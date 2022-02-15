How depth helped Reedsburg co-op beat Baraboo/Portage co-op in Div. 1 regional quarterfinal

LAKE DELTON — Depth played an important role in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal between the Baraboo/Portage co-op and Reedsburg co-op boys hockey teams.

The fourth-seeded Cheavers used up to four lines all throughout the night while the 13th-seeded Thunderbirds only had two with multiple freshmen playing, which led to an 8-2 victory at Lake Delton Ice Arena.

“They were out of gas,” RWD coach Neil Mattson said. “Being able to run three lines, in fact, I went as deep as four lines in the third period. At that point I’m starting to rest for Thursday.”

RWD advanced to play fifth-seeded Sauk Prairie Thursday night.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough match,” RWD’s Trevor Slaght said. “We did play them two times in the regular season and beat them. Beating a team for the third time is hard, but we know we can do it. We’ve just got to work our butts off.”

RWD’s Caden Brandt and Slaght finished with two goals apiece. Brandt scored the game’s first goal at 6 minutes, 29 seconds of the first period, and the last goal at 12:23. Slaght scored at 13:29 of the first period and again just 39 seconds into the second period.

“Trevor, CJ (Pfaff) and Caden are really working well together,” Mattson said. “The puck movement is relentless on teams. I’m just happy to see the unselfish play that’s going on with those guys.”

Slaght also assisted Clayton Pfaff at 11:30 of the second to make it 4-1.

Baraboo/Portage’s Gabe Fitzwilliams scored at 12:34 of the first and 14:16 of the second to keep the deficit at 4-2 after two periods.

“We had a lot to clean up,” Baraboo/Portage coach David Clark said. “That wasn’t our best hockey. It’s hard because once you get gassed like that, it’s too late. You can’t hit the refresh and be 100%. I think the first and second were a truer depiction of the game. The third, we just lost a wheel.”

Clark said his team was nervously excited for this game.

“Our D-zone was kind of sporadic and not normal,” he said. “I don’t know if it really went that well. The third, we were gassed. They’ve got three lines and we’ve got two. We just ran out of gas. When you do that, everything opens up. They were able to find everything once we were too tired.”

Then the barrage of goals came in the third period for the Cheavers. Tomas Korndofer (1:28), Brady Baldwin (8:37), John Scott (11:20) and Brandt (12:23) each scored to make it 8-2.

Cheavers goaltender Cooper Oakes finished with 24 saves while Thunderbirds goalie Andrew Schaetzl had 41.

“Cooper has been huge all year,” Slaght said. “He had a really good game. He’s one of the reasons why we’re going so far right now. We’re playing so good because of him. He’s such a team leader and it helps a lot.”

Clark said his team still came away with one big positive for the future.

“We do have a lot of freshmen (four) playing,” he said. “Going into this year we lost our captain to injury in football and we lost another top defenseman, a senior. We lost a top forward. We lost a lot of guys that were supposed to be holding this team. The freshmen were put in a spot they probably shouldn’t have been. Hopefully, they run with that experience. I think that’s something to put a cap on.”

Mattson said Baraboo/Portage will be tough to play against in the future.

“He’s got a nice, solid core of freshmen playing,” he said. “I’m excited to watch how the rivalry develops. I was nervous all day for this game because it’s one of those you’re playing that team for the third time. You never know what’s going to happen.”

