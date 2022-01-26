How relationships, familial history drew DeForest wrestler Brody Hemauer to UW-Parkside

Brody Hemauer already had a relationship with UW-Parkside wrestling before he made his college decision.
His dad, Mark, was a Rangers wrestler years prior. And Brody Hemauer already knew Parkside's coach, Nick Becker, having wrestled for Becker while on the Wisconsin summer national team.
Becker reached out to Hemauer, one of the top middleweights in the state, last summer and invited him for a visit. After his visit in the fall, Hemauer was sold. He made his commitment to UW-Parkside official Jan. 4 with an announcement on Twitter.
I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Parkside! Thank you to all my coaches, family, friends, and everyone that helped me along the way. #PaveYourWay 🟢⚫️🐻 pic.twitter.com/7ep8pRa5Ic— Brody Hemauer (@BrodyHemauer) January 4, 2022
He’s part of a recruiting class that includes Waunakee's Kaden Hooker and Portage's Lowell Arnold, two wrestlers he considers friends.
"I think they're on the rise," Hemauer said on his decision to commit to UW-Parkside. "I know their culture is something I want to be a part of."
The Rangers are ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division II, according to a National Wrestling Coaches Association poll December 3.
It's the next step for the youngest in a family full of wrestlers.
Hemauer's older brother and sister, Jackson and Cheyanne, both wrestled at DeForest. His dad wrestled for Sun Prairie in high school before coming to UW-Parkside.
Hemauer said his dad played a small role in his decision to join the Rangers.
"It's not like he was eager to push me there, but I was definitely happy to go somewhere I was familiar with and carry on what he did there," Hemauer said.
Following college, Mark began his coaching career as an assistant with Fort Atkinson wrestling. He took over at DeForest in 2004 and remained in that position until 2018, when he stepped down. His assistant coach, Tyler Rauls, took over head coaching duties.
Mark set up some old wrestling mats in their basement at home where the kids would wrestle, play and host the occasional dodgeball game.
“I pretty much started right when I could get a pair of wrestling shoes on when I was probably four or five years old,” Brody Hemauer said.
“One time they taped my older son’s (Jackson) arm to his body, to make it even for them,” Mark said. "They were trying to handicap the matches, I guess."
As Jackson advanced, his younger siblings would follow along, sometimes eating popcorn under the bleachers.
Jackson won the 160-pound Division 1 state title in 2016 and the 182-pound title in 2017. He was ranked the No. 1 recruit in Wisconsin his senior year according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
“Some of my favorite moments were me being there for him (Jackson) when he won his state titles and him being there to watch me wrestle at the state tournament the last couple years,” Brody Hemauer said.
Jackson committed to wrestle at the University of Wisconsin originally. But he later transferred to Fresno State where family friend and National Wrestling Hall of Famer Troy Steiner was head coach. Jackson currently wrestles at the University of Northern Colorado.
It’s some big footsteps to follow for the youngest Hemauer, who is no stranger to the big stage. He finished fourth at state in 2020 at 160 pounds.
A year later he lost the 170-pound title in heartbreaking fashion to West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola 5-3 on a sudden victory takedown.
“(Brody’s) one of those kids where you want it so bad for him cause you know how much he wants it,” Rauls said. “It hurts to see him when he comes up just a little short because you know how much he wants it.”
Hemauer is 35-11 this season. Wrestling at 170 pounds, he won the Norskie Invite on Jan. 15 and finished second in December at the Gunslinger Invitational.
He is thankful for the opportunity to wrestle in college, but he wants to finish what he started in high school. The WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament will be hosted Feb. 24-26 at the Kohl Center.
“Getting that state title is the goal to accomplish the rest of my high school career,” Hemauer said. "It (the state title loss) was a setback, but I’m gonna keep building from it."
Boys wrestling preview: DeForest's Brody Hemauer is back, plus 21 other wrestlers to know this season
Connor Goorsky, jr., Baraboo
Goorsky was a sectional qualifier at 132 pounds last season, finishing fourth. He’s expected to compete at 152 this season.
