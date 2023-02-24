Having previously met three times this season, Griffin Empey knew things wouldn’t be easy against Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski.

The Stoughton senior had already topped the Stanford commit in each of their previous meetings by a combined four points. So when things got tough once again in Friday night, Empey knew what to do.

“I just knew I had to go,” he said.

The North Dakota State football commit did just that, scoring a late third-period takedown to rally for a 4-3 win over Mankowski in a Division 1 285-pound semifinal match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships.

Empey, the two-time reigning state runner-up, will face West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola in Saturday night’s championship match. The junior, who committed to wrestle at Penn State on Monday, piled up a 20-5 technical fall win over Ashwaubenon’s Troy Dietzler in the other semifinal.

“It’s awesome. Getting back to the very top of the state is always awesome, but I have to capitalize this year. I’ve told myself for two years that I need to capitalize and I still haven’t done it yet. I just have to do it,” Empey said.

He made sure to capitalize when Mankowski (48-5) opened the door Friday night. After scoring an escape to start the third period, Mankowski eventually went down with an apparent left ankle injury with just under 40 seconds left in the match leading 3-2.

Empey immediately pounced on the chance after the brief break, quickly getting in on Mankowski’s right leg and notching a takedown with 26 seconds to go for a 4-3 lead. He then rode Mankowski out the remainder of the match.

“Whether it was an injury or a smart way to try to get his breath back, I knew he was getting tired and I had to go. It didn’t really matter the leg,” Empey said.

“I needed a break. I’m not going to lie. I just needed a break,” Mankowski said.

The reigning Division 1 220-pound champion also was very succinct in his summation of Empey following the loss.

“He’s really good,” Mankowski said.

The pair showed how skilled they are throughout with Mankowski dropping Empey off a single-leg shot early in the opening period for a 2-1 lead. Empey evened things with an escape 15 seconds into the second period as the two stopped shot attempt after shot attempt to head to the third period knotted at 2.

Mankowski had the choice and elected to start on the bottom. Rather than attempt to ride Mankowski out, Empey (51-2) opted to cut the Lancers standout and give up the lead in order to get back on the offensive.

“I was like ‘I’m not going to waste energy or time, I’m just going to go get it and work to it,’” he said.

Said Stoughton co-coach Bob Empey: “It’s a balance and I think it’s just part of the sport and the strategy.”

In the end it wasn’t a sizeable enough lead that Mankowski envisioned he’d need entering the match. He’ll now go for third to cap off a strong Lancers career before heading west to Palo Alto.

“I’m just going to wrestle everybody and embrace my last two matches wearing a La Follette singlet,” he said.

Empey will butt heads with the reigning Division 1 220-pound champion. After breezing through last year’s semifinals 12-4, he knows how imperative the grinder of a match Mankowski delivered can be against Mirasola.

“Knowing your limits are getting tested, it’s just a good way to have a good mindset going into finals,” he said.

