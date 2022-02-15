How Stoughton roared back from a huge deficit to beat Mukwonago in sectional wrestling

MILTON — Cole Sarbacker was the last Stoughton wrestler to take the mat Tuesday night. The 138-pound sophomore suspected his match would matter, even after his team faced an early 24-0 deficit.

It did matter as Sarbacker claimed a 14-2 major decision over Mukwonago’s Thomas Jungwirth to give Stoughton a come-from-behind 33-28 win in a WIAA Division 1 team sectional.

“The whole beginning of the dual, I was crazy nervous,” Sarbacker said after sending the Vikings to their ninth straight team state tournament. “My heart was beating so fast, because obviously this is a big deal. Keeping this streak alive was really important to me. And it was just getting even crazier, so I just had to put my headphones on, block out all the noise and get focused. I knew my teammates would do what they needed to do, but I had to make sure I was right so I could put my team in to state. And that’s what I did.”

The 10-time state champions should feel comfortable when they join seven other teams at the team state tournament March 4-5 at the UW Field House. But it took a lot of work to get the Vikings, who entered the day ranked ninth in Division 1 by WIWrestling.com, to get to that point.

Fifth-ranked Mukwonago, which claimed a 41-34 win over Stoughton at the Whitnall Duals on Jan. 22, won the first five matches to take a 24-0 lead.

Jake Wisinski got it started with a 3-0 decision over Ethan Soderbloom at 145 pounds. Cody Goebel followed it up with a 1-0 decision over Trenton Dow, earning an escape point in the second period and riding out the third to stake Mukwonago to a 6-0 lead.

The first pin of the night came at 160 pounds, with Mukwonago’s Zach Eliszewski taking down Eli Burke in 1 minute, 17 seconds. Alex Jacobi followed with a 3:15 pin of Niko Jemilo at 170 pounds, while Hayden Chitwood pinned Ryan Lamers in 3:10 at 182 to stretch the lead to make it 24-0.

“We wrestled this same team a couple years ago at the state tournament and had to have a big comeback to win,” said Dan Spilde, Stoughton’s co-coach with Bob Empey. “We talked about that match and said, ‘There’s going to be emotion in a dual like this. There’s going to be highs and lows.’ They’ve got really powerful kids and we knew we had to weather the storm. Everybody starts to second-guess themselves when you’re down 24-0, but we told them to stay the course.”

John Harman got Stoughton started, the 195-pound senior claiming a 15-8 decision over Dane Krimpelbein to trim the deficit to 24-3.

Beckett Spilde came up clutch at 220 pounds. The sophomore trailed until the final seconds of the third period against Ryan Mazer, scoring five quick points to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 6-3 decision and pull the Vikings within 24-6.

Griffin Empey quickly made it 24-11 with a 16-1 technical fall over Wolf Schnabl at 285 pounds.

Mukwonago’s Nick Needham temporarily stopped the bleeding, rolling to a 15-5 major decision over Gabe Schneider at 106 pounds to extend the lead to 28-11.

The lone overtime match came at 113 pounds. Stoughton’s Ramsey Winton and Mukwonago’s Josie Stachowski went toe-to-toe, with Winton leading until a Stachowski takedown with about 30 seconds left in the third period tied the match at 7. Winton pulled it out in overtime, claiming a 9-7 win to bring the Vikings within 28-14.

Stoughton’s Chance Suddeth \pinned Adam Whittier in 1:42 at 120 pounds, while Ethan Peterson held on for a 4-3 decision over Blake Roberts at 126 pounds.

“There was a handful of matches we had to win to get back in it,” Spilde said. “That started at 220 with the comeback throw to make it happen at the end. That was monstrous. And then the wins at 113 and 126 were close matches. Sometimes it’s just go time … you’ve got to get in there and you’ve got to dig deep. Those three matches were huge.

That put Nicolar Rivera in position to give Stoughton the lead. The two-time state champion came through, pinning Brady Wierzbicki in 1:39 to give the Vikings a 29-28 advantage.

Sarbacker did the rest.

“Anytime we can end a match with Nicolar and Cole, we’re pretty happy,” Spilde said. “That was a really powerful way for us to end. We just knew we had to hang in there and if we put it in their hands, we knew it could happen.”

Stoughton, which also will send 13 individuals to Saturday’s individual sectional meet in Fort Atkinson, is 23-12 at team state since 2000. The Vikings won three straight state titles from 2018-2020 before suffering a 38-26 loss to Kaukauna in the championship last season.

“We lost in the state finals last year. We were having a great season and that burned,” Sarbacker said. “That feeling’s been there all year and we’ve taken losses, but the thing with those rankings is we’ve beaten some of those top-ranked teams or hung right with them. This year it’s anybody’s race, so it might as well be ours, because we’ve been putting in work all season. We’re putting it in late in the season, too, so we’re going to be ready when it comes time for state.”

