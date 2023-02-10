SUN PRAIRIE — If there’s anything senior Bryan Guevara Vega has learned during his time as a student-athlete for Madison East High School, it’s how important discipline and confidence are in life.

He's learned these life lessons through two difficult sports — wrestling and rowing — he's picked up over the last three years.

“Coming from (rowing), I realized how far sports could take someone like me," he said. "If I really try my best, I could go somewhere. I took that into wrestling — if I work hard enough and do what I’m supposed to do, I could end up going to better places.”

Guevara Vega has always been a natural athlete with anything he’s tried. Whether that sport is soccer, swimming, volleyball, snowboarding, skateboarding or a mess of others, he seems to find success with any of them.

After Guevara Vega’s freshman year at East in 2020, his mother, Veronica Vega, pressured him to join STEM for Stern, which provides instruction in science, technology, engineering and math, as well as rowing practice, at Mendota Rowing Club during the summer.

“I’m one of the moms who likes to push my kids to do what’s best for them to keep them busy,” Vega said. “… I’m pretty much like, ‘You’re going to do this.' He didn’t say no and when he tried it, he loved it. Everybody loved him there and he’s a great kid. He had a lot of fun.”

Guevara Vega excelled in rowing and was invited to attend the U.S. Rowing Olympic Development Program camp in Jacksonville, Florida in the summer of 2021. U.S. Rowing provided Guevara Vega a scholarship to attend the three-week program.

Guevara Vega said he got to train with athletes who were preparing to compete for the Olympics.

“We were rowing for 2-3 times a day and when I came back home, my parents were like, ‘Your legs grew,’" Guevara Vega said. "I didn’t notice until I came back from camp.”

Guevara Vega said rowing is an “all-body” sport that works 70% legs, 20% back and 10% arms because the seat in the boat “moves every time you row.”

Guevara Vega had the endurance for it because he played for East’s boys soccer and swim teams. He didn’t start wrestling until last year’s winter break because his friends and family pressured him to try it out.

Since both were winter sports, and swim had morning practices while wrestling trained in the evening, Guevara Vega thought he could do both. However, the coaches wanted him to pick one over the other.

“I felt like I needed a change and I went with wrestling,” Guevara Vega said.

Guevara Vega started out at 182 pounds as a junior. Assistant coach, and family friend, Rudy Hernandez said he was “cleaning house” at a few junior varsity tournaments last season.

Guevara Vega said the conditioning he had from swimming helped him succeed in wrestling that first half-year.

He was raw to the sport, though. Hernandez said Guevara Vega was a brute as he would “grab onto whatever he could get, pick you up and let gravity do some of the work. Usually, you would end up on your back.”

Hernandez said Guevara Vega is a fast learner because once he's shown something, you just have to correct him one or two times before it's part of his arsenal.

“I wish I had a few more Bryans like that,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said during the offseason Guevara Vega trained at the Nazar Training Center in Madison.

Guevara Vega dropped down to the 170-pound weight class this season and Hernandez said he’s “more technical” and is “setting up shots opposed to blindly going in.”

“He has something that you don’t get in any kid often,” Hernandez said. “He has a big heart. He doesn’t want to lose. He doesn’t want to disappoint his coaches or his parents or whoever is behind him. He always finds a way to find the extra strength or the extra (second wind). That’s what really drives Bryan’s success is his motivation and his heart.

“The thing about Bryan is that his confidence is through the roof. Even when we first got him. He’s very stoic and unfazed by anything. He’s levelheaded all throughout. That’s another thing that’s hard to find. He’s going to go out there and wrestle as hard as he can. There isn’t mind games or self-doubt.”

Guevara Vega is 25-8 and finished third in his weight class at the Big Eight Conference meet on Feb. 4. Now he has lofty goals of qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament. Regionals are Saturday at Sun Prairie East High School.

“This is my first year getting a shot at state," Guevara Vega said. "I want to take advantage of that. I feel like I have a really good chance. It’s not over yet. I’m just going to build from where I’m at right now and put in more work, and hopefully see the results.”

