competition so far.

“Yes, it has, but I was determined to win,” Quintana said.

She pinned Whitnall/Greendale’s Diana Khaddour in 1:05 during the preliminaries and then needed just 36 seconds to defeat Wausau West senior Ashley Danielson.

