How Guenther Switzer raised the bar for Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling with WIAA state medal

When it comes to classroom achievements, Guenther Switzer has a few.

And probably quite a few more to come, too.

The senior on the Monona Grove/McFarland high school wrestling team got a 34 on his ACT, as sure a sign as any that he’s got a bright future.

“He’s got a lot figured out right now,” MGM co-coach Doug Peterson said. “He’s visited Case Western, Nebraska, Iowa, Ivy League schools — he missed one of our football practices (in the fall) to Zoom with Harvard.

“There are kids you get through your coaching career you tell other kids about like, ‘Man, that’s the bar.'”

Switzer raised it even higher Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center.

After getting pinned in the morning, he bounced back to win 11-6 over Holmen’s Carson Westcott in the Division 1 fifth-place match at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament, cementing his legacy as MGM’s first state medalist since the co-op was formed nine years ago.

“That adds another layer of just how special this is to me and to the team,” he said.

And to think, he only won four matches as a freshman.

“I think he was on the fence about not coming back (after that year),” Peterson said.

Maybe, but he did return. And when he did, he went to work to make sure the defeats would soon be outnumbered by victories.

Switzer, a student at McFarland, qualified for sectionals as a sophomore and finished the year 22-21. During last year’s COVID-19-impacted season, he qualified for sectionals again and finished 5-5.

He broke through in a big way this year, ending with a 41-7 record and a spot on the podium.

“It’s not something that you can recreate if you tried,” he said of his entire wrestling experience, from youth to now. “This is just the culmination of it.

“I just have a lot of people I really want to thank. I didn’t get here alone, and I’m really appreciative that they’re there with me.”

Switzer made his biggest improvement, even though it didn’t show in his record or with a trip to state, after his sophomore year and into his junior year.

“He’s the strongest kid in our school. He won the COVID year — he put in a lot of work,” Peterson said.

“He kept grinding. He kept putting in extra work, throwing weights around,” said Karl Voeck, MGM’s other co-coach. “To see that transformation, for us coaches, it’s something special.”

It’s a transformation that only took place because Switzer wasn’t put off by his unsuccessful freshman campaign, which was also at 220 when he was a lot less physically mature and going against “grown men” as Peterson put it.

“His freshman year, he had about five or six kids in his freshman class (on the team) who were probably more talented,” Peterson said. “He stuck it out.”

He did the exact same thing Saturday. He could have folded his hand after losing in the morning, happy with a spot on the podium regardless of how his fifth-place match turned out.

But that’s not how wrestlers such as Switzer are wired — even after he got taken down early in the first period to fall behind 2-0.

“I was getting a little worried,” he said, “but then I got that reversal right as the first period ended and I started feeling really optimistic about the match.

“And that feeling just stayed with me throughout the match.”

Schwitzer scored two nearfall points after that reversal, taking a 4-2 lead into the second period. But Westcott got an escape and a caution point to tie things up 4-4 early in the second.

Schwitzer was in control after that, getting a pair of takedowns and two more back points to complete the scoring on his end. Meantime, he allowed only two escapes.

“Fifth place feels good,” he said. “You win the last match of your career, that’s just a nice thing to know. For the rest of my life, I’m going to remember this weekend. This has been a very special experience for me.”

And a special moment for the co-op as well.

Monona Grove only has one state champion in school history, 145-pounder Erick Jensen, who won titles in Class A in 1983 and Class B in 1984.

McFarland’s last state champ, 112-pounder Bob Trapino, also won in consecutive years, doing so in 1972 and ’73 before there were separate classes.

Between the two schools, there have been only three state champs combining for five titles, with 120-pounder Mike Medchill notching the other title in 1967.

And Peterson said he thought the last medalist for either school was in 1999 when future University of Iowa offensive lineman Eric Rothwell, from McFarland, took third as part of the McFarland/Oregon co-op.

McFarland and MG are hoping Switzer has changed both schools’ wrestling fortunes.

Voeck said the youth program, which started in 2007, now has 135 kids in it.

And Switzer knows those kids, not to mention his younger teammates, were paying attention to how he did this weekend.

“I know that I’m a big stepping stone for this program. But the thing about stepping stones is there’s always another one behind you to put another one down,” Switzer said. “I’d love to see a state championship from our team at some point pretty soon. I know that what I’ve done has inspired a lot of people, and I really hope that they stick with it and they go on to out-do me."

