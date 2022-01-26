How relationships, familial history drew DeForest wrestler Brody Hemauer to UW-Parkside

Brody Hemauer already had a relationship with UW-Parkside wrestling before he made his college decision.

His dad, Mark, was a Rangers wrestler years prior. And Brody Hemauer already knew Parkside's coach, Nick Becker, having wrestled for Becker while on the Wisconsin summer national team.

Becker reached out to Hemauer, one of the top middleweights in the state, last summer and invited him for a visit. After his visit in the fall, Hemauer was sold. He made his commitment to UW-Parkside official Jan. 4 with an announcement on Twitter.

He’s part of a recruiting class that includes Waunakee's Kaden Hooker and Portage's Lowell Arnold, two wrestlers he considers friends.

"I think they're on the rise," Hemauer said on his decision to commit to UW-Parkside. "I know their culture is something I want to be a part of."

The Rangers are ranked No. 9 in NCAA Division II, according to a National Wrestling Coaches Association poll December 3.

It's the next step for the youngest in a family full of wrestlers.

Hemauer's older brother and sister, Jackson and Cheyanne, both wrestled at DeForest. His dad wrestled for Sun Prairie in high school before coming to UW-Parkside.

Hemauer said his dad played a small role in his decision to join the Rangers.

"It's not like he was eager to push me there, but I was definitely happy to go somewhere I was familiar with and carry on what he did there," Hemauer said.

Following college, Mark began his coaching career as an assistant with Fort Atkinson wrestling. He took over at DeForest in 2004 and remained in that position until 2018, when he stepped down. His assistant coach, Tyler Rauls, took over head coaching duties.

Mark set up some old wrestling mats in their basement at home where the kids would wrestle, play and host the occasional dodgeball game.

“I pretty much started right when I could get a pair of wrestling shoes on when I was probably four or five years old,” Brody Hemauer said.

“One time they taped my older son’s (Jackson) arm to his body, to make it even for them,” Mark said. "They were trying to handicap the matches, I guess."

As Jackson advanced, his younger siblings would follow along, sometimes eating popcorn under the bleachers.

Jackson won the 160-pound Division 1 state title in 2016 and the 182-pound title in 2017. He was ranked the No. 1 recruit in Wisconsin his senior year according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

“Some of my favorite moments were me being there for him (Jackson) when he won his state titles and him being there to watch me wrestle at the state tournament the last couple years,” Brody Hemauer said.

Jackson committed to wrestle at the University of Wisconsin originally. But he later transferred to Fresno State where family friend and National Wrestling Hall of Famer Troy Steiner was head coach. Jackson currently wrestles at the University of Northern Colorado.

It’s some big footsteps to follow for the youngest Hemauer, who is no stranger to the big stage. He finished fourth at state in 2020 at 160 pounds.

A year later he lost the 170-pound title in heartbreaking fashion to West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola 5-3 on a sudden victory takedown.

“(Brody’s) one of those kids where you want it so bad for him cause you know how much he wants it,” Rauls said. “It hurts to see him when he comes up just a little short because you know how much he wants it.”

Hemauer is 35-11 this season. Wrestling at 170 pounds, he won the Norskie Invite on Jan. 15 and finished second in December at the Gunslinger Invitational.

He is thankful for the opportunity to wrestle in college, but he wants to finish what he started in high school. The WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament will be hosted Feb. 24-26 at the Kohl Center.

“Getting that state title is the goal to accomplish the rest of my high school career,” Hemauer said. "It (the state title loss) was a setback, but I’m gonna keep building from it."

