How stars aligned for Beaver Dam wrestling to complete big 2-year turnaround

Tim Winker is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Beaver Dam high school wrestling team.

This past weekend he led the Golden Beavers to a fourth-place finish at the Badger Conference tournament. The results helped the grapplers finish third in the Badger East Conference race behind league champion Milton and second-place Stoughton.

It was quite the turnaround for Winker’s team as just two years ago the Golden Beavers finished 14th at the tournament. The Badger Conference didn’t host a league season last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s fortunate that we finished fourth,” Winker said after the Badger Conference meet at Beaver Dam High School on Feb. 5. “Two years ago we finished 14th out of 15 teams. That’s a huge improvement. That’s a testament to all the kids we have in the room and how hard they’ve been working. It’s fortunate that we were able to take fourth and the kids that made some mistakes (Saturday) can fix them and get ready for the tournament series of regionals, sectionals and state.

“I’m just really looking forward to the improvement we can make from this week to next week (at regionals).”

The Golden Beavers are currently getting ready for Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 regional meet in Waunakee.

But the expectations for the Golden Beavers have exceeded what Winker thought coming into the season. He said even though he expected to finish in the top half of the conference, he knew the Red Hawks and Vikings would be tough matchups. However, a dual victory over Waunakee showed Beaver Dam should be near the top of the conference standings.

“These guys far exceeded my expectations,” Winker said. “The freshmen, the toughness and growth they’ve shown, some of them started out a little bit raw and have progressed.”

How Beaver Dam 195-pound Gabe Klatt dominated his bracket at Badger Conference meet The Golden Beavers sophomore continued his torrid run, cruising to the individual title in his first league tournament.

Everything seemed to fall into place for the Golden Beavers this season than it did during Winker’s second season (2019-2020). The Golden Beavers had around 30-35 wrestlers on the roster, but injuries decimated the starting lineup, which led to a 2-5 league-dual record.

“We didn’t have a lot of depth,” Winker said. “Once those guys got injured, we had a couple good wrestlers, but not enough to win duals or score a lot of points.

“I know we won a couple duals early because we still had most of our lineup, but then by Christmas we had a lot of guys out. That was pretty much the end of us putting up a solid dual-meet record.”

Numbers weren’t any better the following season (2020-2021). COVID-19 not only caused the Badger Conference to not host a league season, numbers dropped to 14 wrestlers due to a big graduating senior class, a small freshmen class and other wrestlers that went out the year prior didn’t come out due to the pandemic.

Winker said the Golden Beavers made it through that season and had some talented wrestlers returning for this season. Also, the Beaver Dam youth wrestling program was shuffling though a freshman class with 14 wrestlers.

“I got all my eighth graders together and I said, ‘Listen, about 10 of you are going to be on varsity next year,’” Beaver Dam assistant coach Jason Neuberger said. “The parents looked at me like, ‘You’re nuts, we’ve got all these juniors (two) and seniors (six) that are going to be on the team.’ I think we have eight on varsity right now. We talk about it, it’s competitive, competitive nature, culture.”

Neuberger, who has also been the head youth coach the last nine seasons, told the varsity team last season they would be bringing in a stacked freshmen class, and they needed to be ready to compete with them.

As this season arrived, the freshmen, which include 113-pounder Avery Femrite, 120-pounder Rafael Tostado, 138-pounder Brock Mullenbach, 145-pounder Easton Warden, 152-pounder Gavin Vitense, 160-pounder Remington Diels and 170-pounder Mason Grow, showed their worth and most of them have .500-or-better records because they had experience at the youth level.

“All the freshmen coming up to varsity right away, we started young,” Femrite said. “We were putting in work since we were little kids. It definitely helps as we’re coming up. In the youth program, you’re going to get a lot of the starting work done. Then when we get here, it’s just improve, improve and improve.”

This freshmen class adds depth to a 25-man Beaver Dam roster, which had made it easier for Winker and Neuberger to fill weight classes this season.

“They’ve all had years of wrestling experience,” Winker said of the freshmen. “That’s not to say they’re lighting up the world, but some of them are, but for the most part they’re hanging around .500, which when your worst wrestlers are around .500, you’re a pretty dang good team because everyone else is above that.”

Neuberger said about 85% of the freshmen class went through the youth program, which has seen numbers dwindle down from 100 wrestlers annually to about 50-60 due to COVID-19.

Neuberger also said Beaver Dam will get 10 more freshmen next season.

“Now we’ve got 14 on our team and next year we’re probably going to have around 10,” he said. “Between the two classes, that’s 24 kids. If we can keep that rolling, you’re talking 50 or 60 wrestlers and that’s huge. Those are big numbers.”

Guys like senior 132-pounder Kyler Neuberger and sophomore 195-pounder Gabe Klatt both started wrestling when they were in third grade and have improved immensely. Neuberger reached 100 career victories earlier this season and is ranked fifth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Klatt, who started at 182 pounds, lost his first match of the season and since switching over to 195 pounds hasn’t lost a match since, is ranked second at 195 pounds.

“He’s only got a few losses on the year and every loss has been to someone who’s been a returning state-placer or a state champion,” Winker said of Kyler Neuberger. “You’ve got to be a pretty select group to be able to beat Kyler. He just keeps working to be able to put himself into that group and be able to beat kids in that group.”

“Heading into this year, we knew he was among the top kids in the state, but every challenge we put for him, he’s been able to step up and come out on top,” Winker added about Klatt. “Except for one mistake at the beginning of the year, he’s been flawless.”

Senior 220-pounder Nick Ludowese said those two wrestlers add to the strong leadership that the four seniors bring this season, which was also a problem two seasons ago and added to the poor team performance.

“I think we have a lot less drama on the team,” Ludowese said. “In the previous years, there have been a lot of drama between coaches and teammates, COVID and teammates and managers. That distracts you a lot from being successful.”

The Golden Beavers have made leadership an emphasis this season according to senior 160-pounder Logan Thomas.

“I know that each and every one of us want to succeed,” he said. “No one likes losing, but I think us seniors take losing tougher. We hold that against ourselves and we work harder after every loss and in this room. I think they all have the same drive.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