Kyler Neuberger, sr., Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy
Neuberger was a state qualifier at 126 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. Neuberger, who has 75 victories entering the season, might wrestle at 132 or 138 pounds this season.
Brody Hemauer, sr., DeForest
Hemauer was the runner-up at 170 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet, falling to West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola (SV-1, 5-3).
Chandler Curtis, sr., Lodi
Curtis placed fourth at 126 pounds at the 2021 WIAA Division 2 state meet at Adams-Friendship High School. Curtis, who was third at 120 pounds in 2020, has 88 career victories.
Parker Heintz, sr., Lodi
Heintz finished fourth at 113 pounds at the 2021 Division 2 state meet. Heintz, with 75 wins, was fourth at state in 2020.
Zane Licht, jr., Lodi
Licht earned a second-place finish at 145 pounds at the 2021 Division 2 state meet.
Dominic Flores, sr., Madison La Follette
Flores was a 2020 Division 1 state qualifier in the 126-pound class. He likely will compete at 145 pounds this season. Wrestlers in the Madison School District didn’t compete in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackson Mankowski, jr., Madison La Follette
Mankowski is expected to compete at 220 pounds this season. He compiled a 35-12 record as a freshman during 2019-2020. Wrestlers in the Madison School District didn’t compete in 2020-21 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jonah Dennis, sr., Middleton
Dennis is a transfer from Riverdale who probably will compete at 113 pounds this season. He was fifth at 106 pounds at the 2020 Division 3 state meet when competing for Riverdale. The Middleton program will be directed this season by first-year coach Joe Miller, who took over for longtime coach Kent Weiler.
Seth Niday, jr., Oregon
Niday was a sectional qualifier at 152 last season, finishing fourth, and is expected to be a top competitor for first-year coach Brian Hookstead.
Chase Beckett, sr., Portage
Beckett, who’s expected to wrestle at 126 pounds this season, was the runner-up at 106 pounds at the 2020 WIAA Division 2 state meet when he was a sophomore.
Cash Stewart, sr., Poynette
Stewart placed third at 138 pounds at the 2021 Division 3 state meet. He is the program's first state champion after winning the Division 3 title at 120 pounds in 2020.
Gunnar Hamre, jr., Poynette
Hamre finished third at 145 pounds at the 2021 Division 3 state meet at Wausau East High School.
Trenton Dow, sr., Stoughton
Dow was a sectional qualifier at 145, finishing third, and was 10-2 last season. He qualified for state at 132 in 2020.
Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton
Rivera finished second at 132 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. He was the state champion at 106 pounds in 2019 and at 120 pounds in 2020. Rivera entered this season 121-2 with 63 falls and 285 takedowns after finishing 13-2 last season during a schedule limited by COVID-19.
Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton
Empey placed second at 285 pounds at the 2021 WIAA Division 1 state meet in Kaukauna after being a state qualifier in 2020. He compiled a 15-1 record last season when Stoughton’s season started later and was reduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Stoughton finished as runner-up to host Kaukauna (38-26), after the Vikings won three consecutive Division 1 state team titles, led by co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey.
Cole Sarbacker, so., Stoughton
Sarbacker was fifth at 113 pounds at the 2021 Division 1 state meet.
Parker Olson, so., Sun Prairie
Olson finished 6-3 wrestling a limited 2021 schedule, which began late in the season, and was a sectional place winner for the Cardinals.
Cael Wozniak, sr., Verona
Wozniak, expected to wrestler at 170, is a three-time letterwinner and a 2020 regional champion and sectional qualifier.
Jay Hanson, sr., Verona
Hanson, expected to wrestle at 285 pounds, is a three-time letterwinner, a 2019 state qualifier and a 2020 regional champion and sectional qualifier, according to Wildcats coach Bob Wozniak.
Kaden Hooker, sr., Waunakee
Hooker earned sixth place in the 182-pound division at the 2021 Division 1 state meet. He had a 10-7 record with six pins. He’s expected to wrestle at 195 this season, according to Waunakee coach Mark Natzke.
Max McKinley, so., Waunakee
McKinley placed fourth at 106 at sectionals last season, compiling an 11-5 record with nine pins. He’s expected to move up to 113 this season.